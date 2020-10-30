1 or 2 — Episode 29: Boomtown Trio

Tip jar for Boomtown Trio

“On the road to nowhere, I’ve been known to take my time / Wondering too far off course and crossing all the lines / I’m dying / Just to hold you / In the way / That I was made to.”

Another Friday, another “1 or 2” performance that responds with deft empathy to existing in 2020.

Performing at the Meeting Street Artisan Market in West Columbia, guitarist Kelley McLachlan and fiddler Kristen Harris — the Columbia duo behind the elegant Boomtown Trio and the rollicking Boomtown Waifs, the divergent expressions of their harmony-rich folk — are the latest local artists to blow me away with a piece that so perfectly fits the current moment.

With the new song “Road to Nowhere,” McLahchlan and Harris trade verses and buttress each other with sullen but resolute call and response, providing accompaniment that patiently strides, matching the mood. It’s a song that struggles with distance and directionless — feeling the loss of human connection, and feeling at a loss for how to re-find it.

It’s an appropriate sentiment for these two musicians, who released a wowing debut with Boomtown Trio in April, and have only just recently been able to start playing out to support it.

They’re far from the only musicians to have a promising year halted by COVID-19, and they’re far from the only people expressing loneliness and confusion as the pandemic stretches on. That they, and other local artists, continue to offer beauty and meaning during this difficult time encourages me greatly.

Boomtown Trio (which finds McLachlan and Harris joined on bass by the virtuosic Craig Butterfield) will finally get to celebrate its wonderful debut, “Wild Wanderer,” with a socially distanced outdoor show at Indah Coffee on Nov. 6.

The "1 or 2" socially distanced performance series was started to connect Columbians with local artists during COVID-19, and to give those artists a chance to get a paycheck when such opportunities have become more rare. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2. JORDAN LAWRENCE

(SHOT AND EDITED BY LESLIE LEONARD AND DAVID STRINGER)