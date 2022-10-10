2022-23 Arts Calendar: Literary, Tours & Talks

Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org.
Oct. 21: Palimpsest Live
Oct. 27, 30: Gallery Talk with Dr. Nancy Tolson
One Columbia For Arts and Culture | 803-254-5008, onecolumbiasc.org. One Columbia for Arts and Culture is a local nonprofit that promotes public arts in the community and other cultural events. Its website houses a regularly updated schedule of artistic events from other organizations and itself.
Richland Library Main | 1431 Assembly St., 803-799-8084, richlandlibrary.com.
SC Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum | 301 Gervais St., 803-737-8095, crr.sc.gov. Hosts talks.
University of South Carolina Libraries | library.sc.edu.
Oct. 12: Fall Literary Festival with Tiya Miles
Oct. 14: The Downs Family KISS Collection Greatest Hits
Oct. 19: Fall Literary Festival with Evie Shockley
Oct. 26: Fall Literary Festival with Dianne Johnson-Feelings and April W. Harrison
Oct. 29: Bradbury 101: An Exhibit of the Anne Farr Hardin Collection of Ray Bradbury
Nov. 10: The Downs Family KISS Collection Greatest Hits”
Dec. 1: Digital Humanities Fall 2022 Series
USC Open Book | artsandsciences.sc.edu/theopenbook. Part book club, part lecture series and part community read. All talks and author appearances are in the Campus Room of the Capstone Building. A book signing and reception follow each appearance. Free to public.