Arts & Culture: Summer Camps Guide 2021

701 Center for Contemporary Art
701’s summer camp programs include introductions to video and photography technology, origami, and various other styles of arts and crafts. They have not yet announced their Summer 2021 plans. For questions please email info@701cca.org or call 803-779-4571.
Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet Center For Dance Education - Early Childhood & Youth Division: Wonderkids Dance Camp
June 7-10, CMFA Art Space, Ages 3-5; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $80. Ages 6-7, 5-7 p.m., $100.
Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet Center For Dance Education - Early Childhood & Youth Divisions: Intermediate Summer Intensive
July 12-Aug. 5, CMFA Art Space, ages: 7-11, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Activity Fee: $25, Workbook Fee: $104 week, Tuition: $600, Per Week Tuition: $180.
Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet Center For Dance Education - Early Childhood & Youth Divisions: Nutcracker Prep Workshop
Aug. 9-12, CMFA Art Space, ages 3-5, 5:30-6:45 p.m., $75. Ages 6-9, 5:30-7 p.m., $95. Ages 10-13. 2:30-2:30 p.m, $95.
Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet Center For Dance Education - Evening Dance Series
June 14; June 21; June 28; July 12; July 19; July 26. Pre-Ballet/Tap Combo, ages 3-5, 5:30-6:30 p.m., six-week session; $90, three-week session, $45; Activity Fee, $15.
Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet Center For Dance Education - Evening Dance Series
June 15, June 22, June 29, July 13, July 20, July 27. Primary Ballet/Tap Combo, ages: 5-6, 5:30-6:45 p.m. 6-week session, $100; 3-week session, $50; Activity Fee, $15.
Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet Center For Dance Education - Evening Dance Series
June 16, June 23, June 30, July 14, July 21, July 28, Ballet I/Tap Combo, ages: 6-7, 5:30-6:45 p.m. 6-week session, $100; 3-week session, $50; Activity Fee, $15.
Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet Center For Dance Education - Evening Dance Series
June 17, June 24, July 1, July 15, July 22, July 29. Ballet IIA/IIB/Tap Combo, ages: 7-9, 5-6:30pm, 6-week session: $125, 3-week session: $63, Activity Fee:$15.
Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet Center For Dance Education - Pre-Professional Division: Advanced Summer Intensive
July 12-Aug. 5, CMFA Art Space, ages 12-18, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Activity Fee: $25, Workbook Fee: $16, 4-week Tuition: $600, Per Week Tuition: $180.
Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet Center For Dance Education - Pre-Professional Division
June 1-3 & June 7, 4:30-6 p.m., June 28-Aug. 1, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aug. 9-12, 10-11:30 a.m. $15 per class.
Carolina Journalism Institute
The Carolina Journalism Institute is a four-day summer institute devoted to helping high school students and advisers enhance their knowledge of cutting-edge journalism techniques and standards for their publications and productions.Each June, SIPA hosts the Carolina Journalism Institute for high school journalism students and advisers at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. Sessions and activities are held in the new state-of-the-art facilities of the School of Journalism and Mass Communications. Registration: $225. On-campus lodging: $125 (two person room), $175 (one person room). The Institute has not yet announced their Summer 2021 dates. 803-777-6146. School of Journalism and Mass Communications, 800 Sumter St. sc.edu.
City of Columbia — Art Camp
June 10-Aug. 16, 9 a.m.-noon, Let your child explore their creative side through painting, drawing, pottery and more at the Art Center’s summer Art Camp. Sessions will be held at the Art Center, 1227 Taylor St., Ste. C. $90 per session.
ColaJazz Virtual Summer Camp
July 16-19. The ColaJazz Foundation will host its 4th annual Summer Jazz Camp with world-renowned instructors where you can customize your jazz camp experience and choose your own jazz adventure. There are courses for the novice to the professional to the jazz fan who wants to learn about jazz history. There is even a Saturday morning program for campers nine and younger with Eboni Ramm reading a jazz story accompanied by great jazz music. $15 per course. colajazz.com.
Columbia Art Center — Kid’s Art Camp
June 8-Aug. 16. Ages 5-16. Let your child explore their creative side through painting, drawing, pottery and more. Participants will create a variety of art based on weekly themes to include space, barnyards, architecture, pottery and more. $90. 803-545-3093. Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St., Ste. C. columbiasc.gov/parks-recreation/art-center.
