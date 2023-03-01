Arts & Culture: Summer Camps 2023

Hammond School — Upcycled Art Full-Day Camp
July 17-21. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 1st-3rd graders. Up Cycle ‘trash’ and recyclable materials into creative creations such as murals, decorative containers and wearable art. Let your creativity run wild, dream big, and help the environment along with way as you stretch your artsy side. The total cost is $430. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Handwriting without tears Camp
June 19-23, July 24-28. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-1st graders. Handwriting Without Tears, Hammond’s handwriting curriculum, draws from years of innovation and research to provide developmentally appropriate, multisensory tools and strategies for teaching children handwriting. Join us for a week of play-based, hands-on multisensory resources to improve placement, writing control, and for those who are ready to write, letter spacing, letter orientation and recall of letters. The total cost is $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — English Splash
June 19-23, July 17-21. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Rising 7th-8th graders. Get your feet wet for English 7 during this summer class. Short stories, Mrs. Schuch’s favorite genre to teach, will be the basis for the curriculum. We will analyze the literature together in class. The course will also address vocabulary, parts of speech and sentence dissections. Students will complete two pre-writings: an outline for a 3.5 essay and a plan of approach for a short story. All students have the option to create a rough draft for either or both writing assignments in class and to hand in a final draft on the first day of school. The total cost is $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Creative Girls
June 26-30. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising 1st-6th graders. You could not ask for more than a week of girl fun. Campers will fill each day with creative activities that explore their own unique style and help them find confidence in who they are. While listening to our favorite music and making some fun snacks, we will design jewelry, create art projects, make fashion accessories; learn about hair, nail and skin care; and more. Don’t miss it! The total cost is $185. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Olaf’s Frozen in Summer
July 10-14. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-4th graders. Are you ready for an exciting summer cool down that would make Olaf one happy snowman? Come join Mrs. Waite, a Hammond Lower School teacher, for a frozen week of fun. There will be snowball fights, arts and crafts, reindeer snacks, “snow” and much more. You are not going to want to “let it go” without registering for this camp. This offering is open to both boys and girls. The total cost is $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Art Safari
July 17-21. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising preK-5K. Grab your binoculars because we will take a safari around the world. We will visit different countries each day and learn about native animals through literature, games and art. Discover the thrill of the hunt without leaving camp. The total cost is $208. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Crazy Creative Kids
July 17-21. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising 1st-4th graders. Have fun imagining, designing, and creating with some “pretty crazy” materials. You will be challenged to problem solve using their building skills and come up with innovative ideas that help to develop confidence and pride in their creations. The total cost is $185. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School — Music Theater Adventures
July 24-28. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Rising 1st-8th graders. Have fun singing songs and staging scenes from favorite Broadway musicals. You will learn how to express themselves vocally and to use facial and body movement to reflect the character and the music. We will have a performance in Walker Library on Friday at 11:30 AM, and families and friends are invited to attend. The total cost is $185. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Columbia Museum of Art — Fins, Feathers, Fur
June 5-9. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 4-6. The galleries are just crawling with creatures — discover animals in works of art from clay to canvas and claws to paws. Campers read and learn about all kinds of animals as they create their own creatures in the studios. The total cost is $150/$120 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Let’s Get Mythical
June 12-16. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 4-6. Campers explore art inspired by ancient myths and legends in Asia, Greece, Rome and Egypt, then create mythology-based artworks of their own. The total cost is $150/$120 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — It’s Only Natural
June 19-23. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 4-6. Artists and scientists both learn about the world using their senses. This camp’s group of naturalists learn about exploring and expressing the beauty of the outdoors by examining exquisite landscapes, experimenting with using natural resources to create art materials, venturing outside for nature walks and more. The total cost is $150/$120 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Space Explorations
June 26-30. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 4-6. Campers have an out-of-this-world week as they explore the many three-dimensional objects around the galleries. In the studios, campers use their hands to sculpt, design and create their own 3D projects with all kinds of materials. The total cost is $150/$120 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Fairy Tales and Fables
July 10-14. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 4-6. Hear ye! Hear ye! Campers discover art and stories from classic and modern tales. In the studio, they tell their own stories through drawing, painting, and more. The total cost is $150/$120 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — State of the Art
