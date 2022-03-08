Arts & Culture: Summer Camps 2022

Columbia Museum of Art – Let’s Get Mythical
June 6-June 10. Ages 4-6. 9 am-noon. Campers explore age-old myths and legends from around the world and learn about fantastic beasts from ancient Greece, Rome, Egypt, and more to create mythical masterpieces inspired by ancient Greek drama. $150 / $120 for members. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org
Columbia Museum of Art – Creative Jewelry Making
June 6-10. Ages 10-12. 9 am-noon. In this beginner jewelry making class, campers gain the primary skills to create their own wearable art, including making rivets, applying texture to metal, and even experimenting with cuttlefish casting and enameling. $175 / $140 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Print Condition
June 6-10. Ages 7-9. 1-4 pm. Using the CMA Collection as inspiration, campers learn about a variety of printmaking techniques and experiment with relief, monotypes, collagraphs, and Suminagashi. $175 / $140 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Metal Works
Saturday, June 11. Ages 13-18. 10am-5pm. Teens cut, saw, solder, and form sheet metal into fabulous creations as they learn the basics of metalsmithing. A must for anyone with an interest in jewelry making or sculpture. $100 / $80 for members. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Visual Feast
June 13-17. Ages 4-6. 9 am-noon. We’re serving up delicious works of art! This week’s menu features still lifes, Pop Art, and more as campers create pieces inspired by food found throughout art history and in the CMA Collection. $150 / $120 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Comic Creations
June 13-17. Ages 7-9. 9 am-noon. Campers learn techniques to design characters and backgrounds and combine them to create a compelling story through storyboarding. They go on to create a one-page comic of their own and collaborate with each other to create more. $175 / $140 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Drawing From Life
June 13-17. Ages 7-9. 1-4 pm. Campers get inspired sketching inside and outside of the museum and learn time-tested techniques to make drawings come to life. Instruction explores the basics of 2D composition, including shading and perspective, figure drawing, and more, along with how to use media ranging from pencils to charcoal. $175 / $140 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Great Minds Ink Alike
June 13-17. Ages 10-12. 1-4 pm. Using the CMA Collection as inspiration, campers learn about a variety of printmaking techniques and experiment with relief, monotypes, linocuts, and more. $175 / $140 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Going Global
June 20-24. Ages 4-6. 9 am-noon. Campers create works of art inspired by a trip around the world, no passport required. Your young artist explores works of art inside the CMA galleries and around the globe, stopping in ancient Egypt, medieval China, Renaissance Europe, and more to make their own multimedia works of art. $150 / $120 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Heroes & Villains
June 20-24. Ages 7-9. 9 am-noon. Campers learn techniques to design characters and backgrounds and combine them to create a compelling story through storyboarding. They go on to create a one-page comic of their own and collaborate with each other to create more. $175 / $140 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Expressive Abstractions
June 20-24. Ages 10-12. 1-4 pm. Campers dive into conceptual art and learn just what it takes to create their own unique and contemporary masterpieces. With inspiration from CMA galleries, they go on to produce their own abstract works. $175 / $140 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Picture It
June 20-24. Ages 13-18. 1-4 pm. Teens learn to improve their photography skills no matter the kind of camera. Students explore composition in the exhibition and collection galleries and by shooting images in and around the museum, then learn how to mat finished pieces. Participants must provide their own cameras. $175 / $140 for members. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Curtains Up
June 27-July 1. Ages 4-6. 9 am-noon. Places, everyone! Campers spend the week learning about set design and the many ways art and theater overlap in this drama-based camp. The new designers explore the galleries to find characters and scenes that inspire their creations. $150 / $120 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Character Design
June 27-July 1. Ages 7-9. 1-4 pm. Campers learn the basics of character design and development and get inspired sketching inside and outside the museum as they learn time-tested techniques to make illustrations come to life. $175 / $140 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Pencil Me In
June 27-July 1. Ages 10-12. 1-4 pm. Campers learn the basics of 2D composition with media including pencils, charcoal, and more. Inspiration comes as they sketch inside and outside of the museum, learning time-tested techniques to improve their drawing skills. $175 / $140 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Animal Artventures
