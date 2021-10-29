Art exhibit showcases Columbia, other photographers' surreal works

Columbia artist Maggie Mullin O’Hara used the exploration of her struggle with anxiety as the roots for “Gestures of Persistence,” a body of work consisting of five video works and three LED lenticular lightboxes.

The black and gray work is featured as part of PhotoSC’s upcoming exhibition, “Surrealism: The Unusual & The Subversive.” on Oct. 29 and Nov. 4 - Nov. 6. O’Hara’s work — which shows an emotional O’Hara in different positions or actions — reflect the wide applicability of surrealism through photos.

She joins fellow Columbia artist Daniel Hare, along with others like Yeshua Perez’s reflective and introspective “I Am More” and Marilyn Strauss’s COVID-19 allegory “They’re Coming” as part of the exhibit. Their work joins other artists’ to form the 30-image show, with five South Carolina photographers among the group.

“I’m hoping this show will open a door where people begin to see the camera, and the ideas can be expressed through the photographic medium,” said ML Miller, PhotoSC’s executive director.

The exhibit “challenges the artist to offer allegorical or emblematic commentaries on the politics on the culture of our day,” address personal or collective fears and illustrate “horrors” of our day, according to a press release announcing the event.

O’Hara’s work endows a surreal viewing experience through its discomfort.

“Gestures of Persistence” was created in 2015 as part of O’Hara’s graduate thesis work and explores the idea of interconnectedness between one’s physical body and experiences with psychological balance and imbalance.

“It is contextualized by ideas of abjection, the death drive, the life instinct, the experience of another’s suffering, sadomasochism and the frustration of our desires,” O'Hara said.

In one image, you see a close-up of O’Hara, shoulders up, taking what appears to be a deep breath or perhaps the release of a scream. In another, you see O’Hara crouched on the ground, knees pulled to chest. It appears the artist is grasping at her own hands.

Both images show the artist in what appears to be a fragile, or perhaps nervous, state.

The process of creating “Gestures of Persistence” was an emotional one for O'Hara — one that required her to evaluate her own comfort. She put herself into painful, physically challenging and uncomfortable situations and then asked viewers to endure them with her, intending to challenge a collective experience of discomfort, anxiety and pain.

It was an act she found therapeutic, and she wondered if the viewer would experience it the same as herself.

"I became interested in this idea of making work that instilled a sense of discomfort in my viewer, compelled by the idea of subjecting my viewers to these experiences of unease that I was making work about,” O'Hara said.

“Surrealism: The Unusual & The Subversive” opens Oct. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the AfterHours Gallery at 918 Studios and features a bevvy of works that span beyond O’Hara’s work and view of the surreal. It has three other showings the following weekend.

Miller said the exhibit’s theme was, in part, inspired by recent events, like the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol or the murder of George Floyd.

“We have been through some pretty surreal times. They have been surreal in the whole political discourse, she said.

She noted surrealism’s rise in 20th century Europe as a response to the direction of politics as offering a through line to its relevance in the exhibit today. But, as the works displayed suggest, even that tidy definition can be challenged by the breadth of the term.

The exhibit also thrusts forward the idea of photography as art, a niche that is overlooked compared to more popular forms like painting in history, Miller said. There’s nuances within that, as some of the photos included come from cellphone cameras to traditional cameras and each photographer’s unique approach.

“Thinking different, which is something that surrealism causes us to do, is part of our agenda,” she said. “We want people to think differently about photography.”

Proof of vaccination is required and masks are suggested for the exhibit.

David Clarey contributed reporting to this story.

“Surrealism: The Unusual & The Subversive”

Oct. 29, Nov. 4 - 6. $10. AfterHours Gallery@918 Studios. 918 Lady St. photosc.org