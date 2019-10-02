Wednesday 2

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. at the Nickelodeon Theatre

Pride teams with OUT Here, the Nick’s ongoing, genre-crisscrossing series of LGBTQ films, for this screening of To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. The 1995 film follows a trio of New York drag queens (played by Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze and John Leguizamo) as they roadtrip to Hollywood. It wasn’t a hit with the critics (it sits at 41 percent on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes), but some saw value, like the San Francisco Chronicle’s Edward Guthmann, who wrote that it suggests “a world where people stopped judging one another and simply surrendered to the silliness that’s dormant inside us.” The 7 p.m. showing costs $11 to attend.

Thursday 3

Brian Justin Crum at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Tech

Pride takes the good times out to the suburbs by bringing rising dance music artist and America’s Got Talent star Brian Justin Crum to the Midlands’ best small theater. He’s got range — as this year’s softly swelling cover of the The Greatest Showman ballad “Never Enough” attests — but it’s the way his brightly ringing voice marries with irrepressible, incandescent beats that shows the most promise. Admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert costs between $25 and $50. (Find out more at harbisontheatre.org.)

Trans* Takeover at PT’s 1109

This Thursday happening is, per the Facebook event, “a designated space for Trans individuals from around our state to come together and interact with one another.” The free event starts at 8 p.m. and is open to those 18 and over.

Official Kick-Off Party at PT’s 110

Pride Weekend’s proper kickoff will feature drag performances and other entertainment. The $5 donation at the door goes toward the Friday’s Pride Parade. The event starts at 10 p.m. and is open to those 18 and over.

Friday 4

Get Lit Street Party and Night Time Pride Parade on Main Street

Starting in 2017, Pride moved its signature parade to Friday night, upping the party factor as LGBTQ community members and supporters galavant with righteous purpose down Columbia’s Main Street. This year, the marching ends in front of a stage that will host a headlining performance from ‘80s new wave band Berlin. Known for songs such as Top Gun’s getting-it-on-in-blue-tinted-soft-focus soundtrack “Take My Breath Away” and the more taut, synth-girded “The Metro,” the group will lean on more than legacy, having released Transcendence, its first album in six years, back in August. Presented with sheeny pop production and crisp, Euro-leaning club beats, it’s an effective showcase for the still radiant voice of singer Terri Nunn. The street party kicks off at 6 p.m., with the parade beginning at 7 p.m. leading up to the concert at 8 p.m. Attendance is free.

Get Lit After Party at The Capital Club

For those unwilling to let the celebration cease after Berlin finishes playing, the party continues at one of the longest-standing gay bars in the Southeast. A donation to Pride will be taken at the door. The event starts at 10:30 p.m. and is open to those 18 and up.

Saturday 5

Famously Hot South Carolina Pride on Main Street

Pride’s centerpiece street festival is headlined by sets from three stalwart female singers: R&B belter Deborah Cox, whose voice remains so powerful she was recruited to perform Whitney Houston’s hits for the 2015 Lifetime biopic Whitney; Sheena Easton, a Scottish pop singer whose ’80s-era bonafides include becoming the first artist to score Top Five hits on Billboard’s pop and adult contemporary (“Morning Train (Nine to Five)”), country (“We’ve Got Tonight” with Kenny Rogers), and R&B and dance charts (“Sugar Walls”); and Lorrie Morgan, the country maven who recorded the chart-toppers “Five Minutes,” “What Part of No,” and “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength.” The event’s three stages will also feature drag performers (including five RuPaul’s Drag Race alums) and other musical acts. The festival goes from noon to 9 p.m. Away from the main hubbub, there will also be Family Pride festivities (at the corner of Washington and Main from 1 to 5 p.m.) complete with Drag Story Time. Attendance is free.

Aftermath After Party at The Senate

If you’re not exhausted after a full day of Pride outside, head down to the Vista. The official afterparty brings back RuPaul’s Drag Race participants Phoenix, Mariah Balenciaga, Detox, Kimora Blac, and Roxxxy Andrews, as well as Paris Lefaris, returning for more drag fun. $20 ($15 in advance) gets you into the 10 p.m. event.

Sunday 6

Annual Pride Picnic at Reformation Lutheran Church

Pride week closes with fellowship and solidarity and a special worship service at a church where the LGTBQ community is welcomed. The theme is “From Reconciling God to Reconciling Church,” and the service will be followed by an official Pride picnic. The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. and is free to attend.

For more information on this week’s happenings, head to scpride.org.