July 11-15. Ages 4-6. 9 am-noon. Campers discover a whole menagerie in works of art from clay to canvas. Your young artist will read and learn about all kinds of animals and create their own in clay, paint, collage, and more. $150 / $120 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Brush Up
July 11-15. Ages 10-12. 1-4 pm. Campers explore techniques with oil and acrylic paints, watercolor, and more. They learn about different styles of painting using the CMA Collection and the exhibition In the Shadow of Monet: Giverny and American Impressionism. $175 / $140 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Pyrography
Saturday, July 16. Ages 13-18. 10 am-5 pm. Spark your teen’s creativity with the chance to draw with fire! Pyrography — aka wood burning — is an extremely satisfying way to create something to hold onto for years to come. Students are provided with wood surfaces, tools, and direct instruction about the history and techniques of this amazing medium. $100 / $80 for members. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Make Your Mark
July 18-July 22. Ages 4-6. 9 am-noon. Campers explore texture, shape, and pattern through various three-dimensional mediums. $150 / $120 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Paper To Print
July 18-22. Ages 7-9. 9 am-noon. Campers learn about printmaking, collages, basic bookbinding, and more to create mixed-media memories. $175 / $140 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Refined Palettes
July 18-22. Ages 7-9. 1-4 pm. Campers explore painting techniques with oil paints, acrylic paints, watercolor, and more. They learn about different styles of painting using the CMA Collection and the exhibition In the Shadow of Monet: Giverny and American Impressionism. $175 / $140 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Introduction to Character Design
July 23. Ages 13-18. 10 am-5 pm. Teens learn the basics of character design in this one-day workshop. Inspiration comes from sketching inside and outside the museum as they learn time-tested techniques to make their drawings come to life. $100 / $80 for members. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Fabricadabra!
July 25-29. Ages 4-6. 9 am-noon. With little looms, block-printing, resist-dye techniques, and more, campers explore how to take fabric and turn it into magical marvels! $150 / $120 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Project Funway
July 25-29. Ages 10-12. 9 am-noon. From drafting to crafting, designers create and update their own wearable art inspired by what they see in the museum. The week culminates with a fashion show! $175 / $140 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – First Edition
July 25-29. Ages 10-12. 1-4 pm. This week, campers learn how to design and create self-published works through the arts of zine making and creative journaling. $175 / $140 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Penciled Perspectives
July 25-29. Ages 13-18. 1-4 pm. Campers learn how to create a sense of depth in drawing and how to create the illusion of space on a 2D plane while gathering inspiration from around the museum. $175 / $140 for members. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – City Concentrations
Saturday, July 30. Ages 13-18. 10 am-4 pm. Teens create a variety of functional ceramics using slab construction methods and embellish their surfaces with texture and glaze, all while taking inspiration from the CMA Collection. $100 / $80 for members. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Art FUNdamentals
Aug. 1-5. Ages 4-6. 9 am-noon. Campers explore the building blocks of art — color, composition, value, form, brushwork, and perspective — while using CMA galleries as inspiration. $150 / $120 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – All Fired Up
Aug. 1-5. Ages 7-9. 9 am-noon. Campers learn the tools of the ceramics trade with both additive and subtractive techniques. They explore clay through hand building and add color to their fired pieces using a wide range of methods. $175 / $140 for Solo members and above. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Totally Kiln It
Aug. 1-5. Instructor: Blakely Sheely. Campers learn the tools of the ceramics trade with both additive and subtractive techniques. They explore clay through hand building and add color to their fired pieces using a wide range of methods. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Canvas Concentrations
Aug. 1-5. 1-4 pm. Instructor: Alia Schwartz. Teens build painting technique using acrylic, oil, watercolor, and more and learn about different styles of painting seen in the CMA Collection and the exhibition In the Shadow of Monet: Giverny and American Impressionism. $175 / $140 for members. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Columbia Museum of Art – Portfolio Process.
Aug. 6. Instructor: Mary Hendrix. In this one-day workshop, teens learn how to compile, organize, and prepare a portfolio for arts and college admissions. Perfect for any student prepping for college or art school applications. $80 / $64 for members. 1515 Main St. 803-799-2810. columbiamuseum.org.
