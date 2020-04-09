1 or 2 — Episode 2: Milah

Tip jar for Milah

One could hardly imagine a more fitting representation of this moment in Columbia than Milah, the immensely talented local rapper and singer, performing her bittersweet club love anthem “Late Nights” during the middle of a bright blue day on a deserted corner in the typically bustling Vista.

There are no late nights at clubs right now. But there are still commanding local voices like Milah, and they can still blow us away with their passion and versatility.

Milah performed “Hey Love” and “Late Nights” in front of the I Love You sculpture for the second episode in the ongoing 1 or 2 video series. The partnership between Free Times, One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC aims to bring you entertainment during these anxious, largely homebound times, while also providing artists a rare paycheck when there are no venues or events open to host their talents.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2. — Jordan Lawrence

(Shot and edited by David Stringer)