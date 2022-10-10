2022-23 Arts Calendar: Music

Arpad Darazs Singers | adsingers.org. Led by Robert Neese, a student of founding conductor Árpád Darázs, this ensemble performs a varied repertoire of classical and contemporary works including sacred, secular, accompanied and a cappella.
Dec. 8, 12 and May 16
Arts at Ebenezer | 1301 Richland St., 803-765-9430, ebenezerlutheran.org. Hosts concerts that are open to the public.
Oct. 16: Polka, Pilsner, and Probst (2nd Annual Oktoberfest)
Nov. 6: Byrne and Kelly (Celtic Folk duo)
Dec. 8: A Celtic Christmas featuring Emmet Cahill
Jan. 29: Carolina Jazz Experience
Arts at Shandon | 607 Woodrow St., shandonpresbyterian.org. Church hosts frequent artistic events.
Bill’s Music Shop | 701 Meeting St., West Columbia, 803-796-6477, billsmusicshop.com. Bluegrass and acoustic jam sessions every Friday, classic country concerts and dance parties every Saturday, among other events.
Oct. 29: Halloween Dance Party
Nov. 12: Veterans Day Event
Dec. 17: Christmas Dance
Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Dance Party
Carolina LifeSong Initiative | 803-777-1870. The initiative serves students with special needs by providing them with piano instruction and music experiences. Every semester includes a public recital for the students.
Christmas at Red Bank | facebook.com/ChristmasAtRedBank. Holiday concert featuring local rock and folk musicians at Red Bank United Methodist Church.
Dec. 4
Colonial Life Arena | 801 Lincoln St., coloniallifearena.com.
Oct. 12: Pitbull
Oct. 15: Post Malone
Oct. 21: Cockstock 2022 Featuring T-Pain
Jan 27: Cody Johnson
Columbia Choral Society | columbiachoralsociety.org
Oct. 30 and Nov. 4: The Music of Johannes Brahms
Columbia Community Concert Band | cccb.bandlink.org. All-volunteer, adult, nonprofit band founded in 1981. Concerts at Airport High School.
Oct. 16, Dec. 18, Feb. 24, April 30
May 29: Piccolo Spoleto Festival (Charleston, SC)
Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org.
Nov. 7: CMA Chamber Music on Main
Nov. 17: Baker & Baker presents Zion – A Composition
Dec. 8: More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series Featuring Nicole Neely and The Black Exchange
Jan. 23: CMA Chamber Music on Main
Feb. 2: More Than Rhythm Listening Party
Feb. 3: More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series Featuring The Mahoganëë Xperience
March 13: CMA Chamber Music on Main
May 2: CMA Chamber Music on Main
June 23: More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series Featuring Don Flemons
Dutch Fork Choral Society | dutchforkchoralsociety.com. Formed in 2001, the Dutch Fork Choral Society is a community choir serving the Irmo/Chapin area.
Dec. 8: Light from Darkness
May 4: Appalachian Spring
Ensemble Eclectica | ensembleeclectica.org. A contemporary ensemble whose mission is to stimulate audience appreciation of the arts through exposure to a wide variety of artistic collaborations.
Famously Hot New Year | famouslyhotnewyear.com. New Years Eve party in Downtown Columbia. Shuttered, but city leaders have hopes for replacement event.
Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County | 810 Lyttleton St., 803-425-7676, fineartscenter.org
Oct. 6-27: Blankets and Bands
Nov. 6: Danish String Quartet
Dec. 3: Cola City Jazz: Holiday Concert
Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College | 7300 College St., 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org
Oct. 28: Craig Morgan
Dec. 11: S.C. Philharmonic presents Holiday Pop
Jan. 20: Tom Papa
Feb. 18: John Lakin and Friends presents Lift Every Voice and Sing!
