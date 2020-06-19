1 or 2 — Episode 12: Aisa Blue

The cover of this week’s Free Times features the statue of Ben Tillman, the avowed white supremacist who was once a governor and U.S. senator representing South Carolina, that stands on the Statehouse grounds. The photo finds him surrounded by Black Lives Matter protestors, as he’s frequently been seen in recent weeks. The story digs into renewed calls for the statue to be taken down.

This week’s 1 or 2 takes places in front of the African American History Monument, which sits about a quarter turn around the Statehouse from Tillman. It’s in front of this display, which Historic Columbia’s Statehouse Monuments Tour notes depicts “scenes of Africans' and African Americans’ enslavement, emancipation (represented in the middle by the obelisk), struggle for civil rights, and contemporary achievements,” that Columbia’s Aisa Blue delivers her poem “Strange Fruit.”

Keyed by a sung invocation that quotes the song of the same name, famously recorded by Billie Holiday, Blue’s gripping spoken word performance finds passion barely contained by rhythm. Speaking of blue lights bringing terror and handcuffs slicing into skin, it’s a selection that cuts right to the quick of ongoing demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality.

The poem connects recent injustices to the lynchings depicted in the original song — ”Black bodies swinging in the Southern breeze / Strange fruit hanging from the poplar trees” — a powerful statement, especially when delivered on the same grounds where a statue still immortalizes Tillman, who proudly defended such heinous killings.

The socially distanced performance series 1 or 2 was created to connect Columbia citizens with local artists during the COVID-19 slowdown, and to give those artists a chance to get paid when such opportunities are few and far between. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2. JORDAN LAWRENCE

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)