Hammond School – Private Piano Lessons
After successful online registration participants will be provided with the instructor’s contact information to schedule lesson(s). Rising PK-4th graders. Students of beginning to early intermediate levels will work one-on-one with the instructor, learning technique,theory, and a variety of repertoire in a fun and encouraging environment. Students will explore the piano keyboard; learn the notes on the grand staff learn tonics and dominant notes, along with intervals and sight-reading skills. Musicianship will develop as students are introduced to scales, chords, and basic improvisation and elementary composing techniques. $35 for every 30 minutes; $70 per 1-hour lesson. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. Hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Private Voice Lessons
After successful online registration participants will be provided with the instructor’s contact information to schedule lesson(s). Rising 2nd-12th graders, adults. Dr. Lynch will offer private lessons during the summer. These lessons are designed to encourage the development of the participant’s vocal skills as well as to achieve competency in performing a variety of musical styles. Emphasis will be placed on developing vocal freedom and beauty of tone, efficient breath control, expressiveness, mastery of good diction, and a confident, attractive stage presence. Skills will be built through daily practice of vocal exercises and the study of appropriate song literature (selected by the instructor). NOTE: Participants are responsible for purchasing vocal literature suggested by the instructor. $35 for every 30 minutes; $70 per 1-hour lesson. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. Hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Animation Lab Full-Day Camp
June 20-24. 9 am-4 pm. Rising 2nd-6th graders. In this course, campers will learn the basics of coding using Scratch interface. They will then use this and enhance their creative skills to animate their games and share it with the rest of their class. With our interactive and inquiry based teaching campers will learn critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and computational skills. $265. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – ART-chitects: Engineering & Art Full-Day Camp
Aug. 1-5. 9 am-4 pm. Rising 4th-6th graders. In this camp, kids will learn the basics of architecture including drawing, designing, and creating structures and buildings. Design the home of your dreams, discover the inspiration for famous buildings and bridges, or plan a new roller coaster for your favorite theme park. Unleash your inner art-chitect with us this summer. $485. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Elements Of Art Full-Day Camp
June 6-10, July 11-15. 9 am-4 pm. Rising PK-8th graders. Science and Art naturally overlap. Both are means of investigation. Both involve ideas, theories and hypothesis that are tested in places where mind and hand come together; the lab and the studio. Artists, just like scientists study many different things such as, materials, people, culture and history and then learn to transform this information into something else. Did you know in ancient Greece, the word for art was techne, from which technique and technology are derived; these terms are applied to both scientific and artistic practices. $285. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Upcycled Art Full-Day Camp
July 11-15. 9 am-4 pm. Rising 1st-3rd graders. Up Cycle ‘trash’ and recyclable materials into creative creations such as murals, decorative containers, and wearable art. Let your creativity run wild, dream big, and help the environment along with way as you stretch your artsy side. $415. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Elements Of Art Half-Day Camp
June 6-10, July 11-15. 9 am-noon, 1-4 pm. Rising PK-8th graders. Science and Art naturally overlap. Both are means of investigation. Both involve ideas, theories and hypothesis that are tested in places where mind and hand come together; the lab and the studio. Artists, just like scientists study many different things such as, materials, people, culture and history and then learn to transform this information into something else. Did you know in ancient Greece, the word for art was techne, from which technique and technology are derived; these terms are applied to both scientific and artistic practices. $220. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Musical Theater
June 20-24, July 11-15. 9 am-noon. Rising 1st-8th graders. Campers will have fun singing songs and staging scenes from favorite Broadway musicals. They will learn how to express themselves vocally and to use facial and body movement to reflect the character and the music. Note: We will have a performance in Walker Library on Friday at 11:30 AM, and families and friends are invited to attend. $185. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Glitz & Glam Dance Camp
