Arts & Culture: Summer Camps Guide 2020

701 Center for Contemporary Art — Indian Folk Art
Aug. 3-7. Ages 9-17. Students will explore the history, motifs and techniques of Indian folk art styles such as Madhubani, which uses bright colors and intricate patterns; Warli, which creates characters using a simple and complex line style; and Lippan art, a clay art form. Registration fees: $150 for non-members; $135 for members. 701 Whaley St. For questions please email info@701cca.org or call 803-779-4571.
701 Center for Contemporary Art — Lights, Camera, Art and Technology
July 13-17. Ages 13-17. An introduction to technology in art or technology as a tool using photography and video formats to teach digital processes such as printing techniques, scanning, inkjet transfers, DIY green screen, and music composition. Registration fees: $150 for non-members; $135 for members. 701 Whaley St. For questions please email info@701cca.org or call 803-779-4571.
701 Center for Contemporary Art — Origami
July 6-10. Ages 6-12. Students will learn how to make animals and plants through paper folding and cutting.This session presents facts about animals and plants, colors, shapes and symmetry, and increases their motor skills and creativity. Registration fees: $150 for non-members; $135 for members. 701 Whaley St. For questions please email info@701cca.org or call 803-779-4571.
701 Center for Contemporary Art — Phone Selfie Science
June 22-26. Ages 6-8. Students will learn to use their personal smart devices as tools in creating self-portraits in a variety of media, including college, charcoal, colored pencil, and acrylic paint. Students will end the week with several works on paper as well as a self-portrait done in acrylic on canvas. Registration fees: $150 for non-members; $135 for members. 701 Whaley St. For questions please email info@701cca.org or call 803-779-4571.
701 Center for Contemporary Art — STEAM Junktown Carnival
July 27-31. Ages 6-8. Students will learn how to measure, design, and engineer the making of at least five carnival-themed creations including a Clown in a Wheel, a House of Weird, a Ferris wheel, a motorized carousel, and other carnival games. Registration fees: $150 for non-members; $135 for members. 701 Whaley St. For questions please email info@701cca.org or call 803-779-4571.
Carolina Journalism Institute
June 10-13. Middle and high school students. The Carolina Journalism Institute is a four-day summer institute devoted to helping high school students and advisers enhance their knowledge of cutting-edge journalism techniques and standards for their publications and productions. By engaging in real-world experiences and discussions, you learn how to work in as a team to produce a final project and to use programs and resources that benefit you in your journalism classrooms and beyond. $225 (additional charges may apply). 803-777-6146. School of Journalism and Mass Communications, 800 Sumter St. sc.edu.
Columbia Art Center — Kid’s Art Camp
June 10-Aug. 16. Ages 5-16. Let your child explore their creative side through painting, drawing, pottery and more. Participants will create a variety of art based on weekly themes to include space, barnyards, architecture, pottery and more. $90. 803-545-3093. Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St., Ste. C. columbiasc.gov/parks-recreation/art-center.
Columbia Museum of Art — All Around the World
June 8-12, 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 4-6. Travel the world without leaving the museum! Art adventurers journey to ancient Greece, Edo-period Japan, the American West, and more, exploring each culture by getting up close and personal with original works of art and making masterpieces of their own. $150 / $120 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Artful Essentials
August 3-7, 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 4-6. Focus on the building blocks of art — color, line, and shape. Each day campers explore a new element of art with gallery visits, stories, and artistic creations of all kinds. A perfect refresher before school starts. $150 / $120 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Clay Creations
June 15-19. Ages 7-9. Campers use hand-building techniques to create bowls, teapots, and other vessels inspired by ancient Greek, Catawba, and contemporary pottery in the CMA collection. $175 / $140 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Comics
June 15-19, 1-4 p.m. Ages 7-9. Create a comic book story from start to finish. Draw characters and environments to tell a story with pictures using storyboards, play drawing games, and read great comic books. $175 / $140 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Comic Creations
June 8-12, 1-4 p.m. Ages 10-12. Create a comic book story from start to finish. Draw characters and environments to tell a story with pictures using storyboards, play drawing games, and read great comic books. $175 / $140 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Creative Storytelling Through Collage
July 27-July 31, 9 a.m.-noon.; 9 a.m. Ages 10-12. Campers explore collage art and other 2D materials and craft stories while binding their own books. $175 / $140 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Drawing
August 3-7; 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 7-9. Campers explore new drawing media and strategies, improve their drawing abilities, and increase confidence when creating art. Get inspired sketching inside and outside the museum and learn time-tested techniques to make drawings come to life. $175 / $140 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Drawing Basics
June 8-12; 9 a.m.-noon, Ages 10-12. Learn to sketch with techniques that make drawings come alive. $175 / $140 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Drawing Fundamentals
June 8-12, 1-4 p.m. Ages 13-18. From figure drawing to shading and perspective, learn the basics of 2D composition with media ranging from pencils to charcoal. $200 / $160 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Designing Devices & Imagining Contraptions
July 27-31; 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 7-9. Challenging their imaginations during a week of invention and kinetic artmaking, campers learn how to create new work using recycled materials with inspiration from the Design by Time exhibition and ideas from artists who use media in unusual ways. $175 / $140 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Explorations in Metalsmithing
July 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Ages 13-18. Teens cut, saw, solder, and form sheet metal into fabulous creations as they learn the basics of metalsmithing. A must for anyone with an interest in jewelry making or sculpture. $90/$72 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Fabulous Fibers
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 4-6. 17-21. From block printing to weaving, dyeing, and more, campers explore the various ways to create art using textiles. Dress for a mess as we work with dyes! $150 / $120 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Fins, Feathers, Fur
