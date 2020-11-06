1 or 2 — Episode 30: Prettier Than Matt

Tip jar for Prettier Than Matt

For the 30th edition of our socially distanced performance series, we turn to Prettier Than Matt, a Columbia duo that fits the format as well as any group could.

Jessica Skinner and Jeff Pitts have spent a decade finding new ways to make their folk-pop cottage industry work, criss-crossing the country playing cover-heavy bar gigs while continuing to produce infectious original material, and in 2020 figuring out a balance of live-stream and traditional live shows to stay afloat in the midst of a pandemic.

With this week's performance of "Uncover" in front of Christine Lutfy's "State of Mind Butterfly" mural in West Columbia, they showcase the balance that has long made them appealing — leveraging a deep well of vocal and instrumental talent with humble and charming chemistry. Skinner's ukulele and Pitts' acoustic guitar build into an easygoing hum, practiced and proficient and not at all showy, leaving room for Skinner's radiant warble and Pitt's supportive harmonies to do their work.

The "1 or 2" socially distanced performance series was started to keep Columbians connected with local artists during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to allow those artists to get paid for their work when such opportunities are hard to find. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

JORDAN LAWRENCE

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)