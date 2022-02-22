A decade in, One Columbia hopes to further city's artistic growth

It’s been an eventful decade since the arts and culture non-profit One Columbia was launched in 2012.

Created during former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s first term, the city-funded entity has become both the biggest cheerleader for arts and culture in the city as well as a primary driver behind the creation of public art across the city.

The organization’s projects range from Make Music Day to Poetry on the COMET and is in addition to their work as a facilitator and supporting player for artists and arts organizations.

The non-profit was granted the official designation of local arts agency in December, which will allow it to pursue additional grant opportunities from the National Endowment for the Arts and other major philanthropic foundations. Part of the idea is that those funds can then be re-granted to artists in Columbia.

In an interview with Free Times, the organization's executive director Lee Snelgrove said the new title will allow One Columbia to more fully tackle the roadmap laid out in Amplify Columbia. Amplify is One Columbia's comprehensive cultural plan was made with the support of Columbia City Council.

It started in 2018 and was created by gathering community input and is meant to develop a strategy to “drive social and economic change” through the public’s participation in art and cultural initiatives. That plan has been a roadmap for the organization and has suggested the city create an office of cultural affairs.

That has yet to happen in Columbia, but, in essence, these offices “identify opportunities” where the city could include arts into other projects, he explained. He views it as the next step for the city’s artistic growth.

In the conversation, the organization's executive director Lee Snelgrove suggested that Columbia has a “big opportunity” for arts to be integrated with after-school activities and post-secondary school. He hoped it could be a pathway for talent retention and support for Columbia artists, particularly young ones.

“I think a lot of people in Columbia, after they graduate high school, might lose their connection to arts and cultural activities, Snelgrove said.

Free Times caught up with Snelgrove to reflect on a decade of One Columbia (where he’s been at the helm for the bulk of that time) and how the new designation grants it opportunities.

Free Times: Since One Columbia has been around a decade now, how did it start and how has it evolved since.

Lee Snelgrove: The [original] focus was on public art, the website and marketing. And I think what we've done since then, is just expand on those things. Anytime we can utilize certain projects to bring more attention to the arts, we do [that]. And the public art has taken off.

After those initial projects, people responded, and there have been a lot more funders for public art and a lot more opportunities created. Like when Cindi [Boiter, the executive director of The Jasper Project] brought us the idea about the poet laureate position, we jumped on that.

We’re always strategizing, always trying to take opportunities to include more people and provide more opportunities to really showcase arts and cultural activities in the city and increase the overall awareness of the breadth of talent, the deep amount of creative vibrancy we have in Columbia's cultural scene.

What makes One Columbia different than a sort of cultural affairs organization under city government? How do you draw that line? And what does this new designation as a local arts agency by the city council mean?

Initially we were set up as nonprofit and essentially worked as a local arts agency [by default]. That was our goal, we were doing a lot of those activities. We were even supported by city government and the way that most local arts agencies are, we just didn't officially have that recognition that said those words and sort of ascribe that responsibility to us in any of our founding documents. That’s really what that new designation does, it just makes it more formal.

What are some examples of the kinds of opportunities you're going to look at, either projects or goals you want to go after with grants from the NEA or other foundations?

Whenever we develop a project, it's going to be in service of reaching more people with arts engagement opportunities, working directly with communities, to identify their own assets, and their own cultural activities and resources to people that might be in their communities.

We're going to find ways to support and facilitate those projects that might be already happening as well, and hopefully expand some programming at arts centers and co-ops, in and effort to keep culture happening in areas of the city where there aren't as many cultural organizations or spaces.

How does One Columbia work (or will work) to fairly and equitably distributing any funding opportunities or grant opportunities that you’ve had in the past or might come from this new designation?

At the beginning of the pandemic, we also had an opportunity from the Knight Foundation to support artists with emergency grants. And we had to develop a process very quickly to do that. But it followed a sort of standard proposal process where we broadly advertised it and made sure to advertise it to areas of the city, particularly ones that are often underrepresented or that we knew artists might be struggling.

Then we had a committee of people, including some folks from outside of the city, review those applications for that process. So I think we will follow similar models and follow the models from the Arts Commission, when it comes to sub-granting and how those sub-grants are determined.

I feel pretty strongly that One Columbia will do a good job in continuing to reinforce transparency in that process. We are not necessarily in a closed room making decisions. We're going to be talking through all the various guidelines, setting expectations for how you apply, what you should apply with, and then hopefully, in an effort to continuously improve, make sure the community is providing feedback.