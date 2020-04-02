If you’re like me, you miss being able to see and interact with local performance artists — and supporting them in turn through your patronage. And while our days of social distancing are likely to continue for some time, One Columbia, Richland Library, SceneSC and Free Times want to help on both counts.
Starting this week, we’ll partner to present 1 or 2, a new performance series, wherein we’ll host one or two artists (get it?), videoing their performance and sharing it online — giving you some fresh entertainment in these stale days, and allowing the artists we present a chance to earn a paycheck.
Kicking things off is a singer-songwriter who has long been a fixture on the Columbia scene. THE Dubber, aka Wendell Culbreath, weaves a multicultural fabric of traditions into his soothing acoustic folk. “Simple Song,” his offering for 1 or 2, is a smart selection — both meditative and propulsive, it explores timely themes of truth and untruth, perception and certainty.
Keep an eye on Free Times‘ website and social media for updates about future entries into this new performance series, and stay safe out there. — Jordan Lawrence
(Shot and edited by David Stringer)