Columbia Museum of Art — Going Green
June 14-18, ages 4-6. 9 a.m.-noon. This camp explores ways to create earth-friendly works of art. Campers create a variety of environmentally conscious art using repurposed materials while taking inspiration from the galleries. Instructor: Dana Witkoski. $150/120 for members
Columbia Museum of Art — Metal Explorations
Saturday, June 19, ages 13-18. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Teens cut, saw, solder, and form sheet metal into fabulous creations as they learn the basics of metalsmithing. A must for anyone with an interest in jewelry making or sculpture. Instructor: Dana Witkoski. Prices vary.
Columbia Museum of Art — Prides, Packs, and Parades
June 21-25, ages 4-6. 9 a.m.-noon. What’s a group of kids having fun at a museum called? Summer camp! Just like groups of animals, groups of art and artists are described in different ways. In this camp, discover how these two can be thought about in similar ways. Instructor: Wilson Bame. $150/120 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Heroes and Villains
June 21-25, ages 7-9. 9 a.m.-noon. Create a comic book story from start to finish. Draw characters and environments to tell a story with pictures using storyboards, character design, and more. Instructor: Criss Mitchell. $175/$140 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Pencil Me In
June 21-25, ages 7-9. 1-4 p.m. From figure drawing to shading and perspective, campers learn the basics of 2D composition with media ranging from pencils to charcoal. They get inspired sketching inside and outside of the museum as they learn time-tested techniques to make drawings come to life. Instructor: Alia Schwartz. $175/$140 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Cartooning Creations
June 21-25, ages 10-12. 1-4 p.m. Create a comic book story from start to finish. Draw characters and environments to tell a story with pictures using storyboards, character design, and more. Instructor: Criss Mitchell.$175/$140 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Fabulous Fibers
June 28-July 2, ages 4-6. 9 a.m.-noon. From block printing to weaving, shibori, and more, campers explore various ways to create art using textiles. Dress for a mess as we work with dyes! Instructor: Dana Witkoski. $150/120 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Dynamic Drawing
June 28-July 2, ages 10-12. 1-4 p.m. Campers learn new drawing media and strategies, improve their drawing abilities, and increase confidence when creating art. They get inspired sketching inside and outside the museum as they learn time-tested techniques to make drawings come to life. Instructor: Alia Schwartz. $175/$140 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Going Global
July 5-9, ages 4-6. 9 a.m.-noon. Create works of art inspired by a trip around the world, no passport required. Campers look at art from inside the galleries and around the globe, exploring ancient Egypt, medieval China, Renaissance Europe, and beyond as they make their own multimedia works of art. Instructor: Glenna Barlow. $150/120 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Project Funway
July 5-9, ages 10-12. 9 a.m.-noon. From drafting to crafting, campers learn all about fashion design as they create and update their own wearable art inspired by what they see in the museum. The week culminates with a fashion show! Instructor: Kat Hampton. $175/$140 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Character Design
July 10, ages 13-18. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Learn the basics of character design in this one-day workshop. Get[1] inspired sketching inside and outside the museum as you learn time-tested techniques to make your drawings come to life. Instructor: Criss Mitchell. $90 / $72 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Mix It Up!
July 12-16, ages 10-12. 9 a.m.-noon. Campers use a variety of mixed-media techniques including printmaking and collage to create works inspired by what they see in the exhibition The Ironic Curtain and the CMA collection. Instructor: Jaime Chason. $175/$140 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Project Funway
July 12-16, ages 7-9. 9 a.m.-noon. From drafting to crafting, campers learn all about fashion design as they create and update their own wearable art inspired by what they see in the museum. The week culminates with a fashion show! Instructor: Kat Hampton. $175/$140 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Painting Principles
July 12-16, ages 10-12. 1-4 p.m. This camp explores paints from oil and acrylic to watercolor and beyond. Campers learn about different styles of painting using the CMA collection for inspiration. Instructor: Alia Schwartz. $175/$140 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Focus on Photography
July 12-16, ages 13-18. 1-4 p.m. Teens learn to improve their photography skills no matter the kind of camera. Explore composition in the exhibition The Ironic Curtain and the CMA collection and by shooting images in and around the museum. Plus, learn how to mat finished pieces. Participants must provide their own camera. Instructor: Sara McGregor. $160 / $128 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Mixed Media and Drawing
July 17, ages 13-18. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Teens learn how to apply contour studies and observational drawings to create mixed-media portrait triptychs. Instructor: Jaime Chason. $90 / $72 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — It’s Only Natural
July 19-23, ages 4-6. 9 a.m.-noon. Artists and scientists both learn about the world using their senses. This camp’s group of naturalists learn about exploring and expressing the beauty of the outdoors by examining masterful landscapes, experimenting with using natural resources to create art materials, venturing outside for nature walks, and much more. Instructor: Glenna Barlow. $150 / 120 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — What’s Your Story?
