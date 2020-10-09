1 or 2 — Episode 26: Dante Lewis

Tip jar for Dante Lewis

Happy Friday. You did it. You made it through another week of 2020. You deserve something bouncy and uplifting and pretty. How about some happy-danceable saxophone playing from Columbia's Dante Lewis?

The skilled instrumentalist comes to the "1 or 2" series with a performance that makes the best of current circumstances. Standing in front of an installation outside Stormwater Studios constructed last year as part of a program uniting artists from Columbia and Germany, Lewis plays to the thin sound of a pre-recorded backing track of jaunty R&B. But that doesn't keep him from blowing his horn with infectious enthusiasm, the beaming clarity of his lines enhanced by the contrasting accompaniment. It's the kind of busking display I'd love to find waiting around every downtown corner in the Capital City, alive with the insistence that even the most minimally appointed performance can still be a ton of fun.

The "1 or 2" socially distanced performance series was started to connect Columbians with local artists during COVID-19, and to give those artists a chance to get a paycheck when such opportunities have become more rare. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2. JORDAN LAWRENCE

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)