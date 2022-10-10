 Skip to main content
2022-23 Arts Calendar: Music

Mahoganee
Columbia Music of Art presents More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series Featuring The Mahoganëë Xperience Feb. 3, 2023.

Arpad Darazs Singers | adsingers.org. Led by Robert Neese, a student of founding conductor Árpád Darázs, this ensemble performs a varied repertoire of classical and contemporary works including sacred, secular, accompanied and a cappella.

Dec. 8, 12 and May 16

Arts at Ebenezer | 1301 Richland St., 803-765-9430, ebenezerlutheran.org. Hosts concerts that are open to the public.

Oct. 16: Polka, Pilsner, and Probst (2nd Annual Oktoberfest)

Nov. 6: Byrne and Kelly (Celtic Folk duo)

Dec. 8: A Celtic Christmas featuring Emmet Cahill

Jan. 29: Carolina Jazz Experience

Arts at Shandon | 607 Woodrow St., shandonpresbyterian.org. Church hosts frequent artistic events.

Bill’s Music Shop | 701 Meeting St., West Columbia, 803-796-6477, billsmusicshop.com. Bluegrass and acoustic jam sessions every Friday, classic country concerts and dance parties every Saturday, among other events.

Oct. 29: Halloween Dance Party

Nov. 12: Veterans Day Event

Dec. 17: Christmas Dance

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Dance Party

Carolina LifeSong Initiative | 803-777-1870. The initiative serves students with special needs by providing them with piano instruction and music experiences. Every semester includes a public recital for the students.

Christmas at Red Bank | facebook.com/ChristmasAtRedBank. Holiday concert featuring local rock and folk musicians at Red Bank United Methodist Church.

Dec. 4

Colonial Life Arena | 801 Lincoln St., coloniallifearena.com.

Oct. 12: Pitbull

Oct. 15: Post Malone

Oct. 21: Cockstock 2022 Featuring T-Pain

Jan 27: Cody Johnson

Columbia Choral Society | columbiachoralsociety.org

Oct. 30 and Nov. 4: The Music of Johannes Brahms

Columbia Community Concert Band | cccb.bandlink.org. All-volunteer, adult, nonprofit band founded in 1981. Concerts at Airport High School.

Oct. 16, Dec. 18, Feb. 24, April 30

May 29: Piccolo Spoleto Festival (Charleston, SC)

Zion
Baker & Baker presents Zion – A Composition on Nov. 17, 2022 at the Columbia Music of Art.

Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org.

Nov. 7: CMA Chamber Music on Main

Nov. 17: Baker & Baker presents Zion – A Composition

Dec. 8: More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series Featuring Nicole Neely and The Black Exchange

Jan. 23: CMA Chamber Music on Main

Feb. 2: More Than Rhythm Listening Party

Feb. 3: More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series Featuring The Mahoganëë Xperience

March 13: CMA Chamber Music on Main

May 2: CMA Chamber Music on Main

June 23: More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series Featuring Don Flemons

Dutch Fork Choral Society | dutchforkchoralsociety.com. Formed in 2001, the Dutch Fork Choral Society is a community choir serving the Irmo/Chapin area.

Dec. 8: Light from Darkness

May 4: Appalachian Spring

Ensemble Eclectica

Ensemble Eclectica | ensembleeclectica.org. A contemporary ensemble whose mission is to stimulate audience appreciation of the arts through exposure to a wide variety of artistic collaborations.

Famously Hot New Year | famouslyhotnewyear.com. New Years Eve party in Downtown Columbia. Shuttered, but city leaders have hopes for replacement event.

Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County | 810 Lyttleton St., 803-425-7676, fineartscenter.org

Oct. 6-27: Blankets and Bands

Nov. 6: Danish String Quartet

Dec. 3: Cola City Jazz: Holiday Concert

Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College | 7300 College St., 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org

Oct. 28: Craig Morgan

Dec. 11: S.C. Philharmonic presents Holiday Pop

Jan. 20: Tom Papa

Feb. 18: John Lakin and Friends presents Lift Every Voice and Sing!

