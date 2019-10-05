Selecting the right college has never been more difficult than for today's teenagers. And for athletes, the decision can be sheer punishment.
Even then, there's no guarantee that the first choice is the right one.
A year ago, Kat Lyman was on her way to becoming the Post and Courier's Lowcountry girls tennis player of the year. She was a senior at Oceanside Collegiate Academy.
Lyman had already decided that the Naval Academy was the right place for her.
"I visited campus and could see myself there. It reminds me a little of Charleston," she said at the time about the quaintness of Annapolis and its water surroundings. "I was looking for something that would set me up afterwards in my career, and that was something the Naval Academy would do."
Lyman planned to use the Naval Academy to prepare her for a career in fiber operations technology.
Three weeks into her Navy career, she had had enough, being yelled out from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to her mother, Liz Lyman.
Lyman left the academy.
"West Virginia picked her up a week later," her mother said.
Lyman already is listed on the Mountaineers' roster, although the bio indicates she played for Jeff Wilson at Oceanside Collegiate Academy. Lyman trained with Jeff Wilson's academy but played for Phil Whitesell at OCA.
Wilson at Dartmouth
Talk about changes, Jeff Wilson has changed directions a couple of times in the last three years.
When the Randy Pate Academy moved to LTP Tennis from Winston-Salem in 2016, Wilson's MWTennis Academy at then-Family Circle Tennis Center was going like gangbusters.
But Pate's academy chipped away at MW's base, bringing national boys 10 and girls 18 clay court championships to Mount Pleasant as well as a herd of new academy players from all over the country. Ben Navarro then changed the entire local tennis landscape in September 2018 when he purchased the Volvo Car Open and everything that went with it.
Wilson's academy suddenly was left without a home as the Pate academy spread from LTP Tennis over to Daniel Island. Wilson moved his academy to Wild Dunes for a short time, then to the Greensboro, N.C., area. Wilson recently got out of the academy business and took a job as an assistant tennis coach at Dartmouth College. Before his local academy days, Wilson had coached the men's team at San Jose State and the women's teams at Georgia Tech and Duke.
Wilson has sold his contract with the City of Charleston to supply teaching pros at Charleston Tennis Center to Jamey Tinkey, according to Tinkey. The son of former Wild Dunes tennis director Mike Tinkey, the younger Tinkey had served as the Farmfield Avenue facility's head tennis pro since April 2018 while working for Wilson.
Remember Sofia Kenin
The $60K ITF tournament finishing up on Sunday at LTP Tennis is a great new addition to the local tennis calendar. I'm sure several of these young players who have been at LTP Tennis during the last week will be playing in the WTA Tour's major tournaments around the world in the next two or three years.
All you have to do is look back to May 2017 when another $60 ITF tournament was held at LTP Tennis. Sofia Kenin was a teen-ager then, but she had the markings of a big-time player even then as she teamed with Ellie Halbauer to make the semifinals in doubles.
Later in 2017, Kenin made the round of 32 at the U.S. Open. Today, Kenin is ranked No. 16 in the world, with $1.38 million in earnings this year.
No, Kenin obviously isn't playing at LTP this time. She has moved beyond the satellite circuits.
CPTL needed sponsors
Why has the Charleston Pro Tennis League folded up after being an active member of the local tennis scene for 16 of the past 17 years?
"Didn't have enough sponsors," is Phil Whitesell's response.
After the CPTL went silent for the 2013 season after co-founder Chris Henderson moved away, Whitesell restarted the league in 2014, and it appeared to be on stable ground, even as sponsors started pulling out.
Just recently, Whitesell pulled the plug on the CPTL, which was one of the country's best weekend pro tennis leagues.
LCTA party feature
The Lowcountry Tennis Association has come up with a prize-money doubles tournament for entertainment at its annual member party next Friday from 6-9 p.m. at LTP Daniel Island, the old Family Circle Tennis Center.
The top prize will be $1,000 to the winning team and $500 for the runners-up. LCTA clubs will put their best doubles teams together for the LCTA Shootout competition. The two players, at least 16 years old, will be either teaching pros at the facility or club members.
The field will be limited to the first eight clubs to respond. There will be a $50 team entry fee, which will benefit the Lowcountry Youth Tennis Association.
Of course, the real highlight of the evening, as always, will be the buffet that is free to all LCTA members.
Notes
-- Piper Charney won the girls 16 singles title recently at Hilton the Hilton Head Island national level tournament and took third place in doubles with fellow Pate Academy player Alice Otis.
-- Former College of Charleston player Benni Henning has joined the pro staff at the Randy Pate Academy. Henning is from Frankfurt, Germany.
-- Emma Navarro is entered in the ITF World Tennis Tour $25K tournament that is starting on Hilton Head Island at the Shipyard Racquet Club. Former local junior/current LTP $60K semifinalist Ellie Halbauer and many of the other players who have played at LTP Tennis the last week are entered in the Hilton Head Island tournament, including LTP finalists Caroline Dolehide and Grace Min.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com.