July 15-19; 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 4-6. The museum galleries are just crawling with creatures. Discover animals in works of art from clay to canvas. Campers read and learn about all kinds of animals as they create their own in clay, paint, and collage. $150 / $120 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Painting (children and grade school)
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 10-12; Augustv3-7, 1-4 p.m., ages 7-9. This camp explores paints from tempera to watercolor and beyond. Campers learn about different styles of painting throughout the centuries and even paint on easels en plein air like modern-day Impressionists. $175 / $140 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Painting (middle and high school)
July 27-July 31, 1-4 p.m. Ages 13-18. Teens learn to work with various paint mediums including watercolor, acrylic, and oil to improve their painting technique. $200/ $160 for members. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Painting Fundamentals
June 22-26, 1-4 p.m. Ages 13-18. This camp explores paints from tempera to watercolor and beyond. Taking inspiration from the CMA Collection, teens learn about different styles of painting throughout the centuries. $200 / $160 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Photography
June 22-26, 1-4 p.m. Ages 13-18. Teens learn to improve their photography skills no matter the kind of camera. Get to know all about composition in the Black Is Beautiful exhibition and by shooting your own images in and around the museum. Participants must provide their own camera. $200 / $160 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Portfolio Intensive
August 1; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Ages 13-18. In this one-day workshop, learn how to compile, organize, and prepare a portfolio for arts and college admissions. Perfect for any teen prepping for college or art school applications. $80/ $64 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Printmaking
June 29-July 3, 1-4 p.m. Ages 10-12. Experiment with block printing, linocuts, monotypes, and more to design and create pieces inspired by art in the museum. Campers take their work to the next level and experiment with new techniques to craft reproducible designs. $175 / $140 for members, 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Project Funway
June 29-July 3, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 7-9; July 13-17, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 10-12. From drafting to crafting, campers learn all about fashion design as they create and update their own wearable art inspired by work in the museum, including wearable fashions featured in the Black Is Beautiful and Design by Time exhibitions. The week culminates with a fashion show in the galleries. $175 / $140 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Reduce, Reuse, Remix
June 29-July 3, 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 4-6. Explore ways to create earth-friendly and unique works of art. Campers make a variety of environmentally conscious art using repurposed materials. $150 / $120 for members 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Sculptural Explorations
June 15-19, 10-4 p.m. Ages 10-12. Ages 13-18. Explore the ins and outs of 3D design and create sculptures with a range of materials. Campers get inspired in the Design by Time exhibition, seeing how artists use media in unusual ways, then make their own creative constructions. $175 / $140 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Storybook Smashup
July 13-17, 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 4-6. How do our favorite characters go from sketchbook to storybook? In a smashup of art and literature, campers explore character design techniques that bring our favorite stories to life and create a storybook of their own. $150 / $120 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Sustainable Fashion Design
July 20-24; 1-4 p.m. Ages 13-18 Explore sustainable fashion using both traditional and contemporary methods. Projects include bags, altered clothes, patches, and upcycled fiber pieces incorporating weaving and embroidery. Teens explore personal identity and style along with themes of sustainability and how to make a statement by upcycling and repurposing. $200 / $160 for members. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org.
EdVenture — Budding Artists
June 15-19, ages 4-5. Ages: 6-7. Young artists will discover all the wonders of the artistic world. From visual art to music and performance, we will take a vibrant journey through creative expression. $195 per child; Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Cartoon Creation: The Art of Animation
June 8-12, Ages 6-7. Do you love making up stories? Do you dream about whimsical worlds filled with extraordinary characters? Then join us for a week of fantastic storytelling, magical sets and fun special effects. Create cool animations and learn how to make your own character designs move. We will also have fun with stop motion software, exploring how to add special backgrounds and multimedia effects. $265 per child; Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Circus Camp
July 27-31, ages 8-10. Have you ever wanted to run away and join the circus? Run to EdVenture and spend a week exploring the adventurous world of circus arts. Campers will learn skills such as juggling, acrobalance, and flow arts. These skills improve coordination, encourage teamwork, and help develop physical and mental aptitude. Prepare to smile and clown around! Cost: $265 per child; Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Cooking Camp: Navigating New York
June 8-12, July 6-10, August 3-7, ages 8-10. New York is more than just a Big Apple! New York state is mostly beautiful farmland full of dairies and orchards. The cabbage capital of America is full of delectable dishes from throughout the world. At the United Nations, in Manhattan, representatives meet from over 193 nations — whose cuisines you can also find on every corner. This class will journey through a world of new flavors and new experiences. $265 per child; Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Cooking Camp: Savoring the Southeast
June 15-19, June 29-July 3, July 13-17, July 27-31, ages 6-7. Cakes, pies, and surprising things fried, the south is big on hospitality, and even bigger on flavor. This class will explore the rich history of the region’s culinary past from soul food to creole, seafood to sweets. $265 per child; Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Cooking Camp: Cruising Through the Pacific Coast
June 22-26, July 20-24, ages 4-5. Grab your friends and a fork and let us take a journey from the Bay Area to Baja, the Central Valley to the Sands of Hawaii. The islands and coast of the Pacific have some of the most delicious and unique flavors to offer in America. From the first California roll to the first tacos, the Pacific coast is the gem of the west. $265 per child; Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Drum Camp