Feb. 24: Patrick Davis and His Midnight Choir

April 1: GENTRI

May 6: THUNDERFEST ’23 – Local Music Festival

May 13: S.C. Philharmonic presents Best of Hollywood

Jam Room Music Festival | jamroommusicfestival.com. 2023 date TBA.

Drink Small

Koger Center for the Arts | 1051 Greene St, 803-251-2222, kogercenterforthearts.com.

Oct. 18: Live in the Lobby: Koger Center – Jazz Spike Wilner

Oct. 22: Earth Wind and Fire: Legacy Reunion

Oct. 26: Koger Center and ColaJazz Present A Shot of the Blues Drink Small: 90 Proof. On Stage With… Drink Small’s 90th Birthday Celebration

Nov. 3: Zach Williams Fall ’22 Tour

Nov. 10: On Stage With… Rod Foster and Company’s Motown Live: featuring Brittany Turnipseed and Brandon Stevens

Nov. 18: Leanne Morgan: Big Panty Tour

Nov. 27: Soda City Jazz Festival featuring Boney James

Dec. 23: Koger Center Jazz: 3rd Annual Eve of the Eve Celebration

Jan. 26: Live in the Lobby: Admiral Radio

Feb. 21: Live in the Lobby: Koger Center Jazz Nola to Cola: Mardi Gras Celebration with Wes Warmdaddy Anderson

April 25: Live in the Lobby: Koger Center Jazz Nola to Cola: Jazz Appreciation with Jeremy Davenport

June 16: Live in the Lobby: Koger Center Jazz Nola to Cola: Homecoming with Jenna McSwain

June 21: Make Music Day Columbia

Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra | 803-400-3540, lmso.org.

Nov. 20: Norse Notes

Feb. 9: Mediterranean Holiday

April 23: Old World and New World

June 11: Concertos & Cupcakes

Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com

Oct. 14: Night Fever Bee Gees Tribute

Oct. 18: Sanctified by Javon Johnson

Oct. 21: Cravin’ Melon

Oct. 23: Guitarist Richard Smith

Oct. 27: Hank Lives!

Oct. 29: Summoning Spirits

Nov. 3: Appalachian Road Show

Nov, 5: Gaelic Storm

Nov. 6: Jukebox Saturday Night

Nov. 8: PC Wind Ensemble

Nov. 10: 3 Redneck Tenors

Nov. 11: Thunderstruck: AC/DC Tribute

Nov. 13: Dailey & Vincent

Nov. 19: Led Zeppelin IV

Nov. 20: Ruben Studdard

Dec. 1: Aaron Tippin

Dec. 9: Christmas with The Celts

Dec. 10: It’s a Wonderful Life

Dec. 11: Ernie Haase + Signature Sound

Dec. 16: Van Morrison Celebration

DEc. 17: Riders In The Sky

Dec. 18: Dick Goodwin Big Band Christmas

Jan. 6: Deas-Guyz Band

Jan. 7: Sandi Patty

Jan. 11: Maxwell String Quartet

Jan. 14: An Evening with Karla Harris

Jan. 15 -SC Singer-Songwriters

Jan 20: Tokyo Joe: Tom Petty Tribute

Jan. 22: Ukraine Symphony Orchestra

Jan 26: The McCartney Project

Feb. 4: Ronstadt Revue

Feb. 5: Newberry Gospel Brunch

Feb. 10: Gene Watson

Feb 11: Space Oddity

Feb. 14: Voctave

Feb. 17: Jimmy Fortune

Feb. 18: Blue Dogs

Feb. 19: Flat Out Strangers

Feb. 21: Newberry College Music Honors Recital

Feb. 24: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Feb. 25: ELO Tribute