July 19-23, ages 10-12. 9 a.m.-noon. In this mixed-media class, campers get creative through artistic journals, taking inspiration from the exhibition The Ironic Curtain and the CMA collection. Instructor: Katrina Hampton. $175/$140 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — A Brush with Creativity
July 19-23, ages 7-9. 1-4 p.m. This camp explores paints from oil and acrylic to watercolor and beyond. Campers learn about different styles of painting using the CMA collection for inspiration.Instructor: Alia Schwartz. $160 / $132 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Ceramic Explorations for Teens
July 24, ages 13-18. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. In this workshop, teens use slabs and wheels to make a variety of works, incorporating decorative elements by adding or subtracting clay. They add color to the fired pieces using a wide range of methods, all while taking inspiration from pieces in the CMA collection. Instructor: Blakely Sheely. $100 / $80 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Mythological Monsters
July 26-30, ages 4-6. 9 a.m.-noon. Explore age-old myths and legends from around the world. Learn about fantastic beasts from ancient Greece, Rome, China, and Egypt and then create mythical masterpieces. Instructor: Wilson Bame. $125 / $120 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Clay Creations
July 26-July 30, ages 7-9. 9 a.m.-noon. Learn the tools of the trade with both additive and subtractive techniques. Explore clay through hand building and add color to the fired pieces using a wide range of methods. Instructor: Blakely Sheely. $175/$140 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Ceramic Explorations
July 26- 30, ages 10-12. 1-4 p.m. Campers use slabs and wheels to make a variety of works, incorporating decorative elements by adding or subtracting clay. Then add color to the fired pieces using a wide range of methods, all while taking inspiration from pieces in the CMA collection. Instructor: Blakely Sheely. $160 / $132 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — From Art to Z
Aug. 2-6, ages 4-6. 9 a.m.-noon. Campers focus on the building blocks of art, like color, line, and shape. They explore a new element of art each day with gallery visits, stories, and of course artistic creations of all kinds. A perfect refresher before school starts again. Instructor: Dana Witkoski. $125 / $120 for members.
Columbia Museum of Art — Jewelry Basics
Aug. 2-6, ages 10-12. 9 a.m.-noon. In this beginner jewelry-making camp, kids gain the primary skills to create their own wearable art, including making rivets, applying texture to metal, and even experimenting with cuttlefish casting and enameling. Instructor: Allison Cicero Moore. $175/$140 for members.
EdVenture Children’s Museum
EdVenture offers a variety of summer camp programs every year, teaching kids everything from animation to food preparation, 3-D printing, even introducing them to musical instruments along the way. Visit edventure.org for more info.