July 17-21. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 4-6. Campers learn about South Carolina art and culture from the Upstate to the Lowcountry while taking inspiration from local art found in the CMA Collection and the exhibition Resurgence and Renaissance: Art of the Catawba Nation Since 1973. The total cost is $150/$120 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Fantastic Fibers
July 24-28. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 4-6. Campers get into all sorts of hoopla with embroidery, dyeing, block printing and more as they explore how to transform fabric while taking inspiration from the CMA Collection and the exhibition Tina Williams Brewer: Stories of Grace. The total cost is $150/$120 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — From Art to Z
July 31-August 4. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 4-6. Campers explore the building blocks of art — color, composition, value, form, brushwork and perspective — while using the CMA galleries as inspiration. This is a great way for young artists to get ready for the new school year. The total cost is $150/$120 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Paint the Town
June 5-9. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 7-9. Explore paints from oil and acrylic to watercolor and beyond. Campers learn about different styles of painting using the CMA Collection for inspiration. The total cost is $200/$160 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Pencil Me In
June 12-16. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Ages 7-9. Campers explore new drawing media and strategies, improve their drawing abilities and increase confidence when creating art. They find inspiration sketching inside and outside the museum and learn time-tested techniques to make drawings come to life. The total cost is $200/$160 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Print Condition
June 19-23. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Ages 7-9. Campers use the CMA Collection as inspiration and learn about a variety of printmaking techniques, experimenting with relief, monotypes, collagraphs, and screen printing. The total cost is $200/$160 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Mix It Up
July 17-21. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 7-9. From drafting to crafting, designers create and update their own wearable art inspired by what they see in the museum. The week culminates with a fashion show. The total cost is $200/$160 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Project Funway
June 5-9. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 7-9. Explore paints from oil and acrylic to watercolor and beyond. Campers learn about different styles of painting using the CMA Collection for inspiration. The total cost is $200/$160 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Kiln Time
July 31-August 4. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 7-9. Campers create a variety of functional ceramics using slab construction methods and embellish their surfaces with texture and glaze, all while taking inspiration from the CMA Collection and the exhibition Resurgence and Renaissance: Art of the Catawba Nation Since 1973. The total cost is $200/$160 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — New Perspectives
June 12-16. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 10-12. Campers explore new drawing media and strategies, improve their drawing abilities, and increase confidence when creating art. They find inspiration sketching inside and outside the museum and learn time-tested techniques to make drawings come to life. The total cost is $200/$160 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — First Edition
June 12-16. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Ages 10-12. Campers learn how to design and create self-published works through the art of zine making and creative journaling. The total cost is $200/$160 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — A Brush with Greatness
June 19-23. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 10-12. Campers explore paints from oil and acrylic to watercolor and beyond. They learn about different styles of painting using the CMA Collection for inspiration. The total cost is $200/$160 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Fit to Print
June 26-30. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Ages 10-12. Campers use the CMA Collection as inspiration and learn about a variety of printmaking techniques, experimenting with relief, monotypes, collagraphs and screen printing. The total cost is $200/$160 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Mask Making
July 10-14. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 10-12. Campers explore the cultural significance of masks and create a collection of decorative masks using a variety of sculptural materials. The total cost is $200/$160 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — New Perspectives
July 10-14. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Ages 10-12. In this beginner jewelry-making camp, kids gain the primary skills to create their own wearable art, including making rivets, applying texture to metal, and even experimenting with cuttlefish casting and enameling. The total cost is $200/$160 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Project Funway
July 24-28. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 10-12. From drafting to crafting, designers create and update their own wearable art inspired by what they see in the museum. The week culminates with a fashion show. The total cost is $200/$160 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Cut, Collage, Create
July 24-28. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Ages 10-12. Campers use a variety of mixed-media techniques including printmaking and collage to create works inspired by what they see in the CMA galleries. The total cost is $200/$160 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Seize the Clay
