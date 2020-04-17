1 or 2 — Episode 3: Valley Maker

Tip jar for Valley Maker

Cutting off the light

Like I would an engine

Walking through the night like I've gone missing

Missing from the place I live

Missing from my brain I guess

These lines open “Beautiful Birds Flying,” a particularly moving and meditative offering from Columbia’s Valley Maker, an indie-leaning folk-rock act known for moving and meditative songs. And watching Austin Crane and Nic Jenkins perform it in front of the downtown mural paying tribute to Aaron Graves couldn’t be more welcome.

I, like many in Columbia, miss Aaron, the endlessly giving icon of the local music scene who led the endlessly uplifting indie rock act Those Lavender Whales. He died last year, but he remains a symbol of what makes our tightly knit music community special.

As the mural says, I love my friends. And I miss them in these days of isolation. I yearn to reconnect with them, much as Valley Maker yearns for reconnection in this song. I hope it brings you as much peace as it brought me when I watched it.

The 1 or 2 performance video series — meant to keep viewers connected with local arts, and to provide a payday for local artists in these tough times — will continue through the coming weeks. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2. — Jordan Lawrence

(Shot and edited by Leslie Leonard and David Stringer)