Hammond School — Artists In Action
June 7-11, July 12-16. Grades: rising PK-1st. 9 a.m.-noon. Grab a paint brush and wear a smile because it is time to discover your favorite artist and style! We will sing about famous artists and create their simple works. Students will also make and name their own original art work. Before they go, they will take home and keep their treasures in their own portfolio. Tuition: $140. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — American Girl Friends and Me
June 21-25, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK-4th. Come to summer camp with your American Girl Doll and get ready to have fun. Campers will read books, play games, make crafts, and have fun themed party days like spa day, pajama day, and of course a tea party. Tuition: $160. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Beginning Readers Club
June 21-25, July 26-30. 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising 1st-2nd. Wonder, read, imagine, and create in our afternoon Beginning Readers’ Club especially for rising 1st and 2nd grade campers. Campers will enjoy reading award-winning books together and engage in fun literacy activities that strengthen their letter and word recognition as well as comprehension skills. They will discover interesting facts about the authors and illustrators and present a “book talk” with puppets. The campers will develop their imaginations as they work together to retell the stories with building BRIKS projects, dramatization, and other fun crafts. Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Book Club
June 28-July 2, Aug. 2-6. 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising 3rd-5th. Wonder, read, imagine, and create in our afternoon Book Club especially for rising 3rd-5th grade campers. Campers will dig deeper into their books and become more confident to discuss what they do and do not understand. They will have the opportunity to build dioramas, explore acting out a scene, or preparing an expressive monologue from one of their books. Working together as a team to find creative ways to bring their books alive is a wonderful way to strengthen your child’s love for reading. Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Craft Masters
July 26-30, 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising 5th-8th. Our D-I-Y camp is for all you artsy-craftsy kids who love to express yourselves with one-of-a-kind masterpieces and crafts from around the world. Discover your crafty side and sharpen your creativity as we design many mementos to be treasured. Tuition: $210. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Creative Girls
June 7-11, Aug. 2-6. 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising 1st-5th. You could not ask for more than a week of girl fun! Campers will fill each day with creative activities that explore their own unique style, and help them find confidence in who they are. While listening to our favorite music and making some fun snacks; we will design jewelry, create art projects, make fashion accessories, learn about hair, nail and skin care, and more.Tuition: $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Creative Journaling
July 26-30, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising 5th-8th. What are you waiting for?! Join the craze of journaling, calligraphy and hand lettering. Perfect your own style of writing while creating a one of a kind journal and writing utensils. This camp will spark your creative writing juice and ignite your inner artist! Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Elements of Art Full and Half Day Camp
Full day camps: June 7-11, June 28-July 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Half day: June 7-11, June 28-July 2, 9 a.m.-noon., 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising PK-8th. Science and Art naturally overlap. Both are means of investigation. Both involve ideas, theories and hypothesis that are tested in places where mind and hand come together; the lab and the studio. Artists, just like scientists study many different things such as, materials, people, culture and history and then learn to transform this information into something else. Did you know in ancient Greece, the word for art was techne, from which technique and technology are derived; these terms are applied to both scientific and artistic practices.Tuition: $250 (full) or $175 (half). 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School - Fables & Fairytales Come To Life!
July 19-23. 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising PK-4th. “Fables and Fairytales Come to Life” is an adventure through some of our favorite stories told for many generations! Everyone becomes a character and helps to make costumes and sets to bring these tales to life! Join the fun exploring these tales and enjoy your own “Once Upon A Time.” Family and friends are invited to a showcase presentation in Walker Library on Friday at 11:30 AM. Tuition: $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Fancy Nancy
June 14-18, from 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK-1st. Come and experience everything posh (that is a better word for fancy)! From dressing up to minding your manners come and join the festivities! Mrs. Traci Waite will engage all the “young ladies” this week with a wonderful array of crafts, activities, games, and the little life lessons that you want all little girls to learn. Tuition: $160. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Glitz and Glam Dance Camp
July 19-23, from 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK-4th. Girls just wanna have fun, dress up, and feel pretty. That’s our goal at Glitz and Glam Camp! We will do our nails, style our hair, and create our own fashion accessories. Incorporating glamour and fashion with dance and fun! We will have a fashion show and dance performance on the last day of camp for our families. Tuition: $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Handwriting Without Tears Camp
June 21-25, July 26-30, 9 a.m.- noon, 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising PK-1st. This camp draws from years of innovation and research to provide developmentally appropriate, multisensory tools and strategies for teaching children handwriting. Join us for a week of play-based, hands-on multisensory resources to improve placement, writing control, letter spacing, letter orientation, and recall of letters. Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Let’s Have Fun With Legos!
