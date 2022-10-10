2022-23 Arts Calendar: Theater

Broadway in Columbia | broadwayincolumbia.com, 803-251-2222. Presenting Broadway-caliber touring theater productions in Columbia. All shows at the Koger Center.
Nov. 8-9: “ELF The Broadway Musical”
Nov. 25: “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas”
Feb. 15-16: “Hairspray”
Feb. 22-23: “Riverdance”
March 7-8: “Jesus Christ Superstar”
March 28-29: “Legally Blonde the Musical”
April 14-15: “Annie”
June 28-July 2: “Dear Evan Hansen”
Chapin Theatre | 803-404-0015, chapintheatre.org.
Sept. 29-Oct. 9: “Farce of Nature”
Oct. 1-11: “Best Christmas Pageant Ever”
Feb. 23-March 12: “Death by Design”
April 27-March 14: “37 Postcards”
July 27-Aug. 6: “Descendants”
Columbia College | 1301 Columbia College Dr., columbiasc.edu. Performances held at Cottingham Theatre. Hosts a few on-campus productions each year.
Nov. 4-13: “Death of a Salesman”
Jan. 20-29: “Torch Song”
March 17- April 1 : “A Chorus Line”
May 5-20: “Hundred Days”
Columbia Music Festival Association | 914 Pulaski Street, 803-771-6303, cmfaonline.com.
Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County | 810 Lyttleton St., 803-425-7676, fineartscenter.org.
Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College | 7300 College St., 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org.
Dec. 3: “Columbia Children’s Theatre presents ‘A Christmas Carol’”
Jan. 29: “World of Musicals”
March 11: “Fairytales on Ice featuring Beauty and the Beast”
April 22: “Columbia Children’s Theatre presents ‘Pinkalicious’”
Koger Center for the Arts | 1051 Greene St, 803-251-2222, kogercenterforthearts.com.
Nov. 4: “Mummenschanz: 50 Years”
Dec. 6: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze”
May 9-10: “Bluey’s Big Play”
Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com
Oct. 20: “Romeo & Juliet”
Dec. 4: “The Nutcracker Ballet”
On Stage Productions | 680 Cherokee Lane, West Columbia, 803-351-6751, onstagesc.com.
Sept. 30-Oct. 8: “Little Shop of Horrors”
Sumter Opera House | 21 N Main St. (Sumter), 803-246-2500, sumteroperahouse.com.
Oct. 14: “The Adventures of Tortoise & Hare: The Next Generation”
Oct. 28: “Warehouse Theatre presents Romeo & Juliet”
Nov. 18: “An Evening of Comedy with the Karens”
Dec. 14: “Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure”
Jan. 27: “The Lightning Thief”
Town Theatre | 1012 Sumter St., 803-799-2510, towntheatre.com.
Nov. 25-Dec. 18: “A Christmas Story: The Musical”
Jan. 27-Feb. 12: “The Play That Goes Wrong”
March 10-26: “The All Night Strut”
May 12-28: “Grease”
Trustus Theatre | 520 Lady St., 803-254-9732, trustus.org
Sept. 30-Oct. 29: “The Rocky Horror Show”
Dec. 2-17: “Hurricane Diane”
Jan. 20-Feb. 4: “Mr. Burns, A Post Electric Play”
Feb. 24-March 18: “The Mad Ones”
April 28-May 13: “Fairview”
June 9-July 8: “Little Shop of Horrors”
Aug. 18-26: “Down in the Holler”
University of South Carolina — Main Stage Theatre | artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea.
Oct. 2, 8-9: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (Shakespeare Stage)
Nov. 11-18: “Small Mouth Sounds”(Longstreet Theatre)
March 16-19: “The Light” (707 Catawba Studio)
April 7-14: “Spring Awakening” (Drayton Hall Theatre)
USC — Lab Theatre | artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea. Located in the former Booker T. Washington High School, 1400 Wheat St., between Sumter and Pickens streets, across from the Blatt PE Center.
Feb. 23-26: “10 Minute Play Festival”
Village Square Theatre | 105 Caughman Rd., 803-359-1436, villagesquaretheatre.com.
Sept. 16-18, 23-25: “Clue”
Oct. 28-30, Nov. 4-6, 11-13: “Beauty and the Beast”
Feb. 3-5, 10-12, 17-19: “Matilda Jr.”
March 17-19, 24-16: “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”
May 5-7, 12-14, 19-21: “Young Frankenstein the Musical”
Workshop Theatre of South Carolina | 1301 Columbia College Dr., 803-799-6551, workshoptheatre.com.
Sept. 23-Oct. 8: “Kinky Boots”
WOW Productions | 5816 Shakespeare Rd., 803-807-2969, wowproduction.org. Produces original and thought-provoking projects and events that impact today’s culture. Acting classes available.