Feb. 24: Patrick Davis and His Midnight Choir
April 1: GENTRI
May 6: THUNDERFEST ’23 – Local Music Festival
May 13: S.C. Philharmonic presents Best of Hollywood
Jam Room Music Festival | jamroommusicfestival.com. 2023 date TBA.
Koger Center for the Arts | 1051 Greene St, 803-251-2222, kogercenterforthearts.com.
Oct. 18: Live in the Lobby: Koger Center – Jazz Spike Wilner
Oct. 22: Earth Wind and Fire: Legacy Reunion
Oct. 26: Koger Center and ColaJazz Present A Shot of the Blues Drink Small: 90 Proof. On Stage With… Drink Small’s 90th Birthday Celebration
Nov. 3: Zach Williams Fall ’22 Tour
Nov. 10: On Stage With… Rod Foster and Company’s Motown Live: featuring Brittany Turnipseed and Brandon Stevens
Nov. 18: Leanne Morgan: Big Panty Tour
Nov. 27: Soda City Jazz Festival featuring Boney James
Dec. 23: Koger Center Jazz: 3rd Annual Eve of the Eve Celebration
Jan. 26: Live in the Lobby: Admiral Radio
Feb. 21: Live in the Lobby: Koger Center Jazz Nola to Cola: Mardi Gras Celebration with Wes Warmdaddy Anderson
April 25: Live in the Lobby: Koger Center Jazz Nola to Cola: Jazz Appreciation with Jeremy Davenport
June 16: Live in the Lobby: Koger Center Jazz Nola to Cola: Homecoming with Jenna McSwain
June 21: Make Music Day Columbia
Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra | 803-400-3540, lmso.org.
Nov. 20: Norse Notes
Feb. 9: Mediterranean Holiday
April 23: Old World and New World
June 11: Concertos & Cupcakes
Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com
Oct. 14: Night Fever Bee Gees Tribute
Oct. 18: Sanctified by Javon Johnson
Oct. 21: Cravin’ Melon
Oct. 23: Guitarist Richard Smith
Oct. 27: Hank Lives!
Oct. 29: Summoning Spirits
Nov. 3: Appalachian Road Show
Nov, 5: Gaelic Storm
Nov. 6: Jukebox Saturday Night
Nov. 8: PC Wind Ensemble
Nov. 10: 3 Redneck Tenors
Nov. 11: Thunderstruck: AC/DC Tribute
Nov. 13: Dailey & Vincent
Nov. 19: Led Zeppelin IV
Nov. 20: Ruben Studdard
Dec. 1: Aaron Tippin
Dec. 9: Christmas with The Celts
Dec. 10: It’s a Wonderful Life
Dec. 11: Ernie Haase + Signature Sound
Dec. 16: Van Morrison Celebration
DEc. 17: Riders In The Sky
Dec. 18: Dick Goodwin Big Band Christmas
Jan. 6: Deas-Guyz Band
Jan. 7: Sandi Patty
Jan. 11: Maxwell String Quartet
Jan. 14: An Evening with Karla Harris
Jan. 15 -SC Singer-Songwriters
Jan 20: Tokyo Joe: Tom Petty Tribute
Jan. 22: Ukraine Symphony Orchestra
Jan 26: The McCartney Project
Feb. 4: Ronstadt Revue
Feb. 5: Newberry Gospel Brunch
Feb. 10: Gene Watson
Feb 11: Space Oddity
Feb. 14: Voctave
Feb. 17: Jimmy Fortune
Feb. 18: Blue Dogs
Feb. 19: Flat Out Strangers
Feb. 21: Newberry College Music Honors Recital
Feb. 24: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Feb. 25: ELO Tribute
March 3: Darin & Brooke Aldridge
March 4: James Gregory
March 9: Meeting Mozart
March 17: Chloë Agnew Reimagined
March 19: The Modern Gentlemen
March 20: Cordis: Condition Blue
March 25: Yamato: Drummers of Japan
March 26: The Music of The Rat Pack
March 30: Crazy for Patsy Cline
March 31: Paul Thorn
April 1: Vegas McGraw
April 14: The Verve Pipe
April 15: Rumours: Fleetwood Mac Tribute
April 19: Italian Saxophone Quartet
April 21: Balsam Range
April 22: Tab Benoit
April 27: The Music of John Denver
April 30: Presbyterian College Jazz Band
May 1: Newberry Chamber Orchestra
May 11: Newberry College Jazz Big Band
May 12: Abilene
May 13: The Elvis Imperials
May 19: The Tams
May 20: Vintage Vixens
May 21: Glenn Miller Orchestra
May 28: Carolina Jubilee
The Palmetto Mastersingers | 803-765-0777, palmettomastersingers.org.