June 14-18, July 12-16 from 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK — 4th. Are you ready for the Ultimate Lego Challenge? If so, come join us for a week of imagination, exploring, and building with Legos. We will have counting and measuring, timed building, ramp building and racecars races, and Lego math. Come design and build as never before, and explore your craziest ideas in a supportive environment that will boost creativity, confidence, and collaboration skills. Tuition: $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Mateys and Mermaids
June 21-25, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK-5K Ahoy there! The ocean is calling your name. Dive in with us as we sneak a peek into the world below. We will discover the hidden treasures of the sea through enchanting hands on activities, music, arts, and social skills. Don’t be shark bait and miss this adventure. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Musical Theater
June 14-18, July 26-30. 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising 1st-8th. Campers will have fun singing songs and staging scenes from favorite Broadway musicals. They will learn how to express themselves vocally and to use facial and body movement to reflect the character and the music. Note: We will have a performance in Walker Library on Friday at 11:30 a.m., and families and friends are invited to attend. Tuition: $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Mystical Creature Adventures
June 14-18, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising 2nd-4th. The Loch Ness Monster, Big Foot, Greek Gods and mystical creatures … did we get your attention? We are going to fill your days with discoveries about these legendary creatures. Not only will you have fun, but you will broaden your creative mind and gain critical reasoning skills. This is one adventure you will not want to miss. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Olaf’s Frozen In Summer
July 19-23. 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK-4th. Are you ready for an exciting summer cool down that would make Olaf one happy snowman? Come join Mrs. Wells and Mrs. Woodham, two of Hammond’s Kindergarten teachers, for a frozen week of fun. There will be snowball fights, arts and crafts, reindeer snacks, and “snow” much more! Boys and girls, you are not going to want to “let it go” without registering for this camp!*This offering is open to both boys and girls. Tuition: $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Olympic Games Camp
June 28-July 2, Grades/ages: 3yrs-rising 2nd grade. 9 a.m.-noon. Explore all the Olympic Game in ONE CAMP! Games, skills, and crafts. $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org
Hammond School — Pinkalicious
June 21-25, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK-4th. Do you dream in pink? Join Mrs. Wells and Mrs. Woodham, two of Hammond’s Kindergarten teachers, for a pinkerrific week of dress up, games, tea parties, cooking, arts and crafts, and more! With much of this week’s activities based on the popular book by Victoria and Elizabeth Kann, you are sure to have a Pinkalicious time. Pink clothing and accessories are an absolute must! Think Pink all Week! Tuition: $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Read With Me Club
June 7-11, July 12-16 from 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising PK — 5K. Wonder, read, imagine, and create in our afternoon “Read With Me Club” especially for rising Prekindergarten and Kindergarten campers. Encourage your little one to develop their imaginations and a love for reading. We will read award-winning books together and learn about authors and illustrators. Campers will participate in playful activities to strengthen “picture reading,” letter and simple word recognition as well as games to develop phonetic awareness. We will make our own picture books that they will be able to read to you! Campers will learn to retell stories with building BRIKS projects, dramatization with puppets, and other crafts. Emerge into reading while having a blast!. Tuition: $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — The Sneeetches Come to Hammond
July 12-16, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK-8th. Join us for fun as we explore this Dr. Seuss classic! The Sneetches teaches us about diversity and how not to judge others by the way they look or by what they have. Sylvester McMonkey McBean has all the Sneetches running in and out of his star-on and star-off machine, trying to be better than the other. In the end, they will learn that they all can become friends and accept each other as they are. Campers will learn this important lesson about acceptance through fun activities and acting out the story. Students will learn basic acting skills. They will also make the sets and props. Costumes will be provided. Note: We will have a performance in Walker Library on Friday at 11:30 AM, and families and friends are invited to attend. Tuition: $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Where the Wild Things Are at Hammond
June 28-July 2, from 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising PK-4th. Join the “wild cast” of Maurice Sendak’s Where The Wild Things Are. Campers will learn how Max survived disappointment and tamed the wild beasts! We will follow Max’s journey with a dramatic reenactment of the story. Campers will learn to use expressive voices and develop more confidence on the stage. We will have fun making sets, putting together costumes, and bringing the story to life for a performance in Walker Library on Friday at 11:30 AM. Family and friends are invited to attend. Tuition: $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Wild, Wild West
June 21-25. 1-4 p.m. Grades: Rising PK-1st. Giddy up and gallop on over to the Wild, Wild West! Gather around the campfire as we tell stories, play games and participate in activities designed to enrich our campers’ fine and gross motor skills, encourage cooperation and social skill strategies! Yee Haw!. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — World of Wizards
