Loss, like most things in this world, is relative. That’s the thread that Columbia singer-songwriter pulls with softly strumming delicacy in this week’s 1 or 2.

In the song, he’s lost his “Blue Coat,” having left it at the mall. It doesn’t seem a big deal. It was small, and it only cost $8.

But what about the items in the pockets? What about the conflict losing such personal items might spark with your partner at home? What about the memories that swirl to the front of your mind when you think about other such items that have come and gone from your possession?

It’s a small loss, the kind that we all deal with at many points in our lives. But the personal impact is acute.

Lang’s tune resonates as Columbia and the rest of the country continue to deal with the escalating losses brought on by COVID-19. Initially, staying distanced from our fellow citizens for a few weeks didn’t seem so bad. But as the pandemic stretches on, the distance from our regular lives gets more frustrating. And the thought of what else we might lose as a result of coronavirus' continued stay — the restaurants, the stores, the bars, the music venues, the theaters that are all struggling to maintain as traditional revenue streams have slowed or cut off — grows all the more real.

The location of this week’s performance nods to COVID-19’s impact. Owen sings beside Clark Ellefson’s Green Eyes sculpture, which was planned to be unveiled during this year’s Artista Vista art crawl, one of many annual traditions sidelined in 2020.

The 1 or 2 socially distanced performance series was started to connect Columbians with local artists during COVID-19, and to give those artists a chance to get a paycheck when such opportunities are rare. Free Times remains grateful to our partners in this endeavor — One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC — for helping us keep it going.

