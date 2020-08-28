1 or 2 — Episode 22: Admiral Radio

Tip jar for Admiral Radio

“I promise to keep my end of the bargain / The one we made the day we said our vows / I keep crossing off the list / Of things you wanted fixed / To try to show you / I still love you somehow”

Self-improvement is hard. It’s harder in solitude, when the motivating factors are held at multiple arms’ lengths. It’s a difficulty that might well be the most unifying factor for those of us living through 2020.

From simple things — like keeping the house clean when the pandemic means you’ll rarely, if ever, have company — to zeitgeist-level concerns — like figuring out how to best be an ally in the resurgent Black Lives Matter movement when your engagement mostly comes through a screen — this year has challenged us to find new depths of self-motivation, to keep ourselves on track even though we’re frequently isolated.

“Love You Somehow,” animated wonderfully by Rebecca Smith and Coty Hoover’s clean but impassioned harmonies, is an ode to a lover who has moved out, documenting all the things the heartbroken narrator has done to make themself worthy of their partner’s return. Delivered in front of the Cola Town Bike Collective Mural created by Trahern Cook and Mazie Frant, it expresses powerful longing, but what makes the song special is the way it teases out the struggle that comes when the thing that gives you purpose gets up and walks out the door.

The best love songs are about more than the recipients of their affections. They illuminate some innate desire, some nagging conflict that resides within their listeners. I’m not sure if Admiral Radio had the reality of 2020 in mind with “Love You Somehow.” But the song — so new that it isn’t even featured on the duo’s debut album, released earlier this month — couldn’t be better suited for this moment.

The 1 or 2 socially distanced performance series was started to connect Columbians with local artists during COVID-19, and to give those artists a chance to get a paycheck when such opportunities are rare. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)