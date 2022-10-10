 Skip to main content
2022-23 Arts Calendar: Opera

The Met Live in HD | The Metropolitan Opera’s Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series of live performance transmissions returns. Select shows will be broadcast at Regal Sandhill Stadium 16 with IMAX and RegalColumbiana Grande Stadium 14. Visit fathomevents.com or metopera.org for details.

Newberry Opera House |1201 McKibben St., 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com.

Oct. 16: Peach State Opera

Opera at USC | Opera at USC offers a truly comprehensive program for both graduate and undergraduate students, covering every facet of opera production, both on stage and behind the scenes.

Feb. 24-26: “Die Zauberflöte,” Mozart

April 22-23 - “Der Kaiser von Atlantis,” Viktor Ullman

Palmetto Opera | 803-590-8228, palmettooperasc.org.Performances at the Koger Center.

Jan. 29: “Madama Butterfly,” featuring Teatro Lirico d’Europa

May 21: Great Voices from Broadway to Opera