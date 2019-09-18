After a long, cruel summer, it's all starting to come back— tailgates, touchdowns, upsets and overtimes. It is officially college football season again, and it doesn't matter if you’re a Tiger, Gamecock, Bulldog, or anything in between, it’s just good to have it back. So for this week’s quiz, we’re talking all about college football. Head2Head Trivia record holder Abram Stewart will be clashing helmets with lighting technician Riley Miller.
Questions
1. The Bayou Bengals are a nickname for what college's football team?
2. What movie starring Sean Astin is based on the real life of Daniel Ruettiger, a man who followed, and succeeded in, his unlikely dream of playing football for Notre Dame?
3. What actor, who got his start in the 1993 movie “Dazed and Confused," can almost always be seen on the sidelines at Texas Longhorns home games after becoming a part-time professor at the school?
4. “The U” is an ESPN documentary film about what esteemed college football program?
5. At South Carolina Gamecocks home games, the Gamecocks take the field while the introduction of “Also Sprach Zarathustra” plays through the stadium. That piece of music was most famously used in what 1960s science fiction film?
6. Each year, when Michigan and Michigan State face off, they compete for a trophy named after what tall-tale figure from American folklore?
7. In the movie “Forrest Gump," at what school does Forrest become a star running back?
8. “Rocky Top” is the only college football fight song to have cracked the Billboard Country Top 100 List, with Lynn Anderson’s version making it all the way up to No. 17. What school is “Rocky Top” the fight song of?
9. Memorial Stadium in Clemson is more popularly known by what nickname?
10. Five U.S. presidents played football in college. Name three of them.
Correct answers
1. LSU.
2. “Rudy.”
3. Matthew McConaughey.
4. Miami.
5. “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
6. Paul Bunyan.
7. Alabama.
8. Tennessee.
9. Death Valley.
10. Ford, Eisenhower, Reagan, Nixon and Kennedy.
Abram’s responses
1. LSU.
2. “Rudy.”
3. Matthew McConaughey.
4. Miami.
5. “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
6. Paul Bunyan.
7. Alabama.
8. Tennessee.
9. Death Valley.
10. Eisenhower, Reagan and Teddy Roosevelt.
Riley’s responses
1. LSU.
2. “Rudy.”
3. Matthew McConaughey.
4. Miami.
5. “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
6. Paul Bunyan.
7. Arkansas.
8. Tennessee.
9. Death Valley.
10. Reagan, JFK, Ford.
Conclusion
Like all great college football shootouts, this was high-scoring and has gone into overtime. Abram and Riley have tied with an incredible nine correct answers each. They will both be back for next week's Head2Head Trivia.