July 13-17, ages 8-10. Do you like to march to the beat of your own drum? Then this is the camp for you! This week we will explore radical rhythms and percussion in our introduction to drumming. Each student will have access to a wide variety of percussion instruments to play while in class. They will work together to compose music, learn various songs, and create their own percussive masterpieces! A performance will take place at the end of the week. Get ready to have fun, get hands-on, and make some noise in our delightful drumming camp! Cost: $265 per child; Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Imagination to Creation: The Art of 3D Printing
June 29-July 3, ages 8-10. Learn how to design 3D objects using Tinkercad, then see your creations materialize with our latest 3D printers. Imagine it, model it, code it and then print it. There’s nothing more satisfying then seeing your idea take shape. $265 per child; Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Make It and Take It
June 29-July 3, ages 4-5. Using stories as inspiration, our youngest learners will dive into making by designing aliens, dinosaurs, castles and more. Campers will use a variety of materials like Perler Beads, noodles and recycled objects. They will also have the chance to try different types of making like origami, clay sculpture, and mechanical engineering. $195 per child; Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org. percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Master Artists
June 22-26, July 20-24, ages 6-7. Prepare your imaginations as we discover the colorful world of art. Each day we will explore a different medium and create our own artistic masterpieces to take home. $195 per child; Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Page to Stage Theater Company
June 15-19, July 6-10, ages 6-7. This week we will explore all the elements of theatre. From creating your own scripts, to costume design and acting, you’ll discover the magic of the stage. Each camp will end in a final performance unique to that week’s cast. $195 per child; Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org. percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
EdVenture — Superhero Camp
July 6-10, ages 4-5. Pow, Boom, Wow! Campers will become crime fighting superheroes, learning what it takes to save the day in their community. In addition, campers will create their own superhero costumes, write their own comic and test their super skills. In addition, a superhero might just stop by to congratulate them on their hard work. $195 per child; Members 15 percent off, Premier Members 20 percent off. 803-779-3100. 211 Gervais St. edventure.org.
Hammond School — American Girl Friends and Me
June 15-19, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK-4th. Come to summer camp with your American Girl Doll and get ready to have fun. Campers will read books, play games, make crafts, and have fun themed party days like spa day, pajama day, and of course a tea party. Tuition: $150, which includes a $20 supply fee. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Beat the Heat on The Polar Express
July 20-24, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK-8th. All aboard for the Polar Express journey to the North Pole! Beat the summer heat with wintery activities, inspired by the magical adventures of a young boy who learns the wonder of believing. We will make snow globes, gingerbread locomotives, wooden reindeers, prepare polar snacks, decorate Christmas ornaments, have a snowman race, run a wreath relay and much more. Tuition: $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Beginning Readers Club
June 15-19, July 20-24, 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising 1st-2nd. Wonder, read, imagine, and create in our afternoon Beginning Readers’ Club especially for rising 1st and 2nd grade campers. Campers will enjoy reading award-winning books together and engage in fun literacy activities that strengthen their letter and word recognition as well as comprehension skills. They will discover interesting facts about the authors and illustrators and present a “book talk” with puppets. The campers will develop their imaginations as they work together to retell the stories with building BRIKS projects, dramatization, and other fun crafts. Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Book Club
June 22-26, July 27-31, 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising 3rd-5th. Wonder, read, imagine, and create in our afternoon Book Club especially for rising 3rd-5th grade campers. Campers will dig deeper into their books and become more confident to discuss what they do and do not understand. They will have the opportunity to build dioramas, explore acting out a scene, or preparing an expressive monologue from one of their books. Working together as a team to find creative ways to bring their books alive is a wonderful way to strengthen your child’s love for reading. Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Bread and Butter: Cooking Basics
June 22-26, July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising 1st-5th. This camp is an introduction to the basics of cooking and baking. The campers will be working on measuring, slicing, and squeezing. They will learn basic cooking techniques, kitchen safety, and cooking chemistry. Best of all, each camper will take home knowledge, recipes and a cookbook of recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as enjoying the fruits of their labor on a daily basis. Please note that meat, gluten, dairy, and other allergens are used in many of the recipes. Tuition: $175. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Bread and Butter: Cooking Around the World
June 22-26, 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising 6th-9th. Come and join us as we learn a variety of dishes from around the world. Our class will learn a bit of culture and a recipe from countries around the world! This will be an opportunity to complete a more developed knowledge of different cultures and how they relate to our bodies and wellness. We will talk about techniques and ingredients and why they are important. Each student will also receive a cookbook of all the recipes. This class is perfect for students that are familiar with the kitchen and cooking process. Please note that meat, gluten, dairy, and other allergens are used in many of the recipes. Tuition: $185. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School - Craft Masters
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising 3rd-6th. This D-I-Y camp is for artsy-craftsy kids who love to express themselves with one-of-a-kind masterpieces and crafts from around the world. Discover your crafty side and sharpen your creativity as we design many mementos to be treasured. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Creative Girls
June 8-12, July 27-31, from 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising 1st-5th. You could not ask for more than a week of girl fun! Campers will fill each day with creative activities that explore their own unique style, and help them find confidence in who they are. While listening to our favorite music and making some fun snacks; we will design jewelry, create art projects, make fashion accessories, learn about hair, nail and skin care, and more.Tuition: $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Creative Journaling