June 20-24. 1-4 pm. Rising PK-4th graders. Girls just wanna have fun, dress up, and feel pretty. That’s our goal at Glitz and Glam Camp! We will do our nails, style our hair, and create our own fashion accessories. Incorporating glamour and fashion with dance and fun! We will have a dance performance on the last day of camp for our families. $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Creative Girls
June 27-July 1, July 18-22. 9 am-noon. Rising 1st-5th graders. You could not ask for more than a week of girl fun! Campers will fill each day with creative activities that explore their own unique style and help them find confidence in who they are. While listening to our favorite music and making some fun snacks; we will design jewelry, create art projects, make fashion accessories, learn about hair, nail and skin care, and more. Don’t miss it! $185. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Stories In Motion
June 27-July 1. 9 am-noon. Ages 8-14. Are you a bookworm? Do you love to act? Need to get your wiggles out? This camp is just for you! Learn, move, and have fun with your favorite storybook characters. We will integrate movement, drama, literacy, and yoga into one exciting camp where children act out stories and scenes from a variety of well-loved children’s books. $185. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Fairies & Pixie Dust Dance Camp
June 27-July 1. 1-4 pm. Rising PK-4th graders. Do you believe in fairies? Grab your pixie dust and come fly away with Tinkerbell and her fairy friends! Fancy Fairies and Pixie Dust camp is filled with dancing, laughter, and FUN! Your little fairy princess will take part in daily dance class, art projects, movie time, and more. With the help of a little pixie dust, you’re sure to experience the magic of dance. $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Art Safari
July 11-15. 9 am-noon. Rising PK-K5. We are going to take a safari around the world! Visit a new country each lesson and learn about animals native to that location with a sprinkle of literature, dabble of games, and a whole lot of art. Grab your passport and discover the thrill of the hunt without leaving camp! $185. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Olaf’s Frozen In Summer
July 11-15. 9 am-noon. Rising PK-4th graders. Are you ready for an exciting summer cool down that would make Olaf one happy snowman? Come join Mrs. Waite, a Hammond Lower School teacher, for a frozen week of fun. There will be snowball fights, arts and crafts, reindeer snacks, and “snow” much more! Boys and girls, you are not going to want to “let it go” without registering for this camp! This offering is open to both boys and girls. $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – 5th Grade Summer Reading Club
July 18-22, 25-29. 9 am-noon. Rising 5th graders. Don’t want to do your summer reading alone? Come to the “5th Grade Summer Reading Club,” and we’ll read and discuss one of the required books together. Mr. James will provide additional support/enrichment for summer reading requirements and give students an early glimpse into 5th grade, including how to navigate Hawk Net. $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Alphabet Boot Camp
July 18-22. 9 am-noon. Rising PK-1st graders. The letters of the alphabet can seem daunting at first for a young child. Whether you have just learned the letters, or have known them for a while, reviewing letters and sounds throughout the summer is the best way to help children retain what they have learned and become more confident with what they know. Join us as we practice letter recognition (capital and lowercase), letter sounds, and more using play-based, hands-on, multisensory resources to engage and enrich their learning experience. $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Pinkalicious
July 18-22. 9 am-noon. Rising PK-4th graders. Do you dream in pink? Join Ms. Epting and Mrs. Schiano, two of Hammond’s Lower School teachers, for a pinkerrific week of dress up, games, tea parties, cooking, arts and crafts, and more! With much of this week’s activities based on the popular book by Victoria and Elizabeth Kann, you are sure to have a Pinkalicious time. Pink clothing and accessories are an absolute must! Think Pink all Week! $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – English Splash
July 18-22. 1-4 pm. Rising 7th-8th graders. Dip your toes into English 7 during this summer class! Short stories, Mrs. Schuch’s favorite genre to teach, will be the basis for the curriculum. We will analyze the literature together in class. The course will also address vocabulary, parts of speech, and sentence dissections. Students will complete two pre-writings: an outline for a 3.5 essay and a plan of approach for a short story. All students have the option to create a rough draft for either or both writing assignments in class and to hand in a final draft on the first day of school. $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Mermaid Dance Camp
