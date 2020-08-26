For expectant mothers, preeclampsia is a condition ‘that can creep up on you’

The onset can be subtle, an expectant mother may feel as if nothing is wrong. Symptoms can be as innocuous as a headache or a sensation akin to heartburn. But the condition can progress quickly, and present serious risks to both the mother and her unborn child — as evidenced by the name itself, which stems from the Greek word for “lightning.”
Preeclampsia is a condition with unknown causes, which effects only pregnant women or (in rarer cases) those who have just given birth. It’s a disease of elevated blood pressure, which slows blood flow to the mother’s organs or to the baby, potentially damaging one or both. Expectant mothers knows the drill: blood pressure monitoring and checks for protein in their urine during prenatal visits, which are the first lines of defense against a condition that causes 15 percent of all premature births in the United States.
“In the U.S., 3.5 percent of pregnancies are going to experience preeclampsia. The majority, over 80 percent, are going to still deliver full term, and the mom and the baby are going to do well,” says Dr. Elizabeth Dacus, an obstetrician and gynecologist with Trident Health System. “But in about 20 percent of cases, they have the chance of delivering early and having significant risks to the mom and the baby. So the trick is to be hyper vigilant and catch it as early as you can to maximize care for that smaller percentage at higher risk.”
For the expectant mothers in that 20 percent, the effects of preeclampsia can be life-threatening for both mom and her baby — organs can fail or strokes can occur, the placenta can separate from the uterus, the baby may not develop normally, deliveries may have to take place when babies are premature or before they’re capable of living outside the womb. Since there’s little treatment available for preeclampsia outside of delivery, the emphasis is on screening and prevention.
“It can come on really quick, really severe and really leave a lot of devastation in terms of a sick mom or baby afterward,” says Dr. Eugene Chang, maternal fetal medicine director at MUSC. “So it can be pretty scary, but thankfully we only see it in about 10 percent of pregnancies here in the Charleston area, and the majority of those are the milder form.”
‘An aggressive disease’
Although physicians have been aware of and studied preeclampsia for over a century, its cause remains an unknown. Its mysteries lie in the vascular web of blood vessels connecting mother and unborn child, and how the tissues of the placenta and uterus interact. Preeclampsia can appear any time after the 20th week of pregnancy, and is most often seen in women giving birth for the first time.
“We don’t understand completely what happens,” Chang says. “We think it’s a disease that starts in the placenta. But the upshot is, you make a lot of different substances during pregnancy which can cause your veins to constrict. That’s what’s responsible for driving up your blood pressure, and to some degree also contributes to the appearance of protein in your urine. Think of it like a hose—you squeeze the hose, the flow of water slows down. You squeeze down blood vessels, it can cut off a decreasing amount of blood flow.”
In the mother, that interrupted blood flow can damage organs like the brain, kidneys and the liver. If that lack of blood flow affects the uterus, it can impact the baby’s growth. In severe situations, preeclampsia can also cause life-threatening conditions such as placental abruption, in which the placenta separates from the uterus.
“(Placental abruption) is one of those things that requires an immediate response such as an emergency C-section in order to save the baby and the mom,” Dacus says. “And so those are the reasons that you want to try and catch things very early on, and be able to do the extra monitoring that’s necessary to catch things before they progress. It’s an aggressive disease in which we start to see some symptoms, and then as the pregnancy progresses, those things can worsen and more problems begin to present themselves.”
While some women may be advised to take low doses of aspirin to try and ward off preeclampsia, the only cure is delivering the baby. “But depending on the timing of the delivery,” Dacus says, “that might not be the easiest decision.” Particularly if preeclampsia manifests itself between 20 weeks and 23 or 24 weeks, the latter being the point where the baby has a viable chance of surviving outside of the mother.
“We balance the risk to the baby with the risk to the mom,” Chang says. “So if the mom has a milder form of the disease, we wait until they’re term and we deliver them. If they have a more severe form of the disease where they’re pretty sick and have a lot of symptoms or what we call ‘end organ damage,’ we could deliver them as early as they could deliver.”
As a result, it’s a condition that can have heartbreaking consequences. “If the mom has severe preeclampsia and is not viable gestationally, the recommendation is actually to deliver them,” Chang says. “The likelihood of (the baby) getting to a viable age without something bad happening to either the mother or the baby is really low. ... Once you get the disease, you’re generally not pregnant for too much longer. Thankfully, most people have a milder form of the disease.”
Symptoms can be hard to spot
So mild, in fact, that some women may not realize anything is wrong at all. Symptoms, if they’re even recognizable, can be tough to separate from things a woman may feel over the regular course of pregnancy, or just experience in day-to-day life.
“What we’ll see a lot of times is their blood pressure is creeping up and they don’t feel any differently,” Dacus says. “Having protein in your urine is not something you would know — it’s just something that shows up. It doesn’t make your urine look different or smell different, anything like that. Another feature we’ve noticed in physical exams is increased swelling, but as any pregnant women can tell you, they’re going to have some kind of swelling anyway. So it’s really something that can creep up on you.”
Most common symptoms tend to be headaches that don’t go away and don’t respond to over-the-counter medication, or a pain in the middle of the upper abdomen which can feel similar to heartburn. More severe cases can manifest themselves through symptoms such as blurry vision or seeing bright, flashing lights, nausea and dizziness, and trouble breathing.
Five percent of preeclampsia cases don’t present until after childbirth, although those are most likely to occur in the first 48 hours while the mother is still in the hospital being observed. “You’ll rarely see it beyond a 40-hour time period,” Dacus says. And given that prenatal visits are where screening for preeclampsia takes place, it’s vital for expectant mothers to maintain regular visits with their physician.
“The big reason for prenatal care is to watch out for any problems,” Chang says. “So we think prenatal care is pretty important for the detection of preeclampsia.”