July 20-24, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising 3rd-6th. Join the craze of journaling, calligraphy and hand lettering. Perfect your own style of writing while creating a one of a kind journal and writing utensils. This camp will spark your creative writing juice and ignite your inner artist! Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Elements of Art Full and Half Day Camp
Full day camps: June 8-12, July 6-10, July 27-31, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Half day: June 8-12, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.; June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.; July 6-10, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.; July 27-31, 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising PK-8th. This camp shows how the disciplines of science and art complement each other. Artists, like scientists, study many different things such as, materials, people, culture and history and then learn to transform this information into something else. Tuition: $250 (full) or $200 (half). 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — The Elves and the Shoemaker Come to Hammond
June 15-19. 9 a.m.-2 noon. Grades: Rising PK-8th. Hard work, honesty, and kindness are themes that run throughout this charming story. Campers will reenact the story with sets and costumes they help make. Acting out stories is a great way to build confidence moving on a stage and expressing oneself in front of others. Family and friends are invited to a showcase presentation in Walker Library on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Tuition: $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Fancy Nancy
June 8-12, from 9 a.m. -noon. Grades: Rising PK-1st. Come and experience everything posh (that is a better word for fancy), from dressing up to minding your manners. Mrs. Traci Waite will engage all the young ladies this week with an array of crafts, activities, games, and little life lessons. Tuition: $160 which includes a $10 supply fee. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Future Master Chess Camp
June 15-19, July 20-24, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising 2nd-8th. The Future Master Chess Camp provides chess instruction from the top chess players in South Carolina. Our experienced instructors ensure that campers will be engaged through fun, instructive activities such as group problem-solving exercises, playing guess the grandmaster’s move, and competing in a camp tournament. Both first-time and experienced players will receive personalized coaching in this camp for all levels. The Future Master Chess Camp will introduce players to some of the beautiful and rich strategies played by great players across the years. Campers learn to think critically and solve problems in a fun game environment. Campers also develop concentration and confidence through competition. Tuition: $200. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Glitz and Glam Dance Camp
June 8-12, from 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising PK-5th. Girls learn to paint their nails, style their hair, and create fashion accessories. The class incorporates glamour and fashion with dance and fun. There will be a dance performance at the end of the week. Tuition: $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Handwriting Without Tears Camp
June 15-19, July 20-24, from 9 a.m.-2 noon; July 27-31, 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising PK-1st. This camp draws from years of innovation and research to provide developmentally appropriate, multisensory tools and strategies for teaching children handwriting. Join us for a week of play-based, hands-on multisensory resources to improve placement, writing control, letter spacing, letter orientation, and recall of letters. Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Kids Yoga and Mindfulness Camp
June 22-26, 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising PK-4th. Yoga themed camp designed to bring mindfulness to everyday life. Campers will learn yoga postures for play and kindness; learn to recognize joy, anxiety and sadness triggers, and how to move with the feelings. Tuition: $135. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Let’s Have Fun With Legos!
June 8-12, July 13-17 from 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK — 4th. Are you ready for the Ultimate Lego Challenge? If so, come join us for a week of imagination, exploring, and building with Legos. We will have counting and measuring, timed building, ramp building and racecars races, and Lego math. Come design and build as never before, and explore your craziest ideas in a supportive environment that will boost creativity, confidence, and collaboration skills. Tuition: $165, which covers a $10 supply fee. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Manners and Monet
June 22-26, July 13-17, July 27-31, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising 5K-2nd. This camp is a hands-on program that introduces campers to basic etiquette skills and various applications of art mediums. At the end of the week, campers will take home a folder containing basic reminders and a small portfolio of their completed artwork. Tuition: $135. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Mateys and Mermaids
July 13-17, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK-5K Ahoy there! The ocean is calling your name. Dive in with us as we sneak a peek into the world below. We will discover the hidden treasures of the sea through enchanting hands on activities, music, arts, and social skills. Don’t be shark bait and miss this adventure. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Master Training Chess Camp
June 15-19, 1-4 p.m.; July 20-24, 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising 2nd-8th. The Master Training Chess Camp is perfect for students seeking to take their chess game to a new level. Interested students should have played in at least one US Chess Federation tournament. Instructors will provide one-on-one coaching, challenging puzzles, lectures, and a rated tournament. This camp provides the perfect mix of fun and teaching for students who love to learn. Tuition: $200. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Musical Theater
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising 1st-8th. Campers will have fun singing songs and staging scenes from favorite Broadway musicals. They will learn how to express themselves vocally and to use facial and body movement to reflect the character and the music. Note: We will have a performance in Walker Library on Friday at 11:30 a.m., and families and friends are invited to attend. Tuition: $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Mystical Creature Adventures
June 15-19, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising 2nd-4th. The Loch Ness Monster, Big Foot, Greek Gods and mystical creatures … did we get your attention? We are going to fill your days with discoveries about these legendary creatures. Not only will you have fun, but you will broaden your creative mind and gain critical reasoning skills. This is one adventure you will not want to miss. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Pinkalicious
