Former McDonald's CEO seeks to have lawsuit tossed; WH rolls out new restrictions on Chinese telecom firm

Ex-McDonald's CEO wants pay suit tossed
CHICAGO — McDonald's former CEO is asking a court to dismiss the company's lawsuit against him, calling it "meritless and misleading."
McDonald's sued Stephen Easterbrook last week, seeking to reclaim millions of dollars in compensation paid to him. McDonald's fired Easterbrook without cause last November after he admitted to exchanging videos and text messages in a consensual, non-physical relationship with an employee. A search of Easterbrook's phone confirmed that account.
But McDonald's said it conducted a second investigation last month after it received an anonymous tip that Easterbrook had a physical relationship with another employee. McDonald's said it has since found that Easterbrook had sexual relationships with three employees and destroyed evidence.
The company's board says it would not have agreed to Easterbrook's separation agreement — which allowed him to keep more than $42 million in stock-based benefits — if it had that information when he was fired.
Easterbrook said McDonald's hired outside attorneys to investigate his conduct, including interviewing employees and reviewing electronic information, before it signed off on his separation agreement.
"McDonald's is improperly attempting to get out of its bargain nine months after the fact and despite admitting it always possessed the information upon which is it now relying," Easterbrook's response reads.
White House broadens Huawei's restrictions
WASHINGTON –The U.S. is imposing another round of restrictions on China's Huawei as President Donald Trump renewed accusations that the company's telecommunications equipment is used for spying.
"We don't want their equipment in the United States because they spy on us," Trump told Fox News on Monday. "And any country that uses it, we're not going to do anything in terms of sharing intelligence."
The Commerce Department's new rules, rolled out Monday, will further block Huawei from accessing chip technology.
Washington cut off Huawei's access to U.S. components and technology, including Google's music and other smartphone services, last year. Those penalties were tightened in May when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using U.S. technology to produce components for Huawei.
A Huawei executive said this month that the company has started running out of processor chips to make smartphones as a result of those sanctions, and may have to stop production of its own advanced chips.
But the Commerce Department said Monday that more restrictions were needed because Huawei has "continuously tried to evade" the earlier sanctions by using technology supplied by third parties. The new rule is designed to block Huawei's access to commercially available chips made with tools acquired from the U.S.
300 Pizza Huts, mostly for dine-in, closing
NEW YORK — Up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants will be closed, most of them dine-in locations not well suited for carryout and delivery at a time when millions of people are sheltering and eating at home.
Franchisee NPC International said Monday in documents filed in bankruptcy court that it had come to an agreement with Pizza Hut to close hundreds of locations, which have not been disclosed.
NPC owns 1,225 Pizza Huts and 385 Wendy's restaurants in 27 states, including several in the Aiken area in South Carolina. There are 6,700 Pizza Hut restaurants in the U.S.
In its filing, NPC said that closing stores not designed for pick-up or delivery will allow it to invest in smaller stores that can better handle online orders.
In May, Pizza Hut's U.S. carryout and delivery sales reached an eight-year high, according to Yum Brands Inc., the company that also owns KFC and Taco Bell.
But Pizza Hut's U.S. sales grew just 1 percent in the April-June period; rival Domino's Pizza, which has smaller, carryout-focused stores, posted a 20 percent jump in U.S. sales.
Settlement over SolarCity sale is OK'd
DOVER, Del. — A Delaware judge has approved a $60 million settlement in a shareholder lawsuit challenging electric car maker Tesla Inc.'s $2 billion acquisition of solar-panel installer SolarCity in 2016.
The judge approved the settlement in a brief telephone hearing Monday. He also approved $16.8 million in legal fees and expenses requested by the plaintiffs' attorneys. That amounts to roughly 28% of the "derivative settlement," which was made on behalf of the company and will be funded by insurers.
The settlement resolves claims against directors who were on Tesla's board in 2016 but does not include CEO and co-founder Elon Musk. A trial with Musk as the lone defendant is set for March 2021, having been postponed from this March because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The lawsuit alleges that Tesla directors breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by bowing to Musk's wishes and agreeing to buy the struggling solar energy company, which Musk and his cousins had co-founded. Musk was the largest shareholder of SolarCity at the time of the deal. The plaintiffs argue that the deal improperly benefited him, his cousins, and Tesla directors who owned stakes in SolarCity.
Attorneys for Tesla officials have noted that the deal was ratified by a majority of disinterested shareholders and argue that the court should defer to the business judgment of company leaders.
Japan economy shrinks at record rate
TOKYO — Government figures show that Japan’s economy contracted at an annual rate of 27.8 percent in the April-June period, the worst downturn on record, as the coronavirus pandemic slammed consumption and trade.
The Cabinet Office reported Monday that Japan’s preliminary seasonally adjusted real GDP, the sum of a nation’s goods and services, fell 7.8 percent quarter on quarter. The annual rate shows what the number would have been if continued for a year. Japanese media reported the drop was the worst for the nation since World War II.
The Cabinet Office said comparable records started in 1980. The previous worst contraction was in 2009, during the global financial crisis.