July 12-16, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: Rising 2nd-4th. Calling all wizard fans! This is like no other camp you have experienced. We will take a magical journey into the world of wizards. We will design wands, make magic potions, go on a magical creature hunt, play Quidditch, and participate in activities that will astound all Muggles. Tuition: $180. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Heathwood Hall — AP Literature and Composition Jump Start (Part 1)
July 12-16, 1-4 p.m. Grades: 10th-11th. This course will introduce students to the AP Literature and Composition exam with special focus on the multiple choice and poetry free-response questions. Students will read and discuss sample exams, complete these sections of the exam under timed conditions, and discuss their scored exams with the teacher. As a group, we will discuss and analyze poems from sample exams before writing about them. $300. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Heathwood Hall — AP Literature and Composition Jump Start (Part 2)
July 19-23, 1-4 p.m. Grades: 10th-11th. This course will introduce students to the AP Literature and Composition exam with special focus on the multiple choice and poetry free-response questions. Students will read and discuss sample exams, complete these sections of the exam under timed conditions, and discuss their scored exams with the teacher. As a group, we will discuss and analyze poems from sample exams before writing about them. $300. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Heathwood Hall — Art Around the World
June 28-July 2, 9 a.m.-noon; Grade K-3. Join Carla Moore, a Montessori teacher from Brockman Elementary School, for a look through the eyes of an artist. Campers will experience a true global celebration and learn about famous artists and styles of art that are unique to countries on each continent. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Art From The Heart
June 7-11, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC3-1st. Art from the Heart is a wonderful introduction to many different mediums of art for children. Join Mrs. Frannie (Chamblin) for a fun week of arts & crafts as well as special snacks that they will make each day to go with the theme. Your child will create keepsakes that will be treasured forever! $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Boys and Books
July 19-23, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 2-4. Monsters, dinosaurs, trucks, trains, and animals — what does your little guy like to read about? Studies suggest that boys often lag behind girls in literacy skills, likely because they are less engaged with books. The best way to get better at reading is to practice; each day, we’ll read and talk about lots of books. We will also do a little writing and art and have plenty of playtime to burn off extra energy. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Creative Writing Camp
June 28-July 2, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: 3rd-4th. This camp will be focused on students studying authors through mentor text and creating different genres of writing. Each student will leave with a book with all of their writings inside. $200. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Dance The Day Away
June 7-11, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: K-4. Campers will spend their mornings dancing. We will do a wide variety of dance styles including ballet, tap, jazz, and musical theatre. We will use fun songs as we learn moves and routines. Dance is a great way to have fun and exercise at the same time.$150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — DIY Disney World
July 12-16, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: K-4. DIY Disney World is going to be a way to bring Disney World to Heathwood!! We will have a theme each day that coincides with the different Disney characters at Disney World. Each day there will be a craft, a Disney story and a fun featured event such as acting out favorite Disney movie scenes, Disney Karaoke sing-along or working together to make a pretend Disney-themed roller coaster. Character dress-up is encouraged but not mandatory. Come have a week full of fun with Amber Prince, one of Heathwood’s 1st grade Associate Princesses! $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Ladies and Literature
June 21-25, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 2-4. Does your daughter love to read? Does your daughter fight reading? This camp is for everyone! Each day, we’ll read and talk about lots of books. We will also do a little cooking, writing, art, and maybe even some dress up. During this camp, teacher Emily Hodges will get to know your budding reader and select books that are interesting and appropriate for them. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall - Musical Theatre Camp
July 26-30, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: 5th-8th.Unleash your inner star with a week full of choreography, show tunes, improvisation and more! This camp will incorporate songs from the hit Broadway shows Mamma Mia, Little Shop of Horrors, Shrek & Hamilton, and will feature a brief performance at the end of the week. If we are still working with COVID safety protocols in place, we will utilize the outdoor space underneath the Campus Center, temperatures will be taken, masks will be worn with distanced singing and dancing, and breaks will include hand washing & surface cleaning. $125. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall - Narrative Writing (Part One)
June 21-25, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: 9th-12th. This course In a small group with personalized instruction, students will learn to craft 600-word essays suitable for submission to the New York Times Personal Narrative Writing Contest held each November. The skills developed in this class should be transferable to other types of writing, including college admissions essays. In each class students will read and discuss the essays of previous contest winners, work on their own essays, and edit their writing with teacher feedback. Students are encouraged but not required to submit their best essay to the contest. $280. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Narrative Writing (Part Two)
