2022-23 Arts Calendar: Children & Teens

Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet | 914 Pulaski St., 803-771-6303, carolinaballet.net. A civic company for pre-professional dancers. Carolina Ballet alumni can be found in top companies throughout the country. Typically includes school performances.
Feb. TBA: Junior and Apprentice Companies present Spring Production
Colonial Life Arena | 801 Lincoln St., coloniallifearena.com.
Oct. 29-20: PAW Patrol Live!
Dec. 10: Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic
Columbia Children’s Theatre | 3400 Forest Drive,
803-691-4548, columbiachildrenstheatre.com
Mainstage Season
Dec. 3 and Dec. 10: “A Christmas Carol”
Feb. 18-19: “Akeelah and the Bee”
April 22: “Pinkalicious”
YouTheatre Season
Oct. 14-15: “Fame: The Musical”
Nov. 11-13: “James & The Giant Peach Jr”.
Jan. 20-22: “How to Eat Like a Child (and Other Lessons in Not Being a Grown Up)”
March 10-12: “She Kills Monsters”
March 24-16: “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic”
Columbia Marionette Theatre | 401 Laurel St., 803-252-7366, cmtpuppet.org.
Through Nov. 26: “Winnie the Pooh”
Dec. 10, 17, 19: Santa’s Swingin’ Christmas Party
Jan. 7-April 29: “Aladdin”
Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org. From its regular Gladys Gang tours and workshops to its wide variety of summer camps, the Columbia Museum of Art offers many opportunities for children to engage with the arts.
EdVenture Children’s Museum | 211 Gervais St., 803-779-3100, edventure.org. Non-Profit educational institution that offers museum experiences, programming and camps for children of all ages.
Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County | 810 Lyttleton St., 803-425-7676, fineartscenter.org.
Nov. 11-14, 18-20: “Bots! A New Children’s Musical”
Historic Columbia | historic columbia.org.
Oct. 13 and Nov. 10: Storytime in the Garden
The Township Auditorium | 1703 Taylor St., 803-576-2350, thetownship.org.
Nov. 11: Disney Junior Live
Dec. 13: Baby Shark Live!