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK-4th. Join us for a pinkerrific week of dress up, games, tea parties, cooking, arts and crafts, and more. With much of this week’s activities based on the popular book by Victoria and Elizabeth Kann, you are sure to have a Pinkalicious time. Pink clothing and accessories are an absolute must! Think Pink all Week! Tuition: $165, which includes $10 supply fee. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Read With Me Club
June 8-12, July 13-17, from 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising PK — 5K. Wonder, read, imagine, and create in the afternoon “Read With Me Club” especially for rising Pre-kindergarten and Kindergarten campers. Encourage your little one to develop their imaginations and a love for reading. We will read award-winning books together and learn about authors and illustrators. Campers will participate in playful activities to strengthen “picture reading,” letter and simple word recognition as well as games to develop phonetic awareness. We will make our own picture books that they will be able to read to you. Campers will learn to retell stories with building BRIKS projects, dramatization with puppets, and other crafts. Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Red, White, Blue and You
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK-1st. This camp offers a star-studded week of games, art, songs, stories and more to get the children ready for Independence Day. Tuition: $150, which includes a $10 supply fee. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — The Sneeetches Come to Hammond
July 13-17, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK-8th. Join us for fun as we explore a Dr. Seuss classic. The Sneetches teaches us about diversity, tplerance and how not to judge others by the way they look or by what they have. Campers will learn this important lesson about acceptance through fun activities and acting out the story. Students will learn basic acting skills. They will also make the sets and props. Costumes will be provided. We will have a performance in Walker Library on Friday at 11:30 a.m., and families and friends are invited to attend. Tuition: $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Upstart Crows: Acting Classes from the Shakespeare Company
June 8-12 and June 15-19. Times & Grades: 9 a.m.-noon for Rising 5th-8th graders and 1-4 p.m. for Rising 9th-2th graders. The South Carolina Shakespeare Company will bring its popular acting classes to Hammond’s Summer Programs. Teachers Linda Khoury and Katie Mixon will be nurturing the theatre talents for eager acting students. This educational course is for the upstarts (actors) who strive to be better. The aim is to have confidence soaring and to empower each unique voice. Professional theatre artists will guide participants through the depths of Shakespeare and the heights of scene building and improvisation. Upstart Crows will experience the camaraderie of the rehearsal and production process in a relaxed and positive atmosphere. Even for non-actors, the course will help you with public speaking skills, teamwork, and confidence. All of which will culminate in a performance showcase that features the Upstart Crow’s new found talents. After all, once you learn to perform the poetry of the greatest plays in the English language, you can handle any public speaking event. Cost: $185. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org
Hammond School — Where the Wild Things Are at Hammond
June 1-5, from 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK-8th. Join the “wild cast” of Maurice Sendak’s Where The Wild Things Are. Campers will learn how Max survived disappointment and tamed the wild beasts. We will follow Max’s journey with a dramatic reenactment of the story. Campers will learn to use expressive voices and develop more confidence on the stage. We will have fun making sets, putting together costumes, and bringing the story to life for a performance in Walker Library on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to attend. Tuition: $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Wild, Wild West
June 22-26. 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK-5K. Giddy up and gallop on over to the Wild, Wild West! Gather around the campfire as we tell stories, play games and participate in activities designed to enrich our campers’ fine and gross motor skills, encourage cooperationand social skill strategies. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — World of Wizards
July 13-17, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising 3rd-6th. Calling all wizard fans! This is like no other camp you have experienced. We will take a magical journey into the world of wizards. We will design wands, make magic potions, go on a magical creature hunt, play Quidditch, and participate in activities that will astound all Muggles. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Heathwood Hall — All things American Girl, Jr.
July 20-24, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades Kindergarten to 3. Pack your favorite doll and join us for a week of American Girl fun! From crafts to games and plenty of stories- we will spend the week exploring the world of American Girl Dolls and using our imaginations. $185. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Around the World in Five Days
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 2-4. Ever wonder what life is like for children in other parts of the world? What games do they play? How do they celebrate holidays? What types of snacks do they eat? We will explore cultures from Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America. A great way to expand your child’s global perspective. $175. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Art Around the World
June 15-19, 9 a.m.-noon; June 22-26, 1-4 p.m. Grade K-3. Join Carla Moore, a Montessori teacher from Brockman Elementary School, for a look through the eyes of an artist. Campers will experience a true global celebration and learn about famous artists and styles of art that are unique to countries on each continent. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Art History Detectives
July 13-17, 1-4 p.m. Grades 2-4. Grab your paint brush and put on your detective’s hat .. we’re going back in time to learn about great artists and important periods of Art History. After we’ve uncovered clues about how and why artists created their masterpieces, we’ll create our own art in their style. $180. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Baking With Chef Jim
June 15-19, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 3-7. Cookies, Cupcakes, Decorating and More .. Learn to Cream, Fold and Bake Yummy Desserts with Heathwood’s Chef Jim McMahon. $200. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summe
Heathwood Hall — Beltline Bookworms
July 5-10, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 5-8. This camp is all about allowing students a few hours each day for reading, writing and reflection. Students will have the chance to knock out some of their summer reading requirements while discussing and analyzing the works with their peers. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Boys and Books