March 3: Darin & Brooke Aldridge

March 4: James Gregory

March 9: Meeting Mozart

March 17: Chloë Agnew Reimagined

March 19: The Modern Gentlemen

March 20: Cordis: Condition Blue

March 25: Yamato: Drummers of Japan

March 26: The Music of The Rat Pack

March 30: Crazy for Patsy Cline

March 31: Paul Thorn

April 1: Vegas McGraw

April 14: The Verve Pipe

April 15: Rumours: Fleetwood Mac Tribute

April 19: Italian Saxophone Quartet

April 21: Balsam Range

April 22: Tab Benoit

April 27: The Music of John Denver

April 30: Presbyterian College Jazz Band

May 1: Newberry Chamber Orchestra

May 11: Newberry College Jazz Big Band

May 12: Abilene

May 13: The Elvis Imperials

May 19: The Tams

May 20: Vintage Vixens

May 21: Glenn Miller Orchestra

May 28: Carolina Jubilee

The Palmetto Mastersingers | 803-765-0777, palmettomastersingers.org.

Nov. 12: Concert

Palmetto Chamber Orchestra | palmettochamberorchestra.org.

Oct. 16: Musical Escapes

Rhythm on the River | West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater, rhythmontheriversc.com. Spring and fall concert series by the river in West Columbia.

Oct. 7: Phil Urban Presents: Elvis & Variety Show/Elizabeth Urban

Oct. 14: Neon Brown Band

Oct. 21: Nahi Gruv

Oct. 28: Interstate Exiles

The Sandlapper Singers | sandlappersingers.org.

Sept. 30, Oct. 2: How Can I Keep Singing?

Dec. 1, 8: Singing the Darkness to Light

April 28, 3: Heaven and Earth

The Senate | 1022 Senate St., 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com.

Oct. 14: Warren Zeiders

Oct. 15: Aftermath

Oct. 18: Glory Nights Tour Ft. KB

Oct. 21: Steve Hofstetter

Nov. 13: Duane Betts

Nov. 17: Manchester Orchestra

Nov. 25: Patrick Davis and his Midnight Choir 6th Annual Toys 4 Tots Show

Dec. 15: Jump Little Children the Farewell Tour

Dec. 16: Yacht Rock Avenue

Feb. 24: Mitchell Tenpenny This it the Heavy Tour

Skipp Pearson Jazz Foundation | skpfoundation.org.

Oct. 17: Arts of the Ancestors

Le Cafe Jazz re-opens for a limited engagement on the following dates:

Nov. 18-20: Tomoko Ohno, piano jazz master and Reggie Sullivan, master of the Bass

Nov. 21: Shannon Pinkney, jazz master of the keys and Reggie Sullivan, master of the Bass

Morihiko Nakahara conducts the South Carolina Philharmonic
Morihiko Nakahara conducts the South Carolina Philharmonic.

South Carolina Philharmonic | 803-771-7937, scphilharmonic.com. All concerts at the Koger Center unless stated otherwise.

Oct. 16: Chamber Crawl at Swamp Cabbage Brewing

Nov. 3: Concert in the Gardens at Hampton-Preston Mansion

Nov. 5: Prokofiev’s Piano

Dec. 4: Chamber Crawl at Loveland Coffee

Jan. 14: Wolfgang & Wine

Feb 1: Chamber Crawl at Craft & Draft Irmo

Feb. 18: Firebirds and Feather

March 11: One Night with Don Juan

March 29: Concert in the Gardens at Hampton-Preston Mansion

April 22: Titans & Outlaws

April 28: Concert in the Gardens at Hampton-Preston Mansion

June 21: Chamber Crawl at Craft & Draft Devine

Southeastern Piano Festival | sepf.music.sc.edu. Presents evening concerts by renowned pianists from around the world, daily masterclasses, recitals, lessons and the Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition.

Sumter Opera House | 21 N Main St. (Sumter), 803-246-2500, sumteroperahouse.com.

Nov. 10: Sons of Mystro

Dec. 10: Christmas with the Celts

April 21: The Lettermen

Township Auditorium | 1703 Taylor St., 803-576-2350, thetownship.org

Oct. 20: Mt. Joy

Nov. 5: Clay Walker & Tracy Lawrence

Nov. 12: Southern Soul Music Festival

Dec. 3: Hardy

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral | 1100 Sumter St., 803-771-7300, trinitysc.org. In addition to concerts, Trinity offers music-centered services.

