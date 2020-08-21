1 or 2 — Episode 21: Stagbriar

Tip jar for Stagbriar

In the background during this week’s 1 or 2 performance, you can hear distinct, non-musical accompanists.

As Emily and Alex McCollum’s voices mingle in perfect sibling harmony, and as their crisp acoustic guitars weave around each other, delicate and relaxing but also impressively intricate, cicadas and other summer insects offer their signature staticky hum. There’s greenery all around, and the art behind the singers — Charmaine Minniefield’s Grow Together off Monticello Road — further emphasizes the scene’s lush Southern atmosphere.

The song they play, “Bought the Rights,” beautifully expresses the anxiety that comes when you’re turning from one chapter to the next in your life. It’s a theme that’s very much enhanced by the performance’s intense sense of place — wrapped up in Columbia summer weather that can be beautiful and laid-back, or oppressive and stagnant, depending on your mood and what you’re up to.

And Emily and Alex express similarly paralyzing duality with their words:

“Placing bets on making moves.

Lord, you’re bored, impatient and I guess my money’s on you.

The table folds, you can’t find your shoes.

Will I still be home by two?”

They and their band Stagbriar would be forgiven for being overtaken by indecision, having wrapped up their first album since 2013 just in time to release it during a pandemic — Suppose You Grow, which includes “Bought the Rights.”

But they’re still making their moves, unleashing the remarkable record today, and doing everything they can to promote it when playing live is hard, bordering on impossible.

1 or 2 is a socially distanced performance series aimed at keeping Columbians connected with local artists during the COVID-19 pandemic, and allowing those artists to get paid for their work when such opportunities are scant. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2. JORDAN LAWRENCE

(SHOT AND EDITED BY LESLIE LEONARD AND DAVID STRINGER)