July 6-10, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 2-4. Monsters, dinosaurs, trucks, trains, and animals — what does your little guy like to read about? Studies suggest that boys often lag behind girls in literacy skills, likely because they are less engaged with books. The best way to get better at reading is to practice; each day, we’ll read and talk about lots of books. We will also do a little writing and art and have plenty of playtime to burn off extra energy. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Crazy for Cookies
June 15-19, 9 a.m. -noon. Grades K-4. Do you love cookies? Come and make some fun and yummy cookies. Each day we will make a new type of cookie and at the end of the week, you will make your own specialty cookie. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Fairytale Frenzy
July 6-10, 9 a.m. -noon. Grades K-3. Come join us for a summer full of fun with fairytales. We will read several fairytales, role-play, make crafts, and have a ball! Using the story Cinderella, campers can go on a glass slipper hunt, learn to ballroom dance, and make small pumpkins into carriages. Campers can follow the footsteps of Hansel and Gretel by following breadcrumbs to a shack. With Jack and the Beanstalk, campers can go for a variety of hunts to look for magic beans, gold coins, and more. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Future Master Chess Camp
June 8-12, July 13-17, July 27-31, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 1-10. Chess is the ideal game for the young mind. Besides being fun, chess improves critical thinking, perseverance, concentration, and increases self-confidence. Campers will receive personalized feedback and instruction suited to their level. Some highlights of this camp will be group problem solving, playing “guess the move”, and competing in a camp tournament. $200,00. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Future-Preneurs
July 20-24, 1-4 p.m. Grades 5-8. Are you a natural born leader? Do you want to experience the thrills of creating a ‘company’? Don’t miss out on this camp where you will create and sell handmade products at the Sale-A-Thon. This camp will dabble in the world of stocks and current events as they relate to businesses. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Geography of the Bible
June 8-12, 1-4 p.m. Grades 9-12. In this course, students will go in-depth on the geographic locations mentioned in the Old and New Testaments of the Bible. This course will look into the known historical events in and around those locations at the time and how they correlate with the events detailed in the Bible. This will include political, social, and military conflicts in these areas around the given times of the Biblical events. Students will be given historical points of reference to such events as the Exodus of the Jews from Egypt, Kings David and Solomon, and the various locations mentioned during the life of Christ. $400. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Greatest Conspiracies of History
July 6-10, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 6-10. What really happened to Elvis? How many shooters were on the grassy knoll? What really is in Area 51? Come join this quest to find the answers to these burning questions, among many others. Students will hone their critical thinking and research skills during this camp, all while staying out of the heat. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — The Keys to Meaning: Using Mythology and Psychology to Read Movies
July 20-24, 1-4 p.m. Grades 9-12. A quality movie can offer the moviegoer many layers of meaning to dig into. In this course, we will use Karl Jung’s “individuation process” and Joseph Campbell’s cycle of the hero’s adventure as keys to unlocking the meaning of a few good movies. $215. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Ladies and Literature
June 8-12, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 2-4. Does your daughter love to read? Does your daughter fight reading? This camp is for everyone! Each day, we’ll read and talk about lots of books. We will also do a little cooking, writing, art, and maybe even some dress up. During this camp, teacher Emily Hodges will get to know your budding reader and select books that are interesting and appropriate for them. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Magnificent World of Mo Willems
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 1-4. This camp will focus on all the well-loved Mo Willems characters: Elephant, Piggy, Pigeon, etc. We will read books, draw, play games, write our own stories and create plays. Our daily special snacks will be based on the beloved author of “Knuffle Bunny”, “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” and “I Love My New Toy”. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Master Chess Camp
June 8-12, July 13-17, July 27-31, 1-4 p.m. Grades 4-8. Students will learn advanced chess problem-solving skills and strategies and will receive personalized instruction to help them reach the next level. The advanced chess camp is an intensive (and fun!) opportunity for the top young chess players in S.C. to hone their growing skills as top SC players. For the advanced camp, students should have prior tournament experience. $200. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Mateys and Mermaids
July 6-10, 1-4 p.m. Grades EC4-K. Ahoy there! The ocean is calling your name! Dive in with us as we sneak a peek into the world below. We will discover the hidden treasures of the sea through enchanting hands on activities, music, arts, and social skills. Don’t be shark bait and miss the adventure. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Mrs. Frannie’s Art From the Heart
July 13-17, 1-4 p.m. Grades EC3-K. Art from the Heart is a wonderful introduction to many different mediums of art for children. Join us for a fun week of arts & crafts as well as special snacks that they will make each day to go with the theme. Your child will create keepsakes that will be treasured forever. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Music Makers
July 20-24, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC4-3. Join us as we make instruments and sing fun songs. We’ll explore different styles of music and go home with our own instruments. Music is a great way to learn and have fun. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Mystical Creature Adventures
July 13-17, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 3-6.The Loch Ness Monster, Big Foot, Greek Gods, and mystical creatures..did we get your attention? We are going to fill your days with discoveries about these legendary creatures. Not only will you have fun, but you will broaden your creative mind and gain critical reasoning skills. This is one adventure you will not want to miss. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Painting With Pizazz
July 20-24, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades K-4. Come and make beautiful works of art with a variety of paints. Explore the fun and creativity of painting. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Poets With Painters