Nov. 12: Concert
Palmetto Chamber Orchestra | palmettochamberorchestra.org.
Oct. 16: Musical Escapes
Rhythm on the River | West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater, rhythmontheriversc.com. Spring and fall concert series by the river in West Columbia.
Oct. 7: Phil Urban Presents: Elvis & Variety Show/Elizabeth Urban
Oct. 14: Neon Brown Band
Oct. 21: Nahi Gruv
Oct. 28: Interstate Exiles
The Sandlapper Singers | sandlappersingers.org.
Sept. 30, Oct. 2: How Can I Keep Singing?
Dec. 1, 8: Singing the Darkness to Light
April 28, 3: Heaven and Earth
The Senate | 1022 Senate St., 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com.
Oct. 14: Warren Zeiders
Oct. 15: Aftermath
Oct. 18: Glory Nights Tour Ft. KB
Oct. 21: Steve Hofstetter
Nov. 13: Duane Betts
Nov. 17: Manchester Orchestra
Nov. 25: Patrick Davis and his Midnight Choir 6th Annual Toys 4 Tots Show
Dec. 15: Jump Little Children the Farewell Tour
Dec. 16: Yacht Rock Avenue
Feb. 24: Mitchell Tenpenny This it the Heavy Tour
Skipp Pearson Jazz Foundation | skpfoundation.org.
Oct. 17: Arts of the Ancestors
Le Cafe Jazz re-opens for a limited engagement on the following dates:
Nov. 18-20: Tomoko Ohno, piano jazz master and Reggie Sullivan, master of the Bass
Nov. 21: Shannon Pinkney, jazz master of the keys and Reggie Sullivan, master of the Bass
South Carolina Philharmonic | 803-771-7937, scphilharmonic.com. All concerts at the Koger Center unless stated otherwise.
Oct. 16: Chamber Crawl at Swamp Cabbage Brewing
Nov. 3: Concert in the Gardens at Hampton-Preston Mansion
Nov. 5: Prokofiev’s Piano
Dec. 4: Chamber Crawl at Loveland Coffee
Jan. 14: Wolfgang & Wine
Feb 1: Chamber Crawl at Craft & Draft Irmo
Feb. 18: Firebirds and Feather
March 11: One Night with Don Juan
March 29: Concert in the Gardens at Hampton-Preston Mansion
April 22: Titans & Outlaws
April 28: Concert in the Gardens at Hampton-Preston Mansion
June 21: Chamber Crawl at Craft & Draft Devine
Southeastern Piano Festival | sepf.music.sc.edu. Presents evening concerts by renowned pianists from around the world, daily masterclasses, recitals, lessons and the Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition.
Sumter Opera House | 21 N Main St. (Sumter), 803-246-2500, sumteroperahouse.com.
Nov. 10: Sons of Mystro
Dec. 10: Christmas with the Celts
April 21: The Lettermen
Township Auditorium | 1703 Taylor St., 803-576-2350, thetownship.org
Oct. 20: Mt. Joy
Nov. 5: Clay Walker & Tracy Lawrence
Nov. 12: Southern Soul Music Festival
Dec. 3: Hardy
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral | 1100 Sumter St., 803-771-7300, trinitysc.org. In addition to concerts, Trinity offers music-centered services.