July 31-August 4. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Ages 10-12. Campers create a variety of functional ceramics using slab construction methods and embellish their surfaces with texture and glaze, all while taking inspiration from the CMA Collection and the exhibition Resurgence and Renaissance: Art of the Catawba Nation Since 1973. The total cost is $200/$160 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Express Yourself
June 10. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Ages 13-18. Students dive into conceptual art and learn what it takes to create their own unique and contemporary showpieces. With inspiration from the CMA galleries, they go on to produce their own abstract works. The total cost is $100/$80 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Metal Works
June 17. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Ages 13-18. Teens cut, saw, solder and form sheet metal into original creations as they learn the basics of metalsmithing. This camp is a great introduction for anyone with an interest in jewelry making or sculpture. The total cost is $120/$96 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Canvas Concentrations
June 26-30. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ages 13-18. Students explore paints from oil and acrylic to watercolor and beyond. They learn about different styles of painting using the CMA Collection for inspiration. The total cost is $200/$160 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — What a Relief
July 15. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Ages 13-18. Teens learn about a variety of printmaking techniques and how to design images that are ideal for printing. They create a small print edition using the linocut technique and leave with the knowledge necessary to continue their printmaking journey. The total cost is $100/$80 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Hand-building techniques
July 29. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Ages 13-18. Students create a variety of functional ceramics using slab construction methods and embellish their surfaces with texture and glaze, all while taking inspiration from the CMA Collection and the exhibition Resurgence and Renaissance: Art of the Catawba Nation Since 1973. The total cost is $120/$96 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art — Portfolio Prep
August 5. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Ages 13-18. Students learn how to plan, compile and organize a portfolio for arts and college admissions. Perfect for any teen prepping for college or art school applications. The total cost is $80/$64 for solo members and above. 803-799-2810. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org
USC School of Music — Carolina Summer Music Conservatory
June 18-24. Students who have completed 9th-12th grades. Advanced summer music conservatory for high schoolers. Intensives in brass, jazz, percussion, guitar, piano, strings, voice, woodwinds with opportunities to study repertoire and develop musicianship skills. 803-777-4281. USC School of Music, 813 Assembly St. sc.edu/music
USC School of Music — Band Camps
June 18-19: Carolina Rhythm. June 22-24: Carolina Lead (Drum Majors). June 25-26: Carolina Spin. High school aged students. Join the University of South Carolina Marching Band this summer. The Carolina Band has several clinics available to high schoolers of different ages. If you plan on leading, playing, spinning or dancing with your high school band or group, you can find yourself here this summer. 803-777-4278. USC Copenhaver Band Hall, 326 Sumter St. uscbands@mozart.sc.edu
USC School of Music — Carolina Opera Experience
June 26-30. 5th-11th graders. An exciting, hands-on experience that gives students grades 5-11 with different levels of musical ability or interest in performing arts the opportunity to learn the art of props, make-up, costumes, sets and musical preparation. Tuition is $200 (includes $35 nonrefundable deposit). 803-777-5369 or email lsmith@mozart.sc.edu.
USC School of Music — Beginner Piano Camp
June 26-30. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Multi-day course for young beginners interested in a summer filled with music-making at the piano. Tuition is $320. 803-777-4281. USC School of Music, 813 Assembly St. sc.edu/music
USC School of Music — Musical Theatre Intensive
July 8-18. Immersive musical theatre training and college audition coaching with a fully holistic approach in vocal technique, acting and dance meant to inspire and nurture the talents of college and high school students. 803-777-4281. USC School of Music, 813 Assembly St. sc.edu/music
USC School of Music — Piano Creativity Camp
July 10-14. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Ages 9-14. Camp creativity will expand experienced piano students' creative use of piano skills, with a focus on improvisation, composition, reading lead sheets, creating accompaniments and creative performance. Tuition is $320. 803-777-4281. USC School of Music, 813 Assembly St. sc.edu/music
USC School of Music — String Project Camp
July 17-21. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 3rd grade-high school. Students in grades 3 through high school hone their skills and learn from experienced teachers and graduate students who will foster the excitement of developing skills on an orchestral string instrument. Tuition is $200. 803-777-9568. USC String Project, 851 Park St. uscsp@mozart.sc.edu.
South Carolina State Museum – I’m All Booked Up!
June 26-30, Aug. 7-11. 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Ages 6-8. Nestled within the pages of beloved picture books is a summer camp focused on literacy and fostering a love of reading. Campers will experience ten unique and exciting children’s books as we let their imaginations shine in a series of creative activities. From designing wearable mermaid and dragon tails to creating collages that highlight the biggest dreams of our littlest campers — we’re all booked up for a week of awesome fun. $225 per camper per week. $180 per camper who are members per week. 803-898-4921. scmuseum.org/summercamps