June 28-July 2nd, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: 9th-12th. This course In a small group with personalized instruction, students will learn to craft 600-word essays suitable for submission to the New York Times Personal Narrative Writing Contest held each November. The skills developed in this class should be transferable to other types of writing, including college admissions essays. In each class students will read and discuss the essays of previous contest winners, work on their own essays, and edit their writing with teacher feedback. Students are encouraged but not required to submit their best essay to the contest. $280. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Painting With Pizazz
June 21-25, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades EC4-5th. Come and join us as we explore the wonderful world of painting. We will use a variety of paints and techniques to make beautiful art together. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Poets, Painters, and Poses
July 19-23, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 5-8. During this camp, students will read and write various forms of poetry, create original artwork, and practice yoga and mindfulness. Each morning the children will enjoy the spacious campus with mindful walks and outdoor yoga to help them settle into the day.Students will then be introduced to the works of famous poets, such as Frost, Dickinson, Hughes, and Oliver, just to name a few. Students will also learn about celebrated painters and their masterpieces through mini-lessons, finding inspiration for their own original poems and paintings through fun exposure to the works of artists such as Michelangelo, Picasso, Van Gogh, Cassatt, Kahlo, and O’Keefe. $275. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Princesses On Parade
June 14-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Grades EC4-4. Come and join us for a week filled with games, crafts, stories and dancing just like a princess. We will spend our days learning how to be a perfect princess. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as a princess daily. $300. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Snack Attack
June 28-July 2, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: EC4-5th.Come and join us as we make delicious snacks you will be able to recreate at home. We will each be making our own individual snacks to ensure safety. We will learn nutrition, knife skills, and cooking skills along the way. $175. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Star Wars: A Myth for Our Time
July 21-25, 1-4 p.m. Grades 8-12. In his book The Hero with a Thousand Faces, Joseph Campbell outlines the cycle of the hero’s adventure, a pattern present to some degree in all hero myths. George Lucas, who considered Campbell a mentor, used this cycle as the pattern for the Star Wars saga, and Campbell called Star Wars “a myth for our time.” In this course, we will watch the first three Star Wars movies (Episodes IV, V, and VI) and analyze them for elements of Campbell’s Hero’s Adventure cycle. Discussions will help empower the students to “read” the mythological cues in movies. $150. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Tie-dying with Mr. G.
June 14-18, 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: 5th-8th.Students will explore principles of color theory and learn different tie-dye techniques each day with Mr. Giovannone. They will spend time each day designing, folding, and dyeing at least one shirt with most days producing two shirts. Dyes will require 24-48 hours to set, so shirts will be bagged and sent home with rinsing/washing instructions. Each day will focus on a different technique or series of techniques including spirals, pleating, Shibori, and ice dye to name a few. White 100% cotton short-sleeved t-shirts will be provided. $175.803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Heathwood Hall — Writing The Real World: Introduction To Creative Nonfiction
June 7-11. 9 a.m.-noon. Grades: 9th-12th.Interested in writing about your life and/or the world around you? This class is designed to help us investigate our truths and find the best way to represent this grappling on the page. Along the way, we’ll consider how the world reflects the self and how the self reflects the world. In order to fit together the eye and the I, we’ll read and discuss classic and contemporary essays, generate new work that utilizes craft techniques we’ve gleaned from readings, and give and receive feedback in a supportive community. At the end of this class, you’ll be a stronger and more confident creative writer. Instructor Maddie Norris graduated from Heathwood Hall 2013. 803-231-7799. 3000 S Beltline Blvd. heathwood.org/summer.
Historic Columbia
Each summer, Historic Columbia holds two sessions of a summer day camp where history comes to life through interactive activities and exploration of the gardens, grounds, and houses of Historic Columbia. Campers ages 8 to 12 are invited to take an adventure in time as we explore what it was like to live in the past!. Historic Columbia has not yet announced their day camp schedule for 2021. 803-252-1770 x 26 1601 Richland St. HistoricColumbia.org.
Nickelodeon Theater/Indie Grits
If you have an aspiring auteur in your family Indie Grits’ Film and Media Camp programs could be for you! Their day camps teach students the basic techniques of video production through producing narrative shorts & stop motion animation films & short docs to be screened at the Nick at the conclusion of the camp; visit indiegrits.org for info on their upcoming summer 2021 programs.
South Carolina State Museum
The SC State Museum typically has a wide range of summer programs involving science, technology, natural history, space exploration, and biology. Their Summer 2021 slate of programs has not yet been released. Check http://scmuseum.org/summercamps/ for more info.
USC Summer Dance Conservatory — Ballet Intensive
Ages 11-up. The Ballet Intensive is designed for students pursuing excellence in ballet technique and artistry. Curriculum includes ballet, pointe, variations, pas de deux, character, jazz, contemporary, musical theatre, and repertory. A Live or Video audition is required to be considered. Students have the option of commuting to classes or living on campus as a residential student. The Summer schedule has not yet been released. 803-777-7264. 324 Sumter St. summerdanceconservatory.com.
