2022-23 Arts Calendar: Art & Exhibitions

701 Center for Contemporary Art | 701 Whaley St., 803-779-4571, 701cca.org.
Sept. 22-Oct. 13: Oppositional Free Gazing
Nov. 3-Jan. 15: 701 CCA Prize 2022 Exhibition
Artista Vista | 803-269-5946, vistacolumbia.com. Long-running annual gallery crawl in the Vista.
April 14-16
Columbia College Goodall Gallery | 1301 Columbia College Dr., 803-786-3899, columbiasc.edu. The mission of the Goodall Gallery is to educate, enrich and engage the students, the campus and the public by presenting quality art exhibitions.
Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org.
Oct. 15, 22, Nov. 5, 12, 19: Ask Me About the Art!
Oct. 12: Evening for Educator
Oct. 17: Public Touch Tour
Oct. 18: Focal Points Tour: Stories and Symbols
Oct. 20: Focal Points Tour: All Creatures Great and Small
Oct. 23: Public Tour: Carolina in the Collection
Nov. 1: Focal Points Tour: Calling All Saints
Nov. 3: Free First Thursday at CMA
Nov. 11: Arts & Draughts
Nov. 12: Palmetto Luna Presents Day of the Dead Festival
Nov. 16: Focal Points Tour: Mixed Emotions
Nov. 16: Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael: The Italian Renaissance and America
March 31: Arts & Draughts
Columbia Music Festival Association – CMFA | 914 Pulaski Street, 803-771-6303, cmfaonline.com.
Nov. 17-19: Future Labs and CMFA Present: ‘Tomorrow is Promised’ Art NFT Showcase
Columbia Open Studios | 701cca.org. An opportunity each spring to visit various artists’ studios around the Midlands. 2023 date to be announced.
Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County | 810 Lyttleton St., 803-425-7676, fineartscenter.org.
Oct. 6-Nov. 6: Visual Art Society’s Fall Showcase
First Thursday on Main | facebook.com/firstthursdayonmain. Monthly art crawl on Main Street stretching from the 1200 block to the 1700 block and involving numerous businesses and organizations, including the Columbia Museum of Art and Mast General Store. Takes place on the first Thursday of the month.
HoFP Gallery | 2828 Devine St., 803-799-7405, hofpgallery.com.
Sept. 13-Oct. 4: “Rhapsody of Color”
Oct. 6-20: “Ilhwa Kim – Real Life Architecture”
if ART Gallery | 1223 Lincoln St., 803-238-2351, ifartgallery.blogspot.com. This gallery shows contemporary art by South Carolina artists, as well as artists in North America and Europe.
Koger Center for the Arts | 1051 Greene St, 803-251-2222, kogercenterforthearts.com.
Through Dec. 18: “Laura Spong: A Passionate Perspective”
McKissick Museum | 1501 Pendleton St., 803-777-7251, sc.edu
Aug. 11-Dec. 10: “Sewn Through Time: Sweetgrass Basketmakers Reimagine a Tradition”
April 7-Dec. 10: “The Medium is the Message”
Current digital exhibitions:
“Child’s Play”
“Piece by Piece: Quilts from the Permanent Collection”
“A Laughing Matter”
“A Woman’s Right Part 1”
“A Woman’s Right Part 2”
Newberry Arts Center | 1200 Main St., Newberry,
803-321-1022, newberryartscenter.com.
Oct. 14, Nov. 5: Ceramic Angel Workshop with Debbie Burton
Oct. 18 and Nov. 21: Clay Nativity Workshop with Debbie Burton
Nov. 1-Dec. 6: Watercolor with Anne Hightower Patterson-White
Nov. 2-Dec.7: Oil/Acrylic/Mixed Media with Marjorie Huwa
Nov. 12: Sweetgrass Basket Making with Mary Graham Grant
Over the Mantel Gallery | 3142 Carlisle St., 803-719-1713, overthemantel.com. Local art gallery featuring diverse paintings by local artists.
Palmetto LUNA Arts | 1830 Henderson St., palmettoluna.org.
Nov. 12: Day of the Dead Festival
Richland Library Main | 1431 Assembly St., 803-799-8084, richlandlibrary.com
SC Clay Conference and Pottery Sale | southcarolinaclayconference.com. Held in Newberry, the conference features lectures and demonstrations by nationally recognized clay artists.
