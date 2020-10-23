1 or 2 — Episode 28: Glass Mansions

Apart from keeping performers and audiences connected during a year when that’s been tough, these “1 or 2” socially distanced performance videos present an opportunity for reinvention, to prove that stripped-back instrumentation isn’t necessarily an impediment.

Columbia’s Glass Mansions take such advantage with this week’s spin through their 2017 single “Nightswimming.” The original studio version of the song erupts with overlapping beats, huge synths and strident guitars, a triumphantly over-the-top electro-rock call to ditch anxiety and do what makes you feel good.

Here, performing in front of Ayako Abe-Miller's "Neighborhood Treasures" at the Edgewood branch of the Richland Library, the core duo of Blake Arambula and Jayna Doyle adorn the song simply, with meditative keys and Doyle pulling back from fiery belts to smoldering crooning. The quiet determination suits the song just as well as the previous sonic overload, emphasizing the vulnerability that made it special in the first place.

Continuing to give artists a chance to perform and earn a paycheck when such opportunities are hard to come by, the "1 or 2" is presented in partnership with One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2. JORDAN LAWRENCE

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)