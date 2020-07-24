1 or 2 — Episode 17: Partly Cloudy

"This great thing about music is what Partly Cloud is all about,” drummer Clyde Frazier says during a brief cooldown in the middle of this week’s 1 or 2 performance, "expressing yourself and an idea that ain’t able to hurt nobody. All those emotions — love, hurt, sorrow, joy, happiness, pain — you can express them with music.”

He and sousaphonist Garrick Rivers deliver their music, which bursts with as much excitement and feeling as Frazier’s invocation would suggest, in front of a new mural by long-time Columbia artist Blue Sky, behind the flagship Five Points location of the beloved local sandwich chain Groucho's.

They’re part of Partly Cloudy, a group of South Carolina and Georgia musicians that perform in a few different configurations, including the Partly Cloud Brass Band. Most of them pursued music majors at historically Black colleges and universities, and Frazier and Garrick chose to perform a second line arrangement of “Hello,” a standard jam employed by many HBCU marching bands.

Five Points, known as the doorstep neighborhood to the University of South Carolina, also sits just down the road from two stalwart HBCUs, Benedict College and Allen University. Columbia is a college town with more than one college. I’m happy to present a 1 or 2 episode that celebrates such diversity.

1 or 2 is a socially distanced performance series aimed at keeping Columbians connected with local artists during the COVID-19 pandemic, and allowing those artists to get paid for their work when such opportunities are scant. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)