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 5-6. During this camp, students will read and write various forms of poetry. Each day, students will be introduced to famous poets, such as Robert Frost, Emily Dickinson, and Mary Oliver, just to name a few. Students will also learn about celebrated painters and their masterpieces though mini-lessons, finding inspiration for their own original poems through fun exposure to the works of artists such as Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci, Pablo Picasso, Vincent Van Gogh, Andy Warhol, Mary Cassatt, Frida Kahlo, and Georgia O’Keefe. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Princess Camp
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Grades EC4-2. Would you love to be a princess? Come and join us! We will have princess songs, stories, crafts and treats each day. $300. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Snack Attack
June 15-19, 1-4 p.m. Grades: K-4.Come and make some fun and delicious snacks. Learn how to use a knife as well as have some nutrition. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Star Wars: A Myth for Our Time
July 13-17, 1-4 p.m. Grades 7-12. In his book The Hero with a Thousand Faces, Joseph Campbell outlines the cycle of the hero’s adventure, a pattern present to some degree in all hero myths. George Lucas, who considered Campbell a mentor, used this cycle as the pattern for the Star Wars saga, and Campbell called Star Wars “a myth for our time.” In this course, we will watch the first three Star Wars movies (Episodes IV, V, and VI) and analyze them for elements of Campbell’s Hero’s Adventure cycle. Discussions will help empower the students to “read” the mythological cues in movies. $215. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Storybook Creations
June 8-12, 1-4 p.m. Grades 2-5. Get ready to create some storybook fun as we explore favorite picture books and create our own stories. Each day campers will focus on a different popular story book character through reading stories, drawing, and acting out story lines. Afterwards, they will create their own new adventures for their favorite character in a book of their very own. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Theater Clown Camp
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 5-12. Discover your inner clown during this silly week of physical comedy, improvisation and red noses. Afraid of clowns? No worries! Theatre clowns don’t wear face paint and they definitely don’t like scaring people. This camp is especially enjoyable for people who don’t think they are funny. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — This Book is Better, But…
July 6-10, 1-4 p.m. Grades 5-8. This camp is designed to be relaxing, fun, and air-conditioned! Beat the heat and enjoy a nice film. This camp is also designed to be paired well with the morning camp Beltline Bookworms because the authors of these stories are discussed in the morning camp. Sign up for one or both. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Unlimited Hands-On Science: Elements of Art
June 8-12, June 15-19, and June 22-26. Grades K-6. Available as half-day (9 a.m.-noon) and full day (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) sessions. This camp shows how the disciplines of science and art complement each other. Artists, like scientists, study many different things such as, materials, people, culture and history and then learn to transform this information into something else.We will explore all of these ideas in this camp. Half day: $175, Full day: $250. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Words, Words, Words!
June 22-26, 1-4 p.m. Grades 5-8. This camp is all about learning new vocabulary words for academic success. Students will explore new word lists each day, master Latin and Greek roots by the dozen, and play fun word games, such as Scrabble, crossword puzzles, and word searches. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — World Mythology (Online)
June 8-July 31. This class examines the classic themes common to most systems of mythology - e.g., the hero’s quest, the creation and destruction of the world - while we read stories from cultures throughout the world, seeking to understand both commonalities and differences amongst and between disparate cultures. Our goal is to come to a better understanding of the reasons that cultures that seem, on the surface, to be quite different tend to ask — and try to answer — the same questions about life. $400. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — World of Wizards
July 27-31, 1-4 p.m. Grades 1-4. Calling all wizard fans! This is like no other camp you have experienced. We will take a magical journey into the world of wizards. We will design wands, make magic potions, go on a magical creature hunt, play Quidditch, and participate in activities that will astound all Muggles. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Historic Columbia — The Roaring Twenties
June 22-26, July 6-10, ages 6-12. Summer campers will be transported back in time through interactive activities, and exploration of the gardens, grounds and houses at Historic Columbia. You don’t have to be keen on history to have a swell time with us this summer. Campers are invited to take an adventure in time as we explore the Roaring ‘20s. Participants will be the coolest cats in town after they learn all the popular dance moves of the decade, use their wits and skills of deduction to solve whodunit, dabble in science to make rock candy, explore their own business savvy on the stock market, and more. Cost: $200 for Historic Columbia members and $220 for non-members. 803-252-1770 x 26 1601 Richland St. HistoricColumbia.org.
Nickelodeon Indie Grits Summer 2020 — Animation Camp
June 15-19, July 6-10, August 3-7, ages 8-12. Experience a hands-on introduction to the world of animation. Each day kids will discover a new style of animation, walking away with a series of short films they can treasure and share with friends and family. From Claymation and collage to rotoscoping and photography, this camp will serve as a perfect introduction to the world of filmmaking. For beginners and experienced young animators. $150 for Nickelodeon Theatre members ($200 for non-members) 803-254-3433 1607 Main Street, Columbia, SC. Contact: mahkia@indiegrits.org.
Nickelodeon Indie Grits Summer 2020 — Summer Film Lab
July 13-24 (two weeks), ages 13-17. Dive into an immersive filmmaking experience and make a collaborative movie through our popular high school program. Across two weeks campers will develop scripts, pitch ideas, shoot, and edit an original short film. Summer FilmLab offers instruction in writing, acting, production techniques, and directing. Student production crews will shoot and edit independently and have access to professional video and audio equipment including mentorship and feedback from multiple instructors. Price: $300 for Nickelodeon Theatre members | $400 for non-members. Contact: mahkia@indiegrits.org
South Carolina State Museum — Small Stories, Big Adventures!
June 8-12, July 13-17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 6-8. This uses some of our favorite children’s books as inspiration for our imaginations to make amazing creations. Launch rockets with Pete the Cat, turn trash into treasure with Pout Pout Fish, learn to sew a pillow with a Tooth Fairy CEO, and make good decisions with a very Bad Seed. Cost: $160 per camper (members) or $200 (non-members). 803-898-4999. 301 Gervais St. scmuseum.org.
