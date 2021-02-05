1 or 2 — Episode 34: Ashley Wright

Tip jar for Ashley Wright

“Just so you know, I’d leave you / If I thought you’d leave me first.”

Giving up control is hard. Which is part of what makes trusting people hard, too. Ashley Wright’s “Just So You Know” — written with her husband, Travis, who backs her on acoustic guitar for this week’s “1 or 2” — begins with the above couplet, and explores our often self-destructive pursuit of control in relationships.

In the chorus, Ashley pictures herself plummeting to earth in an airplane.

“I’ll go ahead and jump on out,” she declares, her voice ringing out with a sincere and sonorous twang as the two perform in the as-yet-unnamed park in the BullStreet District. “Because when I reach the ground / It will be my choice / How I break.”

Watching her sing the song with her husband and writing partner providing clean, unfussed accompaniment is affirming. We all have insecurities, and they don’t go away, no matter what pledges we make to those close to us. The struggle then is to be honest about the doubts that plague us, and to be accepting and supportive when the ones we love trust us enough to return the favor.

The result is a performance elevated by tender intimacy, the sense of closeness between the two musicians making as much of an impact as their graceful sound.

The "1 or 2" socially distanced performance series was started to keep Columbians connected with local artists during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to allow those artists to get paid for their work when such opportunities are hard to find. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more "1 or 2" videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2.

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)