Not everything during COVID-19 is diminished.

This week’s 1 or 2 performance is an example. It finds Dear Blanca’s Dylan Dickerson and Dayne Lee harmonizing over simple acoustic guitar, just as they do on the studio version of “Out to Pasture.” And the contrast between his rumbly belts and her calming coo — a hallmark of the band in previous incarnations, but these days deployed as a rare treat — is as thrilling and affecting in this live video (captured in front of Michael Gedding’s Paint the Town mural in Cayce) as it is on the band’s new album, Perched.

The quiet but resilient tune is a fine choice for these stressful days, an earnest attempt to keep loneliness and anxiety at bay — ”Don’t let the nerves forget who’s in control / If they show up, tell em f#!k off and go home.”

And Dear Blanca is very much trying to remain in control during unprecedented times, going ahead with a July 31 release for Perched, the group’s first album since 2016, despite the fact that the pandemic has, for the moment, wiped out any real prospect of touring or performing to support it.

The 1 or 2 socially distanced performance series was started to connect Columbians with local artists during COVID-19, and to give those artists a chance to get a paycheck when such opportunities are rare. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

To check out more 1 or 2 videos, head to free-times.com/1or2. JORDAN LAWRENCE

(SHOT AND EDITED BY DAVID STRINGER)