South Carolina State Museum — Art is All Around Us
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 12-14. You feel it in your fingers — you feel it in your toes — Art is all around us — and inspiration grows! Join us as we craft Dave the Potter influenced jugs and follow the lines of Clay Rice silhouettes. We’ll ventures out and explore Columbia’s amazing public art and create our very own community mural. This summer’s a blank canvas — come fill it up! Cost: $160 per camper (members) or $200 (non-members). 803-898-4999. 301 Gervais St. scmuseum.org.
USC Summer Dance Conservatory — Ballet Intensive
July 5-24, Ages 11-up. The Ballet Intensive is designed for students pursuing excellence in ballet technique and artistry. Curriculum includes ballet, pointe, variations, pas de deux, character, jazz, contemporary, musical theatre, and repertory. A Live or Video audition is required to be considered. Students have the option of commuting to classes or living on campus as a residential student. Fees: $40 audition class, $40 live or video audition fee. Tuition: $3300 (residential) or $1950 (commuter). 803-777=7264. 324 Sumter St. summerdanceconservatory.com
USC Summer Dance Conservatory — Contemporary Intensive
July 5-24, Ages 11-up. The Contemporary Intensive is designed for students pursuing excellence in contemporary training. Curriculum includes contemporary, ballet technique, jazz, musical theatre, lyrical, conditioning for dance, and repertory. A Live or Video audition is required to be considered. Students have the option of commuting to classes or living on campus as a residential student. Fees: $40 audition class, $40 live or video audition fee. Tuition: $3300 (residential) or $1950 (commuter). 803-777-7264. 324 Sumter St. summerdanceconservatory.com
USC Summer Dance Conservatory — Jazz Intensive
July 26-31. Ages 10-up. The Jazz Intensive is designed for students pursuing excellence in jazz and commercial dance training. The curriculum includes jazz, hip - hop, lyrical, contemporary, conditioning, musical theatre, and more. A Live or Video audition is required to be considered. Students have the option of commuting to classes or living on campus as a residential student. Fees: $40 live or video audition fee, $75 non-refundable registration fee. Tuition: $1100 (residential) or $775 (commuter). 803-777-7264. 324 Sumter St. summerdanceconservatory.com.
USC Summer Dance Conservatory — Musical Theater Workshop
July 25-August 1, ages 12-20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. During this week-long intensive, participants will receive rigorous, interdisciplinary training focusing on strengthening the dancer’s body, the singer’s voice and the actor’s emotional expression. In short, this is training designed to help you become a triple threat. From 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., each day is filled with classes in voice, acting, dance and song interpretation. Then, it’s all put together in rehearsals for a final performance for family and friends. Tuition: $535. 803-777-7264. 324 Sumter St. summerdanceconservatory.com.
USC Summer Musical Theatre Workshop
July 25-Aug. 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ages 12-20. Experience the power of integrated music, dance and theater training. Build your vocal, character and movement skills in ways that make your performances stand out. It is this strong integration of acting, singing and dance training that we believe will take our students’ performance skills to new heights, and put them on the road to being true Broadway artists. Cost: $525 803-777-4288. Longstreet Theater, 1300 Greene St.
USC Summer Drama Conservatory
July 13-31. Grades 1-12. Hone your craft with instruction from theatre professionals at the Summer Drama Conservatory, a summer acting intensive. Hosted by the University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance. For more than 35 years, the department’s theatre program has sustained a reputation as the state’s premiere resource for theatre instruction. Programs are available in the following age divisions: High School, Middle School, Upper Elementary and Early Elementary. $175-$600. 803-777-1277. Longstreet Theatre. Theatre.sc.edu.
USC School of Music — Camp Creativity for Young Pianists
June 22-25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 7-14. This one-week course is open to piano students who have taken piano for at least two years. Tuition: $300. For more information, email piano@mozart.sc.edu or call 803-777-4414.
USC School of Music — Carolina Opera Experience
July 22-26. Grades 5-10. Kids learn the art of props, make-up, costumes, scenery and musical preparation in this week-long experience. The week ends with a performance by the campers. $210. For more information, 803-777-5369 or lsmith@mozart.sc.edu.
USC School of Music — Carolina Summer Music Conservatory
June 7-13. High school students. Advanced high school students of woodwind, brass, percussion, jazz, voice, piano and strings can participate in this intensive one-week training period for both day and boarding students. $475-$750. For more information: email cleaman@mozart.sc.edu or call 803-576-5893.
USC School of Music — Drum Major Clinic
June 18-20. Rising 10-12 graders. This intensive three-day clinic is intended for students who will either serve as their band’s drum major or other student leader in the fall. For more information: uscbands@mozart.sc.edu, 803-777-4278.
USC School of Music — Guitar Camp
June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 8 and up. Learn to play guitar from scratch or enhance your existing skills. Through fun activities and games you explore the basics of music reading, strumming, picking and finger-picking techniques in both solo and group settings. The last day of camp features all participants demonstrating how much they learned. $195. For more information, email avanduys@mozart.sc.edu.
USC School of Music — Piano Camp for Beginner and Elementary Pianists
July 6-10, 13-17. Ages 5-8. This two-week course is open to elementary pianists who have had two years or less of piano study. $320. For more information, email piano@mozart.sc.edu or call 803-777-4414.
USC School of Music — String Project Camp
July 27-31. Grade 3-high school. Students hone their skills and learn from experienced teachers and graduate students. The camp fosters the excitement of developing skills on an orchestral string instrument and is open to students who have completed one year of instruction. $135. For more information: 803-777-9568 or uscsp@mozart.sc.edu.