Dec. 11: Handel’s “Messiah”

March 26: My Spirit Rejoices

Trustus Theatre | 520 Lady St., 803-254-9732, trustus.org.

Through Oct. 29: “The Rocky Horror Show”

June 9-July 8: “Little Shop of Horrors”

University of South Carolina School of Music | 813 Assembly St., 803-777-4280, music.sc.edu. From its symphony orchestra to its many faculty recitals, the USC School of Music is a steady source of music programming. Most events are held at the Koger Center, the school’s Recital Hall (second floor of the music school on Assembly Street next to the Koger Center) and the Johnson Performance Hall in the Darla Moore School of Business.

Opera at USC

Nov. 4, 5: "The Crucible" at Drayton Hall Theatre

Feb. 24, 25, 26: "Die Zauberflote" at Drayton Hall Theatre

April 22, 23: "Der Kaiser von Atlantis at USC School of Music Recital Hall 

USC Choral Music:

Vocal music abounds at Carolina, from the prestigious Concert Choir to the uplifting USC Gospel Choir. Different locations.

Choirs of Carolina:

Dec. 2, 4: Holiday Garland of Choirs

Mar. 2: Spring Concert

University Chorus:

Nov. 10: Concert

Nov. 19: Performance with The Carolina Band

Garnet Chorale:

Oct. 21: Music of Hagen & Takach

April 11: Spring Concert

Gamecock Chorale:

Oct. 21: Music of Hagen & Takach

Nov. 7: Concert with Garnet Chorale

Dec. 2, 4: Holiday Garland of Choirs

Apr. 16: Spring Concert

USC Freeman Sundays @3 Concert Series | All performances at USC School of Music Recital Hall.

Nov. 13: J.S. Bach Selections, “Sisters of the Covid Moon” and Swedish National Songs

Jan. 29: “Aquarelle,” “Quintet for Piano and Strings in F# minor,” Op. 67 and “Winterreise,” Op. 89 Selections

March 19: Selected Duets, “Fantasie in F Minor,” D. 940, “The Seasons,” Op. 37 and Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola

USC Jazz Ensembles | All performances in USC School of Music Recital Hall.

Oct. 11: UofSC Jazz Combo Recital

Oct. 26: Left Big Bank Band Concert

Nov. 9: Swing Shift Big Band

Nov. 15: UofSC Jazz Combo Recital

Nov. 16: Carolina Alive Concert

April 4: Swing Shift Big Band Concert

April 10: UofSC Jazz Combo Recital

April 12: Carolina Alive Concert

USC Parker Quartet | The Grammy-winning Parker Quartet continues its regular residence at the School of Music.

Oct. 6: Parker Quartet Concert

Oct. 9: Free Family Concert

March 24, 26, 27, 29 and 30: 2023 Spring Residency

USC Southern Exposure New Music Series | This free concert series brings some of the best contemporary classical music and musicians to Columbia.

Oct. 27: Ocean Calling

Nov. 14: Hub New Music

Feb. 14: Awadagin Pratt

April 14: A Forest Unfolding – Featuring Novelist Richard Powers

USC Symphony Orchestra | All concerts at the Koger Center.

Oct. 25: Zuill Bailey Plays Dvorak

Nov. 29: Natasha Paremski Plays Rachmaninov

Feb. 7: “Appalachian Spring” and Awadagin Pratt

March 21: Rising Stars

April 20: “Carmina Burana”

USC University Band | All concerts at the Koger Center.

Nov. 14, Feb. 26, April 17: Performance

USC Wind Ensemble | All concerts at the Koger Center.

Oct. 23: "Elements"

Feb. 10: 2023 Band Clinic Concert 

Village Square Theatre | 105 Caughman Rd., 803-359-1436, villagesquaretheatre.com.

Workshop Theatre of South Carolina | 1301 Columbia College Dr., 803-799-6551, workshoptheatre.com.