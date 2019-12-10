There are two sides to every story, including those posted to Yelp and the like. And for those disputes, court is now in session.

The Post and Courier Food section weekly features a complaint that first surfaced online, along with testimonies from the patron and restaurateur.

You, the readers, are the jury. Join us in our Facebook group to weigh in on whether the customer is indeed right, or if the case should be resolved in the restaurant’s favor. Let’s enter the courtroom.

THE PLAINTIFF

E. B. of Wellington, Texas, is the kind of Yelper who restaurant owners dread. While E.B. always leaves five-star reviews at home, he or she went on a minor tear during a recent Charleston trip, posting mediocre reviews for at least two restaurants he or she didn’t patronize.

THE DEFENDANT

As fans of Sticky Fingers Ribhouse know, the Memphis-style barbecue chain has expanded and contracted over its 27 years in business. The location at 235 Meeting St. was third in the fold, opening in 1996 and immediately outselling the original Mount Pleasant restaurant.

THE CLAIM

According to E. B.’s write-up, “Southern bbq” was on the to-eat list for their Charleston trip, but they decided against a meal at Sticky Fingers after seeing uniformed employees smoking outside of the restaurant.

“It's a turn off,” E.B. wrote.

THE DEFENSE

“We're required by law to give our staff a break and if they're smokers, they may use that break to smoke,” Sticky Fingers director of operations Karen Williams says.

Furthermore, there’s nothing to stop smokers from lighting up on the sidewalk. South Carolina is one of a dozen states that haven’t enacted a statewide smoking ban, although the 1990 Clean Indoor Air Act put the kibosh on smoking in places such as elevators and hospitals.

Charleston is one of about 60 localities statewide that have since supplemented the law with some kind of workplace smoking ban. (That figure doesn’t include Folly Beach and North Charleston, two of just 14 localities in U.S. history to vote down smoking bans.) Still, the ban doesn’t pertain to outdoor areas.

Sticky Fingers’ policy is to ask smokers on its payroll to take their breaks “either behind the restaurant or in an area where guests aren't likely to see them,” Williams says. But there aren’t many hidden spaces in historic downtown Charleston, where buildings are close together and tourists crowd the streets.

“We do ask that they go toward the parking garage area if they plan to smoke since it's easier to stay out of the line of sight, but they may still encounter pedestrians,” Williams says.

THE VERDICT

Who’s right in this situation? Should a restaurant be held responsible for its employees’ smoking habits? Or should patrons have more patience with restaurant employees who need at least one cigarette to get through a shift? Join the discussion at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.