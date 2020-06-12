1 or 2 — Episode 11: IndigoSoul

Tip jar for IndigoSoul

There’s not much other than voices to this week’s edition of 1 or 2 — just some simple percussion and the warming harmonies of Katrina Blanding and Terrance Henderson (two-thirds of IndigoSoul's full compliment) leading the way as they sing India.Arie’s “I Am Light” from within the temporarily shutdown Trustus Theatre. But it’s more than enough.

When they get to the portion where Blanding sings the title brightly and repeatedly, with Henderson’s occasional bass-y chants, the atmosphere swells with hope, and it continues to as their voices become more robust and intertwined. Hope that this empty room might soon hold vital and interesting productions once again, that this world might be able to solve the many problems it is confronting right now, that music might be able to help us get over the hump.

“I am not the color of my eyes / I am not the skin on the outside / I am not my age / I am not my race my soul inside is all light,” they sing, echoing a timeless chorus that resonates particularly well at this moment, as days turn into weeks of Columbia protest against police brutality and systemic racism.

1 or 2 is a socially distanced performance series aimed at keeping Columbians connected with local artists during the COVID-19 pandemic, and allowing those artists to get paid for their work when such opportunities are scant. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2. JORDAN LAWRENCE

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)