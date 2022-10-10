 Skip to main content
2022-23 Arts Calendar: Theater

Broadway in Columbia | broadwayincolumbia.com, 803-251-2222. Presenting Broadway-caliber touring theater productions in Columbia. All shows at the Koger Center.

Nov. 8-9: “ELF The Broadway Musical”

Nov. 25: “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas”

Feb. 15-16: “Hairspray”

Feb. 22-23: “Riverdance”

March 7-8: “Jesus Christ Superstar”

March 28-29: “Legally Blonde the Musical”

April 14-15: “Annie”

June 28-July 2: “Dear Evan Hansen”

Chapin Theatre | 803-404-0015, chapintheatre.org.

Sept. 29-Oct. 9: “Farce of Nature”

Oct. 1-11: “Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

Feb. 23-March 12: “Death by Design”

April 27-March 14: “37 Postcards”

July 27-Aug. 6: “Descendants”

Columbia College | 1301 Columbia College Dr., columbiasc.edu. Performances held at Cottingham Theatre. Hosts a few on-campus productions each year.

Nov. 4-13: “Death of a Salesman”

Jan. 20-29: “Torch Song”

March 17- April 1 : “A Chorus Line”

May 5-20: “Hundred Days”

Columbia Music Festival Association | 914 Pulaski Street, 803-771-6303, cmfaonline.com.

Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County | 810 Lyttleton St., 803-425-7676, fineartscenter.org.

Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College | 7300 College St., 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org.

Dec. 3: “Columbia Children’s Theatre presents ‘A Christmas Carol’”

Jan. 29: “World of Musicals”

March 11: “Fairytales on Ice featuring Beauty and the Beast”

April 22: “Columbia Children’s Theatre presents ‘Pinkalicious’”

Mummenschanz Jubila Koger
“Mummenschanz: 50 Years” is on stage at the Koger Center for the Arts Nov. 4, 2022.

Koger Center for the Arts | 1051 Greene St, 803-251-2222, kogercenterforthearts.com.

Nov. 4: “Mummenschanz: 50 Years”

Dec. 6: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze”

May 9-10: “Bluey’s Big Play”

Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com

Oct. 20: “Romeo & Juliet”

Dec. 4: “The Nutcracker Ballet”

On Stage Productions | 680 Cherokee Lane, West Columbia, 803-351-6751, onstagesc.com.

Sept. 30-Oct. 8: “Little Shop of Horrors”

Sumter Opera House | 21 N Main St. (Sumter), 803-246-2500, sumteroperahouse.com.

Oct. 14: “The Adventures of Tortoise & Hare: The Next Generation”

Oct. 28: “Warehouse Theatre presents Romeo & Juliet”

Nov. 18: “An Evening of Comedy with the Karens”

Dec. 14: “Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure”

Jan. 27: “The Lightning Thief”

Town Theatre Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” was performed at Town Theatre in 2022.

Town Theatre | 1012 Sumter St., 803-799-2510, towntheatre.com.

Nov. 25-Dec. 18: “A Christmas Story: The Musical”

Jan. 27-Feb. 12: “The Play That Goes Wrong”

March 10-26: “The All Night Strut”

May 12-28: “Grease”

Trustus Theatre | 520 Lady St., 803-254-9732, trustus.org

Sept. 30-Oct. 29: “The Rocky Horror Show”

Dec. 2-17: “Hurricane Diane”

Jan. 20-Feb. 4: “Mr. Burns, A Post Electric Play”

Feb. 24-March 18: “The Mad Ones”

April 28-May 13: “Fairview”

June 9-July 8: “Little Shop of Horrors”

Aug. 18-26: “Down in the Holler”

University of South Carolina — Main Stage Theatre | artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea.

Oct. 2, 8-9: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (Shakespeare Stage)

Nov. 11-18: “Small Mouth Sounds”(Longstreet Theatre)

March 16-19: “The Light” (707 Catawba Studio)

April 7-14: “Spring Awakening” (Drayton Hall Theatre)

USC — Lab Theatre | artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea. Located in the former Booker T. Washington High School, 1400 Wheat St., between Sumter and Pickens streets, across from the Blatt PE Center.

Feb. 23-26: “10 Minute Play Festival”

Village Square Theatre | 105 Caughman Rd., 803-359-1436, villagesquaretheatre.com.

Sept. 16-18, 23-25: “Clue”

Oct. 28-30, Nov. 4-6, 11-13: “Beauty and the Beast”

Feb. 3-5, 10-12, 17-19: “Matilda Jr.”

March 17-19, 24-16: “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”

May 5-7, 12-14, 19-21: “Young Frankenstein the Musical”

Workshop Theatre of South Carolina | 1301 Columbia College Dr., 803-799-6551, workshoptheatre.com.

Sept. 23-Oct. 8: “Kinky Boots”

WOW Productions | 5816 Shakespeare Rd., 803-807-2969, wowproduction.org. Produces original and thought-provoking projects and events that impact today’s culture. Acting classes available.