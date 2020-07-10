1 or 2 — Episode 15: Boo Hag

Tip jar for Boo Hag

It’s fitting that this week’s 1 or 2 finds Boo Hag performing near the banks of the Congaree in Riverfront Park. Its songs often feel like spirits rising from the water.

The band — a duo that has been known to add a saxophone or stand-up bass during less socially distanced days — plays swampy garage rock as though the exercise is a seance, raising up memories and demons to reckon with them through thrashing rhythms and bestial hollering.

That this performance of “Shadows” is even more stripped-down than the duo typically gets, with Saul Seibert playing unamplified and Scotty Tempo drumming on a kit that consists of a snare and a briefcase, only reinforces Boo Hag’s supernatural vibe, as Seibert sings like booming ghost about needing to confess and getting buried in the darkness.

But the bright day and bright colors of Karl Zurflüh’s Hydro Power mural surround the alternately mournful and crazed song with a feeling of hope, which is also fitting. Boo Hag, a band that typically thrives on live performance, has been undeterred by a year that has made flexing that muscle all but impossible. It released the excellent Burial Ground in March, offering it as a free download to give its fans something to listen to as the status quo disintegrated, and it has announced another new album, Ballads from the Bordello, slated for the fall.

1 or 2 is a socially distanced performance series aimed at keeping Columbians connected with local artists during the COVID-19 pandemic, and allowing those artists to get paid for their work when such opportunities are scant. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2. JORDAN LAWRENCE

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)