Oct. 6-9: Woodfiring class
S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum | 301 Gervais St., 803-737-8095, crr.sc.gov.
SC State Museum | 301 Gervais St., 803-898-4921, scmuseum.org
Stormwater Studios | 413 Pendleton St., 803-661-9357, stormwaterstudios.org
Sept. 29-Oct. 9: “Selected: An Exhibition of Mike Williams’ Work”
Sept. 30: Opening Reception of Mike Williams’ Solo Exhibition
Oct. 6: Conversations with Ken May and Mike Williams
Oct. 18-30: “A Few Thoughts,” Patrick Parise”
Oct. 20: Opening Reception of Patrick Parise’s Solo Exhibition
Oct. 26: Artist Talk with Patrick Parise: “A Few Thoughts – The Method and Madness”
Oct. 29: Closing Celebration with Patrick Parise
Nov. 2-13: “About Face/Anything Goes”
No. 16-28: “Under The Lights” Stormwater Studios Artists Group Exhibition
Dec. 7-11: “Southern Nights and Lights,” Noelle Brault
Dec. 8: Opening Reception of Noelle Brault’s Solo Exhibition
Dec.13: Healing Mandala - Sand Painting - Live Exhibition
Dec. 13-17: Daily Tibetan Bazaar
Dec. 13-18: “Tibet: Magical and Spiritual Wonders Exhibition”
March 7-18: Laurie Mcintosh
March 21-April 2: Janet Swigler
April 5-9: SVAD Group BFA Show
April 14-16: Stormwater Studios Resident Artists Show with Artista Vista
April 26-May 7: “Bits & Pieces” Group Exhibition
May 19-29: “Figuratively Speaking – Interpretations of the Human Form,” Lucy Bailey and K. Wayne Thornley
May 20: Opening Reception of “Figuratively Speaking”
May 29: Artist Talk “Figuratively Speaking”
Studio Cellar | 912 Lady St., 803-929-0709, studio-cellar.com. Art and wine studio, no prior experience needed. Also presents exhibitions. Private events available. Conducting pop-ups.
Trenholm Artists Guild | trenholmartistsguild.org. Members include amateur and professional artists who work in watercolor, oil, acrylics, pastel, sculpture, fiber and photography. Presents two juried shows per year.
University of South Carolina-Hollings Library | sc.edu/study/libraries_and_collections. The Hollings Special Collection Library is accessible through the Thomas Cooper Library. Free and open to the public.
USC-McMaster Gallery | USC School of Visual Art and Design, McMaster Building (first floor), 1615 Senate St., 803-777-7480, artsandsciences.sc.edu/art/mcmaster_gallery.
Oct. 24-Nov. 29: “The Voyage of Life”
Jan. 12-Feb. 16: “Call/Response”
March 2-17: 68th Annual Juried Student Exhibition
The Village Artists Art Gallery | 631-8 Promenade Place (Village at Sandhill), 803-699-8886, thevillageartists.com. Showcases works from local artists through a variety of mediums including oil, acrylics, watercolor, photography, sculpture and more.
Vista Lights | 803-269-5946, vistacolumbia.com. Annual free event serves as the kick-off to the holiday season in the heart of the Vista.
Nov. 17: Vista Lights presented by Prisma Health
Arts at Shandon | 607 Woodrow St., shandonpresbyterian.org. Church hosts frequent artistic events from all genres of music, dance, theater and visual arts.
Palmetto Center for the Arts | Richland School District Two Auditorium, 7500 Brookfield Rd., 803-699-2800 ext. 2832, palmettocenterforthearts.org. Various fine arts performances by artistically gifted high school students.
South Carolina Artists | southcarolinaartists.com, 803-602-4814. Non-profit group whose mission is to promote visual arts in South Carolina through its many exhibits, programs, activities and festivals.
Oct. 28: Halloween Carnival
Nov. 19: Giving Thanks – Musician Supply
Dec. 2: Small Arts Market Holiday Party
Dec. 16: Art Opening & Wine Tasting
March 17: Art Opening & Wine Tasting