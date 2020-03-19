Ford takes action to conserve cash; home loan rates move higher

Ford ends dividend, borrows money
DETROIT — Ford Motor is suspending its dividend to preserve cash as vehicles sales fade due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company also said it's drawing on two credit lines to put another $15.4 billion in cash on its balance sheet.
Like other companies, Ford also withdrew its financial guidance for the year Thursday.
The cash Ford saves will be used to offset the impact on working capital due to factory shutdowns.
On Wednesday Ford and other automakers announced that they will close all of their North American factories in the coming days. Factories in Europe and elsewhere have already been shut down.
Ford's move is expected to be followed by many companies as they try to hoard cash to survive the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 infections.
Mortgage rates are higher for week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates climbed this week in a whip-sawing market amid deepening anxiety over devastation to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.
Home loan rates had hit all-time lows two weeks ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan jumped to 3.65 percent this week from 3.36 percent last week.
Freddie Mac said the short-term rise was due to mortgage lenders increasing prices to deal with booming demand for refinancing into loans at historically low rates.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 3.06 percent from 2.77 percent.
Union: Philly airport has layoffs
PHILADELPHIA — Hundreds of contract workers at Philadelphia International Airport are getting laid off as flight cancellations soar because of the spreading coronavirus, a labor union official said.
Gabe Morgan of Local 32BJ of Service Employees International Union said some workers received layoff notices Wednesday, and he estimated that 600 to 1,000 of its members will be laid off through Monday.
Airport spokesperson Florence Brown would not speculate about potential job cuts by the companies that operate there.
The largest portion of the workers are employed by American Airlines subcontractors PrimeFlight Aviation and Prospect Airport Services.
Prospect Airport Services Inc. said it would begin layoffs at the Philadelphia Airport starting on Sunday.
In a statement, Prospect said demand for its services at the airport has fallen as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but hoped the layoffs would be temporary.
Book sales fall as virus impact rises
NEW YORK — The number of physical books sold dropped 10 percent from the previous week, the latest sign of the effect of the coronavirus on the publishing industry.
NPD BookScan , which tracks around 85 percent of physical sales, reported big drops in children's fiction and adult nonfiction books. The biggest gains were in nonfiction books for kids, notably workbooks purchased by parents whose children are now home from schools that have been closed.
The BookScan numbers were released at a time when tours were being canceled and some of the country's top independent sellers were laying off employees.
Barnes & Noble has been cutting back its hours and closing some stores, but otherwise is reporting "relatively strong sales considering the situation, both in our stores and online, especially of kid's books and fiction, including notably home study aids," according to a statement Wednesday.
Oil prices force Saudi to tighten belt
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia said the government will cut spending by 5 percent, or about $13.3 billion, to offset the impact of plunging oil prices and the effects of the new coronavirus on its economic outlook and deficit.
Finance Minister Mohammad Al-Jadaan said additional measures would be taken to deal with the drop in oil prices, but he did not elaborate further.
Saudi Arabia has around $500 billion in foreign reserves, but with oil prices plummeting to around $26 a barrel and tourism revenue drying up due to a suspension of the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, it was expected the kingdom would make cuts to its spending. Oil prices plunged as Saudis moved to flood the market and dominate sales amid a slowdown in demand for oil worldwide.