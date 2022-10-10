2022-23 Arts Calendar: Other Events & Programming

Colonial Life Arena | 801 Lincoln St., coloniallifearena.com.
Nov. 4: Real Talk Comedy Tour
Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org.
Oct. 20: Diwali Kickoff Party
Oct. 26: Drag Bingo – Ghoul’s Night Out
Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County | 810 Lyttleton St., 803-425-7676, fineartscenter.org.
Dec. 1: Private Preview – Holiday Market
Dec. 2-11: Holiday Market
Five Points Of Columbia | fivepointscolumbia.com. Puts on a variety of outdoor events such as Columbia’s St. Pats in Five Points.
Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College | 7300 College St., 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org.
March 25: The MTC Showoff – Student, Faculty, Staff and Alumni Talent Competition
Koger Center for the Arts | 1051 Greene St, 803-251-2222, kogercenterforthearts.com.
Nov. 12: Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy
Nov. 18: Leanne Morgan: Big Panty Tour
Dec. 23: 3rd Eve of the Eve Holiday
Jan. 11: Neil deGrasse Tyson, This Just In – Latest Discoveries in the Universe
Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com.
Oct. 28: Halloween Silent Disco
Oct. 30: Miss Newberry Competition
Nov. 4: The Karens, comedy
Dec. 4: Tea with the Sugar Plum Fairy
Feb. 3: Mat & Savanna Shaw
April 23: Rondell Sheridan, comedy
April 28: Silent Disco II – Outdoors
May 6: Who Hijacked My Fairytale?
SC Pride Movement | 931-D Senate St., 803-269-6326, scpride.org.
Oct. 14-15: Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Fest!
June 3: Outfest
SC State Museum | 301 Gervais St., 803-898-4921, scmuseum.org.
Sept. 22 and Oct. 13: Virtual Planetarium Sky Tour
Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29: Dark History Tours
Oct. 2: First Sunday Sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
Oct. 8: Accessibility Morning
Oct. 28: Fright Night Laser Lights
Nov. 6: First Sunday Sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
Nov. 12: Accessibility Morning
Stormwater Studios | 413 Pendleton St., 803-661-9357, stormwaterstudios.org.
Oct. 21: Carla Damrom, New Book Launch
Oct. 10: Libby Bernardin, New Book Launch
Dec. 1: 21st Annual Holiday Sale by Midlands Clay Arts Society
Jan. 18: Girls Speak
The Township Auditorium | 1703 Taylor St., 803-576-2350, thetownship.org.