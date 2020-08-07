1 or 2 — Episode 19: LaLisa

Tip jar for LaLisa: cash.app/$LaLisaTheGoddess

It’s tempting these days to wallow in our difficulties, to let the ways COVID-19 has changed and stunted our lives blind us from the things over which we still have agency. This is an especially bad and tempting trap for those of us — myself included — who have thus far been able to weather the pandemic while largely working at home, livelihood intact and health protected.

This is what I found myself thinking about as I watched LaLisa rap “Goddess Flow” in front of a Pearl Fryar topiary at the South Carolina State Museum. The Columbia emcee spits, as brisk and tenacious as she is charismatic, delivering a triumphant minute-and-a-half burst that showcases how becoming a mother hasn’t kept her from living her life, pursuing her music and even writing a book (Pregnancy Blues, released back in October).

I’m filing the performance away to return to every time I feel my days have become too burdensome — a reminder that challenges can be overcome, and the ones I have aren’t that daunting.

1 or 2 is a socially distanced performance series aimed at keeping Columbians connected with local artists during the COVID-19 pandemic, and allowing those artists to get paid for their work when such opportunities are scant. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2. JORDAN LAWRENCE

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)