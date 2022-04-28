Alkaline Trio's Dan Andriano brings rocking solo act to New Brookland Tavern

Singer/songwriter and bassist Dan Andriano will forever be linked to a particular sound and era thanks to his central role in Alkaline Trio, the Chicago-area punk band that played a key role in the pop-punk boom of the early 2000s.

The band, while very much a contemporary of groups like Blink-182 and Green Day, brought a distinctive vision to the genre, with a macabre sensibility, cutting lyrical sharpness and a more old-school punk-inspired approach to crafting their anthems. This made Andriano and co-front man Matt Skiba more memorable in sound and style than many of their peers, but also means the shadow of their group looms all the larger in their other work (Skiba plays guitar and sings in the post-Tom Delonge version of Blink).

But, as with many of our most fiery punk rockers, Andriano’s solo career has seen him embrace a different, more traditionalist side while still bearing the traces of his main outfit’s charm.

Starting in 2011 under the name Dan Andriano in the Emergency Room, there’s a distinctively loose and carefree element to the sound and feel of his latter-day output. What remains, though, is the lyrical and melodic sharpness that he honed for decades in Alkaline Trio, meaning the end result feels natural for longtime fans, even if it didn’t sound much the same.

And whereas the “Emergency Room” material was often crafted by Andriano alone, his latest record, the recently released Dear Darkness, features a backing group, The Bygones, and sees his bring more rock ‘n’ roll swagger into the proceedings and edging closer to punk rock thrall.

“‘The Emergency Room’ was something I could do anything with, I could go and play by myself, I could bring a band, I had a lot of options,” said Andriano, about the decision to change things up. “With this record, I sort of wanted to paint myself into a corner intentionally. I wanted to make this a band and a real thing.”

Featuring Dylan and Randy Moore of the San Jose band Get Married, the Bygones comes across as a kind of DIY garage band, content to bang out tunes with a live-in-the-moment spirit that Andriano said is new for him.

“Honestly, the last time that [Alkaline] Trio was in the studio was sort of the inspiration, because I really flipped on writing in the studio, which is something I didn't like to do before,” Andriano said. “Now I'm very open to the idea of just going in with some ideas and working them out among the gear and the players. And just sort of letting the songs make themselves.”

That means songs that can feel imbued with classic rock swagger and power-pop surges more than they borrow from explicitly punk or pop-punk templates, which is very much the point.

Andriano likes to point out that he’s a big fan of all different types of rock music, but there’s a limit to how eclectic he can get in Alkaline Trio.

And as much as he loves being in that band (he mentioned that the band is already discussing plans for a new album), the freedom in solo work is in part what keeps Andriano going, playing smaller clubs than he might typically — like the upcoming New Brookland Tavern show on April 30.

“Going out with these musicians, I mean, they're just so excited about music, you know what I mean? Like, they love playing music, and I love that,” he said. “When I start to get anxiety about this tour or playing all these shows, I think about them, and I think about how much fun we had making the record and all that sort of fades away.”