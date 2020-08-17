The really good laughs, the ones that shatter, at least for a second, whatever anxiety is overwhelming you at the moment, come when you’re laughing about that anxiety.

I had just that kind of laugh watching Tom Coolidge’s warm and playful 1 or 2 performance. And the purgative giggles started right from the outset, when he notes, wryly, “This is a song I wrote a couple months ago thinking it would be outdated today, but apparently, it’s not,” introducing the new song “6 Feet Away or 6 Feet Under.”

Amid sprightly ukulele strums and jittery harmonica, Coolidge, standing between Clark Ellefson and Chris Stuyck’s Robot Cisterns off North Main Street, details with plainspoken cleverness his frustrations with social distancing — “Well, blow me a kiss / Give me a wink / Text me some hugs / Send me your link / Give a call / Show me you care / I need you to love me from waaay over there.”

And while the song might have been written further back in our experience with COVID-19, Coolidge zeroes in on a sentiment that we’re all feeling right about now — ”It’s anybody’s guess when we’re done with this mess / Can anybody say we can give it a rest?”

I can’t, Tom. But thanks for the laugh.

The 1 or 2 socially distanced performance series was started to connect Columbians with local artists during COVID-19, and to give those artists a chance to get a paycheck when such opportunities are rare. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2. JORDAN LAWRENCE

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)