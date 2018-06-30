Growing up, Les Phillips was the tinkerer – the kid who had the weed wacker in pieces, puzzling over how the motor worked and how he might reassemble it.
He was also the kid on the boat in diapers with a fishing rod in his hand, casting for trout and spottails in the waterways that crisscross the Lowcountry.
To this day, Phillips will kiss his pregnant wife goodbye and head out for a day inshore, communing with nature, experimenting with his fishing pole and dreaming of the dinner he hopes to catch. Les makes sure everything he catches gets eaten. The same goes for everything he kills when he hunts.
Now a Citadel-educated civil engineer with an aesthetic sense and an eye for detail, Phillips combined his love of form and function into a hobby/business, Phillips Custom Rods, hand-making custom fishing rods for the serious sportsman.
These rods are not for the weekend warrior, though they’re priced so reasonably – as little as $350 and as much as not a whole lot more – that anyone can own one custom-made for them.
You want a Clemson or South Carolina rod? He can do purple and orange or garnet and black.
You want four matching rods for four brothers? Four rods coming right up.
You want the mahogany transom that rotted out of your dad’s old boat incorporated into your rod? Phillips fashioned the pole’s winding check out of it.
“The best part is giving people something they want,” he says. “So much of it is about building a relationship.”
The average rod takes him 12 hours to create over six weeks, and when it’s done, it combines strength, flexibility and his signature diamond hatch pattern woven expertly out of thread and epoxy. It starts with a blank – a hollowed graphite rod that tapers from the bottom to the top. To that he adds reamed cork for a comfortable grip, a one-of-a-kind lacquered-wood winding check that gleams when the sun hits it right, and the subtle feel of a Tennessee handle that communicates every vibration from the hook.
The line guides – eyelets that run up the rod – are seated at specific intervals in a precise line. That requires someone with a head for math and a perfectionist’s dedication, like an engineer. The eyelets are held down by patterns of colored fishing thread that add the special beauty and unique designs adorning Phillips' poles. The rods are finished with an epoxy mix that adds a sheen to the work.
All that craftsmanship and artistry are drawn on a most ramshackle palette. The Phillipses, with their first child in development, are renovating their Mount Pleasant home, the one that also served as Les’s fishing rod manufacturing plant. So a husband and wife who both work full time are now preparing for a plus-one while crashing at a rental as their house undergoes a build-out.
But Les appears unfazed amid sheets of drywall and buckets of taping putty as he operates a makeshift rod-building enterprise outside the construction site. He admits to geeking out on the science of fishing rods while reveling in the splendor of each design.
Each rod gets his hand-painted signature and a place in posterity. He keeps a record of every custom item he creates.
It’s pretty clear that the tinkering sportsman is in his element when a fishing rod is in the vicinity. “I’m behind a screen all day. When I’m out on my boat, that’s my sanctuary,” he says.
Phillips promises there will be no lifestyle change when his daughter arrives. He’ll keep making people happy with custom rods and he’ll keep fishing and hunting. “She’ll be fishing for sure,” he laughs. “And I already have pink camo for her.”