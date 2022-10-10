 Skip to main content
2022-23 Arts Calendar: Film

Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org.

Feb. 16: More Than Rhythm Film Screening: “Soul to Soul”

Feb. 23: More Than Rhythm Film Screening: “Claudine”

Luminal Theater | Blythewood, luminalteater.org. Black-focused film series held on a farm.

Oct. 22: “Black Dynamite”

Nov. 5: “The Wiz”

Nov. 26: “The Preacher’s Wife”

Short films to accompany some screenings, TBA.

Nickelodeon Theatre interior

Nickelodeon Theatre

Nickelodeon Theatre | 1607 Main St., 803-254-8234, nickelodeon.org. Film schedule is updated continuously; see website for details.

Richland Library, Main Branch | 1431 Assembly St., 803-929-3457, richlandlibrary.com. Hosts occasional screenings.

S.C. State Museum | 301 Gervais St., 803-898-4921, scmuseum.org. The museum has a 4D theater that provides a 3-D visual experience with sensory environmental experiences like blasts of air, vibrating seats and water spray.