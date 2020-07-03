1 or 2 — Episode 14: CammWess

Tip jar for CammWess

“Hope” is spelled out in big 3-D letters behind CammWess in this week’s edition of 1 or 2. The new art installation on Columbia’s Main Street features the pattern of the new city flag, a symbol that, much like this week’s performer, emerged into the popular culture just in time for COVID-19 to change the way the world works.

CammWess, a Hopkins native who was recently a finalist on The Voice, should have been poised to take some big steps in his career this year. But now many of the opportunities coming his way after the show are on hold.

But like the public art behind him in this week’s performance, he exudes an air of optimistic determination — even as he performs “Save It for Tomorrow,” a jazz-tinged R&B ballad that takes stock of a romance plagued by bad timing.

“We go up and down / Roller coaster love / Never on the ground,” he sings, at once powerful and vulnerable, “When I’m hot, you’re cold / When I’m yes, you’re no / What is all this for?”

Here’s hoping the music industry gets back on track soon, and that CammWess soon gets a bigger platform to showcase his striking talent.

The 1 or 2 socially distanced performance series continues, looking to keep Columbians in touch with local artists during COVID-19, and to allow the artists an opportunity to earn a paycheck when such chances are hard to come by. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2. JORDAN LAWRENCE

(SHOT AND EDITED BY LESLIE LEONARD AND DAVID STRINGER)