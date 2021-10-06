2021-22 Greater Columbia SC Arts Calendar Oct 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Subscribe today for $4 for 4 months Today's Top Headlines Alex Murdaugh scammed law firm, housekeeper's sons with fake bank account, lawsuits allege 2 feet that washed up on SC shores miles apart belonged to same person, coroner says I-26 traffic clears after overturned truck dumps sand near airport SC workers turn 'belligerent' toward DHEC when health agency won't give vaccine exemptions 2 new Greek restaurants on way to Charleston area; new power tool, plant stores to open Attorneys seek to question SC judge about millions meant for Murdaugh housekeeper's sons Editorial: Awendaw's failed park has many fathers. Summey is just one. Cayce City Council rejects $50M subdivision and retail plan for 12th Street Extension Charleston's long-idled Carnival cruise ship sets a firm return date Caslen calls coming to USC 'biggest regret of my life' as emails show split over departure