July 18-22. 1-4 pm. Rising PK-4th graders. Come be a magical mermaid at our dance camp because “Darling it’s better, down where it’s wetter!” We will use the beach, ocean water, and mermaids to inspire our songs, crafts, and our end of the week dance performance. $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Handwriting Without Tears
July 25-29. 9 am-noon. Rising PK-1st graders. Handwriting Without Tears, Hammond’s handwriting curriculum, draws from years of innovation and research to provide developmentally appropriate, multisensory tools and strategies for teaching children handwriting. Join us for a week of play-based, hands-on multisensory resources to improve placement, writing control, letter spacing, letter orientation, and recall of letters. $150. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Children’s Theater
July 25-29. 9 am-noon. Rising PK-4th graders. Join the cast of characters for our Children’s Theater Camp! Campers will learn how to move around the stage area and how to use expressive voices and faces. Our play this week will be selected to showcase our participating campers and will be sure to entertain! Campers will develop confidence on stage, as well as have fun making sets, putting together costumes, and bringing the story to life for a performance in Walker Library on Friday at 11:30 AM. Family and friends are invited to attend. $185. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Hammond School – Under The Sea
July 25-29. 9 am-noon. Rising PK-4th graders. Under the sea is where you’ll be! You’re o-fish-ally invited to come join Ms. Epting and Mrs. Schiano, two of Hammond’s Lower School teachers, for a searrific week of games, arts and crafts, under the sea snacks, and more! Boys and girls, we hope to SEA you there! $165. 803-726-6413. 854 Galway Lane. hammondschool.org.
Heathwood Hall
The private school Heathwood Hall typically offers a staggering number of classes and camps in the summer. More info can be found at at heathwood.org.
Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission – Cooking Camp
July 11-14, 1-4 pm. Aug. 1-4, 1-4 pm. Ages 7-12. Seven Oaks Park. $100. icrc.net.
Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission – Mini Ballet Camp
June 20-24. July 18-22. Aug. 8-12. 1 pm-4 pm. Ages 2-12. In this camp, children learn self-discipline, listening skills, coordination skills, left and right discrimination, patterns in movement, and ballet. Ballet technique activities include drama and musical theater. Participants will also learn about nutrition, anatomy, and participate in several arts and crafts projects. Mini-recital on last day of camp. Participants need to come in dance attire or comfortable clothing to move in. They will also need ballet slippers. $99. icrc.net.
Mad Platter
The local pottery shop hosts regular camps and classes for the burgeoning young potter and adults alike. More info can be found at mymadplatter.com.
South Carolina State Museum – LITERAL-ly Awesome!
June 6-10 or July 18-22. Ages 6-8. 8:30 am-3 pm. (Extended Day camp until 5:30 available for additional fee). Read beloved books and immerse yourself in activities based around them at the State Museum. Campers will create their own ‘Yet’ stuffed animal from “The Magical Yet”, think outside the box as we read “Not a Box,” and even have the chance to meet a character and create their own marionette inspired by it! $225/ $180 for members. Visit scmuseum.org or contact camps@scmuseum.org for more information.
South Carolina State Museum -Art Styles and South Carolina
June 13-17 or July 25-29. Ages 9-12. 8:30 am-3 pm. (Extended Day camp until 5:30 available for additional fee). Get your hands dirty as you explore various artforms and the artists who use them across South Carolina in this camp at the State Museum. Campers will learn about traditional Catawba Pottery while making animal pottery, take a dip into indigo dyeing, and try their own hand at basket weaving. Alongside these traditional techniques, campers will also learn about contemporary art techniques and universally popular artists such as Yayoi Kusama and Jasper Johns. $225/ $180 for members. Visit scmuseum.org or contact camps@scmuseum.org for more information.
University of South Carolina Summer Drama Conservatory
June 13-24. Mon-Fri, varying times by level. Grades 1-12. The USC Summer Drama Conservatory is a summer acting intensive directed and taught by USC Theatre Professor Peter Duffy with the assistance of graduate theatre students. With camps available for Early Elementary, Upper Elementary, Middle School, and High School students, the USC Summer Drama Conservatory provides a challenging, stimulating, and FUN training and performance experience for aspiring theatre artists of all ages. University of South Carolina Columbia campus. $200-$400. sc.edu.