1 or 2 — Episode 10: Autocorrect

Racial tensions in Columbia — as they are in much, if not most, if not all of the United States — are as high as they’ve been in recent memory. As I write this, protestors are rounding out a full week of demonstrations in South Carolina’s capital, marching from the Governor’s Mansion to the Statehouse, continuing their push against police brutality following the Minnesota death of George Floyd after an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
So it makes sense that Columbia’s Autocorrect, which veers through nerdcore rap and capricious noise-pop, would deliver a performance as tense and bracing as any I’ve seen it muster in this week's 1 or 2.
As Moses Andrews III drifts through jazz-ish waves of recorded guitar and live keys, punctuated by bursts of caustic distortion, Cecil Decker describes the exhaustion of those toiling through the gig economy amid scathing barbs about racial inequality, conjuring a distinctly 2020 sense of exasperation.
“Gotta hustle on the side / To get mine,” Decker offers in the chorus, delivering his staccato bars in a black jumpsuit branded with “BLM” for “Black Lives Matter."
“Do a little dance / Monkey,” he and Andrews add in a biting bout of call and response, before Decker cuts to the heart of the moment, asking, “How you gonna be? / What you wanna see? / Dying in the street / Screaming, 'I can’t breathe!'" — echoing the last words of Floyd in May and New York’s Eric Garner in 2014, another black man who died at the hands of law enforcement.
That Autocorrect delivers the song, called "Generation 1099," in front of a sign that features the names of Floyd, Garner, South Carolina’s Walter Scott and several other victims of police violence, all surrounding a directive to “Say Their Names,” crystalizes the righteously aggrieved vibe.
The socially distanced performance series 1 or 2 was created to connect Columbia citizens with local artists during the COVID-19 slowdown, and to give those artists a chance to get paid when such opportunities are few and far between. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.
To check out more 1 or 2 videos, all of which are freely accessible without an online subscription, head to free-times.com/1or2. JORDAN LAWRENCE
(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)