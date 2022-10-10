2022-23 Arts Calendar: Dance

Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet | 914 Pulaski St., 803-771-6303, carolinaballet.net. A civic company for pre-professional dancers, Carolina Ballet alumni can be found in top companies throughout the country. Presents several performances and events throughout the season.
Nov. 23, 25 and 27: Columbia Music Festival Association Presents “The Nutcracker”
June 5-9: Columbia Music Festival Association Presents the Summer Academy
June 12-16: Columbia Music Festival Association Presents the Summer Academy
Arts at Shandon | 607 Woodrow St., shandonpresbyterian.org. Church hosts frequent artistic events.
Columbia City Ballet | 1545 Main St., 803-799-7605, columbiacityballet.com. Performances at the Koger Center.
Oct. 28-29: “Dracula: Ballet with a Bite”
Dec. 10-11, 17-18: “Nutcracker”
Feb. 4: “Romeo and Juliet”
March 24-25: “Studio 54 Ballet”
Columbia City Jazz Dance Company | columbiacityjazz.com, 803-252-0252. Highly acclaimed pre-professional jazz dance company. Also brings in guest artists for master classes.
CCJ Conservatory Fall Registration is now open.
Columbia College | 1301 Columbia College Dr., columbiasc.edu. Performances held at Cottingham Theatre.
Oct. 27: CCDC Informal Choreography Showing
Nov. 18: CCDC Faculty & Friends Dance Concert
April 14-15: CCDC Spring Choreographers’ Showcase
April 18: CCDC Senior Dance Capstone Concert
Columbia Classical Ballet | 3823 Heyward St., 803-252-9112, columbiaclassicalballet.com. Performances at the Koger Center. Provides SC with a classical ballet experience performed by today’s ballet stars recruited from around the world.
Columbia Music Festival Association | 914 Pulaski Street, 803-771-6303, cmfaonline.com
Oct. 8, Oct. 22, Nov. 12: Columbia Old Time Music and Dance Association: Contra Dance in Columbia
Oct. 22: “LionHeart” (Krump Workshop)
Nov. 21-23, Nov. 25 and Nov. 27: “The Nutcracker”
Dec. 10: Seasonal Saturday Salsa Social with Taino Dance Company
Jan. 8: Next Generation Ballet Summer Intensive Audition
Jan. 28: Cincinnati Ballet Summer Intensive Audition
Columbia Repertory Dance Company | 803-730-0398, coladance.com. The Columbia Repertory Dance Company’s mission is to broaden the experience of professional dance artists and patrons in Columbia, SC through multidisciplinary collaborative performances year-round.
Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County | 810 Lyttleton St., 803-425-7676, fineartscenter.org.
Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College | 7300 College St., 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org.
March 30: Columbia City Ballet presents Studio 54 Ballet”
Koger Center for the Arts | 1051 Greene St, 803-251-2222, kogercenterforthearts.com.
March 19 - Paul Taylor Dance Company
Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 4: “The Nutcracker” Ballet
Jan. 27-28: “The Secret Garden”
Jan. 30: Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly”
March 7: Malevo: Argentinian Dance
April 16: The Peking Acrobats
Palmetto Center for the Arts | Richland School District Two Auditorium, 7500 Brookfield Rd., 803-699-2800 ext. 2832, palmettocenterforthearts.org. Various fine arts performances by artistically gifted high school students.
The Power Company Collaborative | thepowercompanycollaborative.org. The Power Company Collaborative creates contemporary collaborations and public performance art installations in the community and beyond. They are committed to empowerment for all people through creative engagement.
Sapphire Moon Dance Company | sapphiremoondance.org. Contemporary dance company based in Columbia. The company combines dance with theatre through the merging of text, music, props, videos and other media.
Unbound Dance Company | unbounddance.com. Professional contemporary-jazz dance company whoos dancers come form diverse backgrounds that together forms an athletic, exciting, fearless dance company that will leave audience members enjoying dance again.
USC Department Of Theatre & Dance | sc.edu.
Oct. 20-21: UofSC Dance Fall Concert
Nov. 29-Dec. 2: Student Choreography Showcase
Feb. 9-11: “Wonderland”
April 1-2: UofSC Dance in Concert with Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company
April 22-23: Student ChoreographyShowcase