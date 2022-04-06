20 years ago, OutKast played in Columbia amid social, political backlash

Analysis

In 1965, Otis Redding was at the height of his musical prowess. That's the year his chart-topper 'Otis Blue: Otis Redding Sings Soul,' was released and the year he visited Columbia with Joe Tex, and a young Gladys Knight at the Township Auditorium.

I've heard myths from old-timers, not just about this show but his appearance at a hole-in-the-wall Black-owned juke joint afterward. I wondered if this was the most incredible night of R&B ever to happen in this city — it's a question that made me ask what that answer would be for hip-hop.

As I thought back, it turned out I was there for that one, when Outkast hit the stage here 20 years ago on Saturday, April 6, 2002.

The Redding comparison for Andre 3000 and Big Boi coming here is accurate because, in 2002, Outkast was the biggest name in music, not just hip-hop. That year was "Stankonia" era OutKast leading into "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below" albums, and we were going to get them to ourselves in Columbia.

But as soon as Outkast's name became a possibility, pressures occurred to cancel the gig out of protest. Having a mega-rap group hit the capital city twenty years ago wasn't an easy sell.

Having the most significant hip-hop act — made up of two Black men — come to the city with this much visibility began to get attention from fans wanting to see them perform. But people also used this show as a perfect time to show what a boycott should be all about.

Only three years earlier, the SC chapter of the NAACP campaigned to boycott the state because of the fact that the Confederate flag sat atop the State House. The organization also began urging Black people to avoid restaurants and hotels in the state.

Meanwhile, I was an 18-year-old kid with no hair growing on my chin, dreadlocks on my head and probably smelling like African Musk body oil you grab at the local flea market. Luckily, it didn’t discourage the festival’s organizers from hiring me as a photographer.

And the political dynamics hit me hard. My Blackness supported the NAACP boycott, because I agreed with the stance on the Confederate flag. I hated that flag. I hated that it was like a racist birthmark on the face of a city I loved, and the arguments about heritage didn't sit well with me.

I was torn at the time because I also lived here, and boycotts don't just hurt the people that you intend to ice out. But despite that, the flag represented something repulsive about the southern reality of slavery, and I, like so many other Black folks here, would chalk these things up as "that's how it is."

When the rest of the country became aware of it, Columbia’s Black community — who lived with it every day — felt a shame that made us feel like an antiquated city and not one of progression.

There were other reasons why some folks in Columbia didn’t want OutKast here too and there was even a list floating around the city with some of them on it. To non-rap fans, the festival was seen as a waste of money — the city invested $1.5 million in the festival across its seven year run. There were more nefarious reasons, too, with some people playing into racist tropes: “you know what rap concerts are going to bring.”

Even Jesse Jackson, the reverend and civil rights leader, was publicly encouraging Black artists to avoid Columbia.

The day the festival rolled around, I remember feeling unsettled. To make it even more difficult, OutKast was mum on this whole controversy. That is, until they pulled up on stage and made clear why they decided to play in Columbia: The Black dollar.

If they didn’t show up, it would hurt the Black food vendor, the Black businessman selling t-shirts at a booth, or even the dude who sold me my essential oil, they explained.

It was the first time I remember understanding the importance of hip-hop culture and its impact on the Black economy. That was something special about OutKast, being from the South, they understood the intricate connections of art, race and commerce.

There’s only a few memories I have left of that show. I can’t remember the setlist, but I do remember Andre 3000’s pants and how they looked like an orange shag rug, his white wig and Adidas shoes. Then Big Boi rocked his army fatigue suit. Killer Mike showed up and gave a thunderous verse.

That night was the most significant live music experience, bordering on the surreal, that I’ve ever had in this city. It gave me confirmation that Columbia could embrace the culture I love. If I didn’t have pictures to remember it by, I’m not sure I could convince myself it did happen.

Twenty years later, the city has gotten that flag down (causing NAACP to cancel their boycott in 2015), and we've seen amazing feats of hip-hop significance from Cola-Con (a hip-hop comic con) to one of the city's best events Love, Peace & Hip Hop.

Sure, there's still weird energy with places that may say coded words for Black music, not just rap (and sometimes not so coded stuff like Main Street Public House). Still, it's getting better, and somehow 20 years ago, it felt like, despite all the issues in this city, that was a night Columbia got it right.