2022-23 Arts Calendar: Opera

The Met Live in HD | The Metropolitan Opera’s Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series of live performance transmissions returns. Select shows will be broadcast at Regal Sandhill Stadium 16 with IMAX and RegalColumbiana Grande Stadium 14. Visit fathomevents.com or metopera.org for details.
Newberry Opera House |1201 McKibben St., 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com.
Oct. 16: Peach State Opera
Opera at USC | Opera at USC offers a truly comprehensive program for both graduate and undergraduate students, covering every facet of opera production, both on stage and behind the scenes.
Feb. 24-26: “Die Zauberflöte,” Mozart
April 22-23 - “Der Kaiser von Atlantis,” Viktor Ullman
Palmetto Opera | 803-590-8228, palmettooperasc.org.Performances at the Koger Center.
Jan. 29: “Madama Butterfly,” featuring Teatro Lirico d’Europa
May 21: Great Voices from Broadway to Opera