USC Summer Dance Conservatory — Contemporary Intensive
The Contemporary Intensive is designed for students pursuing excellence in contemporary training. Curriculum includes contemporary, ballet technique, jazz, musical theatre, lyrical, conditioning for dance, and repertory. A Live or Video audition is required to be considered. Students have the option of commuting to classes or living on campus as a residential student. The Summer schedule has not yet been released. 803-777-7264. 324 Sumter St. summerdanceconservatory.com.
USC Summer Dance Conservatory — Jazz Intensive
The Jazz Intensive is designed for students pursuing excellence in jazz and commercial dance training. The curriculum includes jazz, hip-hop, lyrical, contemporary, conditioning, musical theatre, and more. A Live or Video audition is required to be considered. Students have the option of commuting to classes or living on campus as a residential student. The Summer schedule has not yet been released. 803-777-7264. 324 Sumter St. summerdanceconservatory.com.
USC Summer Dance Conservatory — Musical Theater Workshop
During this week-long intensive, participants will receive rigorous, interdisciplinary training focusing on strengthening the dancer’s body, the singer’s voice and the actor’s emotional expression. In short, this is training designed to help you become a triple threat. From 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., each day is filled with classes in voice, acting, dance and song interpretation. Then, it’s all put together in rehearsals for a final performance for family and friends. The Summer schedule has not yet been released. 803-777-7264. 324 Sumter St. summerdanceconservatory.com.
USC Summer Musical Theatre Workshop
Experience the power of integrated music, dance and theater training. Build your vocal, character and movement skills in ways that make your performances stand out. It is this strong integration of acting, singing and dance training that we believe will take our students’ performance skills to new heights, and put them on the road to being true Broadway artists. The Summer schedule has not yet been released. 803-777-4288. Longstreet Theater, 1300 Greene St.
USC Summer Drama Conservatory
Hone your craft with instruction from theatre professionals at the Summer Drama Conservatory, a summer acting intensive. Hosted by the University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance. For more than 35 years, the department’s theatre program has sustained a reputation as the state’s premiere resource for theatre instruction. Programs are available in the following age divisions: High School, Middle School, Upper Elementary and Early Elementary. The Summer schedule has not yet been released. 803-777-1277. Longstreet Theatre. theatre.sc.edu.
USC School of Music — Camp Creativity for Young Pianists
Ages 7-14. This one-week course is open to piano students who have taken piano for at least two years. The Summer schedule has not yet been released. For more information, email piano@mozart.sc.edu or call 803-777-4414.
USC School of Music — Carolina Opera Experience
Grades 5-10. Kids learn the art of props, make-up, costumes, scenery and musical preparation in this week-long experience. The week ends with a performance by the campers. The Summer schedule has not yet been released. For more information, 803-777-5369 or lsmith@mozart.sc.edu.
USC School of Music — Carolina Summer Music Conservatory
High school students. Advanced high school students of woodwind, brass, percussion, jazz, voice, piano and strings can participate in this intensive one-week training period for both day and boarding students. The Summer schedule has not yet been released. For more information: email cleaman@mozart.sc.edu or call 803-576-5893.
USC School of Music — Drum Major Clinic
Rising 10-12 graders. This intensive three-day clinic is intended for students who will either serve as their band’s drum major or other student leader in the fall. The Summer schedule has not yet been released. For more information: uscbands@mozart.sc.edu, 803-777-4278.
USC School of Music — Guitar Camp
Ages 8 and up. Learn to play guitar from scratch or enhance your existing skills. Through fun activities and games you explore the basics of music reading, strumming, picking and finger-picking techniques in both solo and group settings. The last day of camp features all participants demonstrating how much they learned. The Summer schedule has not yet been released. For more information, email avanduys@mozart.sc.edu.
USC School of Music — Piano Camp for Beginner and Elementary Pianists
Ages 5-8. This two-week course is open to elementary pianists who have had two years or less of piano study. The Summer schedule has not yet been released. For more information, email piano@mozart.sc.edu or call 803-777-4414.
USC School of Music — String Project Camp
Grade 3-high school. Students hone their skills and learn from experienced teachers and graduate students. The camp fosters the excitement of developing skills on an orchestral string instrument and is open to students who have completed one year of instruction. The Summer schedule has not yet been released. For more information: 803-777-9568 or uscsp@mozart.sc.edu.