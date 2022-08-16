A Columbia native reckons with notions of motherhood and children in photo series

Much of Columbia-area native Ashleigh Coleman’s work has focused on the idea of place.
In the three photo series she displays on her personal website, she marks life in Toccopola, Mississippi, the absence of life in Rodney, Mississippi — a former city turned ghost town in the southwest side of the state — and, most recently, upon her husband’s childhood home in the state's countryside, where she now raises her children.
It's the latter topic that makes up her latest exhibition, titled “Hold Nothing Back,” on display through Aug. 20 at PhotoSC, a Columbia arts organization focused on photography. The series is turned inward as much as it is external.
In it are photos of her children exploring their countryside home and the subjects rest on their sentiments, her own perspective and the scenes they stumble across together. The results are often simultaneously tranquil, frivolous and, at times, unsettling.
One photo depicts a daughter smiling as she lays on the wet ground with three butterflies on her face. Another with a child’s chalk-covered legs, another with a different daughter looking pensive with a bloody nose. In other instances, dead animals take the focus, as the children and Coleman stumble across them in the countryside.
“It is looking for the moments that express the tension that I often feel,” Coleman said. “With the animals it became more (of) just looking at them full on, not shying away from the death and the brokenness and just observing them. I feel like it's this liminal space between the already and the not yet.”
In each case, the works are caught in the moment and not ever staged or recreated, Coleman said.
For instance, one photograph depicts a cat with a dab of blood near its nose, standing next to a patch of drying blood. In the background, a broken window on a door is visible.
It occurred as her son had been banging on the door, ultimately breaking the glass, she said. In the moment, he cut himself, and she rushed to his cries. Initially, she grew anxious until a pediatrician friend reassured that he was likely fine.
In that moment, she realized she needed to take photo of his cries. But after retrieving her camera she found the scene of the cat.
“I was like ‘this is amazing and visceral and this is how I feel right now,'” she said. “That’s the type of photograph that I love.”
In an artist’s statement on the exhibition, Coleman elaborates that the piece’s title is derived from observing her kids.
“Children hold nothing back — living somewhat feral days as they zigzag from one curiosity to the next,” she writes. “Daily life, for them and with them, is intensely mundane and also overflowing with fierce wonder. Domestic dichotomies abound in the permeable membrane between adults and children and animals.”
Until now however, much of her works are rooted in her movement from South Carolina to Mississippi and reckoning with that.
Coleman grew up in Forest Acres until she was in high school, when her parents moved the family to West Columbia. After she graduated, she studied at the University of South Carolina, majoring in art history.
Before she moved from Columbia, she worked at if ART gallery with its owner Wim Roefs, who died in May. She married her husband less than five years later and they moved to his home in Mississippi.
Initially, the family lived in a small town of roughly 175 people, before moving to Jackson. Now, the family has moved to her husband’s childhood home in the country — a place where Coleman said, “We see no neighbors.”
She found herself reckoning with moving from a small city to a minuscule area in a different type of the South she had grown familiar with.
“It was extremely disorientating to move,” Coleman said. “There was this sense of anger or resentment and I don’t want to remain here. So turning to photography was a meditative act."
It was during these movements that Coleman began to explore photography, after only tinkering with it as a hobby in college.
The majority of her work was focused on the external — the places she was living and seeing — until 2017, she said. It was then the family moved back to her husband’s childhood home and Coleman took a photography workshop, where the instructor asserted that men photographed home life “better than women do.” Resenting this, she strove to chronicle her own.
“The work started as a ‘Where am I? How do I fit in here? How do I make sense of, even though this is a southern state, it’s different from what I encountered growing up,’” she said. “That’s how I started with photography, was the desire to kind of observe and make sense of things.”
But at the same time, she admitted, she was struggling with the notion of motherhood. The artist lives at home with the children, homeschooling them for a portion of the week by following the “university model,” and focusing on her photography the rest of her available time.
“I was raised very Southern and, you know, so there was, for better or worse, this idealized version of motherhood. You’re going to get married, you’re going to have kids, it's going to be fulfilling and wonderful, and you are going to be and feel fulfilled as a person,” Coleman said. “Then I got married and had children and I don’t fulfilled. I feel very frustrated. And I want to talk to other adults.”
Coleman’s work has become a way of understanding these conflicts within herself, she said, describing it as a “meditative practice.” That’s somewhat literal as well, as she works on film photography, rather than the faster digital.
To illustrate, she tells a story of blueberries spilling out from a left-ajar fridge (a photograph in the series). What’s not apparent in that photo is it is not the first time, but the third time it has occurred.
On prior occasions, she had been frustrated.
“The third time this happened I felt like I needed to take a photograph to just calm down,” Coleman said. “It helped me to see the beauty and humor in it. I appreciate the process of doing it.”
"Hold Nothing Back" Closing Reception
August 18. 6 p.m. PhotoSC. 918 Lady St. $7.