Dec. 11: Handel’s “Messiah”
March 26: My Spirit Rejoices
Trustus Theatre | 520 Lady St., 803-254-9732, trustus.org.
Through Oct. 29: “The Rocky Horror Show”
June 9-July 8: “Little Shop of Horrors”
University of South Carolina School of Music | 813 Assembly St., 803-777-4280, music.sc.edu. From its symphony orchestra to its many faculty recitals, the USC School of Music is a steady source of music programming. Most events are held at the Koger Center, the school’s Recital Hall (second floor of the music school on Assembly Street next to the Koger Center) and the Johnson Performance Hall in the Darla Moore School of Business.
Opera at USC
Nov. 4, 5: "The Crucible" at Drayton Hall Theatre
Feb. 24, 25, 26: "Die Zauberflote" at Drayton Hall Theatre
April 22, 23: "Der Kaiser von Atlantis at USC School of Music Recital Hall
USC Choral Music:
Vocal music abounds at Carolina, from the prestigious Concert Choir to the uplifting USC Gospel Choir. Different locations.
Choirs of Carolina:
Dec. 2, 4: Holiday Garland of Choirs
Mar. 2: Spring Concert
University Chorus:
Nov. 10: Concert
Nov. 19: Performance with The Carolina Band
Garnet Chorale:
Oct. 21: Music of Hagen & Takach
April 11: Spring Concert
Gamecock Chorale:
Oct. 21: Music of Hagen & Takach
Nov. 7: Concert with Garnet Chorale
Dec. 2, 4: Holiday Garland of Choirs
Apr. 16: Spring Concert
USC Freeman Sundays @3 Concert Series | All performances at USC School of Music Recital Hall.
Nov. 13: J.S. Bach Selections, “Sisters of the Covid Moon” and Swedish National Songs
Jan. 29: “Aquarelle,” “Quintet for Piano and Strings in F# minor,” Op. 67 and “Winterreise,” Op. 89 Selections
March 19: Selected Duets, “Fantasie in F Minor,” D. 940, “The Seasons,” Op. 37 and Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola
USC Jazz Ensembles | All performances in USC School of Music Recital Hall.
Oct. 11: UofSC Jazz Combo Recital
Oct. 26: Left Big Bank Band Concert
Nov. 9: Swing Shift Big Band
Nov. 15: UofSC Jazz Combo Recital
Nov. 16: Carolina Alive Concert
April 4: Swing Shift Big Band Concert
April 10: UofSC Jazz Combo Recital
April 12: Carolina Alive Concert
USC Parker Quartet | The Grammy-winning Parker Quartet continues its regular residence at the School of Music.
Oct. 6: Parker Quartet Concert
Oct. 9: Free Family Concert
March 24, 26, 27, 29 and 30: 2023 Spring Residency
USC Southern Exposure New Music Series | This free concert series brings some of the best contemporary classical music and musicians to Columbia.
Oct. 27: Ocean Calling
Nov. 14: Hub New Music
Feb. 14: Awadagin Pratt
April 14: A Forest Unfolding – Featuring Novelist Richard Powers
USC Symphony Orchestra | All concerts at the Koger Center.
Oct. 25: Zuill Bailey Plays Dvorak
Nov. 29: Natasha Paremski Plays Rachmaninov
Feb. 7: “Appalachian Spring” and Awadagin Pratt
March 21: Rising Stars
April 20: “Carmina Burana”
USC University Band | All concerts at the Koger Center.
Nov. 14, Feb. 26, April 17: Performance
USC Wind Ensemble | All concerts at the Koger Center.
Oct. 23: "Elements"
Feb. 10: 2023 Band Clinic Concert
Village Square Theatre | 105 Caughman Rd., 803-359-1436, villagesquaretheatre.com.
Workshop Theatre of South Carolina | 1301 Columbia College Dr., 803-799-6551, workshoptheatre.com.