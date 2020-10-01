Ford's new CEO wastes no time in shaking up the C-suite; Irish court says Subway bread isn't bread

New Ford chief replaces CFO on Day 1
DETROIT — On his first day in Ford's top job, CEO Jim Farley is replacing the company's chief financial officer and announcing other structural and management changes.
The company says Thursday that Tim Stone is leaving Oct. 15 to be chief operating officer at a small artificial intelligence company. Stone had a short tenure at Ford, joining the company from Amazon in April 2019.
He'll be replaced by John Lawler, a 30-year company veteran who has been running autonomous vehicle operations.
During Stone's tenure, the company has struggled in the midst of an $11 billion restructuring designed to cut expenses and raise capital for spending on new technology such as autonomous and electric vehicles. Wall Street analysts raised questions about the pace of the restructuring.
Subway bread isn't bread, court says
LONDON — Ireland's Supreme Court has ruled that bread sold by the fast food chain Subway contains so much sugar that it cannot be legally defined as bread.
The ruling came in a tax dispute brought by Bookfinders Ltd., an Irish Subway franchisee, which argued that some of its takeaway products were not liable for value-added tax. A panel of judges rejected the appeal Tuesday, ruling that the bread sold by Subway contains too much sugar to be categorized as a "staple food," which is not taxed.
"There is no dispute that the bread supplied by Subway in its heated sandwiches has a sugar content of 10 percent of the weight of the flour included in the dough, and thus exceeds the 2 percent specified," the judgment read.
The law makes a distinction between "bread as a staple food" and other baked goods "which are, or approach, confectionery or fancy baked goods," according to the ruling.
Bookfinders was appealing a 2006 decision by authorities who refused to refund value-added tax payments. Lower courts had dismissed the case before it reached the Supreme Court.
Consumer spending gains slow in Aug.
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer spending slowed in August and personal income fell as a $600 weekly benefit for Americans who are unemployed during the pandemic expired.
The Commerce Department reported Thursday that spending grew by just 1 percent, the weakest growth since spending fell 12.7 percent in April when rapidly spreading COVID-19 infections shut down large parts of the economy.
A 2.7 percent drop in income in August followed a gain of 0.5 percent in the previous month. The drop reflected the expiration of the $600 expanded unemployment benefit on July 31. Congress has so far failed to come up with a new virus relief package that would restore that benefit, and economists fear that without further government support, the economy will slow significantly in the final three months of this year.
Consumer spending is closely watched because it accounts for 70 percent of economic activity in the U.S.
Construction spends up, led by homes
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending increased 1.4 percent in August, led by a surge in single-family homes.
The gain was double the July increase, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
Spending on residential construction rose 3.7 percent ,with a 5.5 percent rise in spending on single-family homes offsetting a 0.1 percent dip in apartment construction, a smaller an more volatile sector.
Spending on nonresidential construction fell by 0.3 percent with hotels, office building and shopping centers all suffering declines.
Total government construction rose a slight 0.1 percent with spending on highway projects up 1.9 percent.
Factories busier for 5th straight month
SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S manufacturing grew at a slightly slower pace last month, continuing a rebound from spring's coronavirus recession.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its manufacturing index fell to 55.4 in September from 56 in August. Anything above 50 signals growth, and U.S. manufacturing has expanded now for five consecutive months.
The ISM reported that new orders and production grew in September, though at a slower pace. Employment contracted for the 14th straight month, though with a reading of 49.6, came very close to expansion for the first time since July 2019.
The virus devastated the U.S. economy in the spring. The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — plummeted at a 31.4 percent in the April-June quarter. It was by far the worst three months in records dating back to 1947.
Economists have forecast that the U.S. economy will shrink about 4 percent in 2020. It would be the first annual decline in GDP since a drop of 2.5 percent in 2009 during the recession triggered by the 2008 financial crisis.
TD Ameritrade sale is set to close
OMAHA, Neb. — Charles Schwab's $26 billion acquisition of rival broker TD Ameritrade is set to close next week after the companies received final approval from regulators.
The Federal Reserve signed off on the stock swap deal this week after antitrust regulators and shareholders approved it in June. The companies said the deal that was announced last November — not long after both brokers eliminated commissions on most stock trades — will close on Tuesday.
Schwab and TD Ameritrade haven't said how many jobs are expected to be eliminated after the merger, but significant cost cuts are expected. The companies say it will take 18 to 36 months to integrate their operations.
The combined company plans to move its headquarters to Schwab's new campus in Westlake, Texas, but it is expected to maintain sizeable operations in Schwab's home base of San Francisco. The future of TD Ameritrade's headquarters in Omaha is less clear.
Jobless rate in Europe marches higher
FRANKFURT, Germany — Unemployment rose for a fifth straight month in Europe in August and is expected to grow further amid concern that extensive government support programs won't be able keep many businesses hit by coronavirus restrictions afloat forever.
The jobless rate increased to 8.1 percent in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, from 8.0 percent in July, official statistics showed Thursday. The number of people out of work rose by 251,000 during the month to 13.2 million.
While Europe's unemployment rate is still modest compared with the spike seen in many other countries, economists predict it could hit double digits in coming months as wage support programs expire. A resurgence in infections in many countries has meanwhile led to new restrictions on businesses and public life that may have to be broadened and could lead to more layoffs.