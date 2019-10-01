There are two sides to every story, including those posted to Yelp and the like. And for those disputes, court is now in session.

The Post and Courier Food section weekly features a complaint that first surfaced online, along with testimonies from the patron and restaurateur.

You, the readers, are the jury. Join us in our Facebook group to weigh in on whether the customer is indeed right, or if the case should be resolved in the restaurant’s favor. Let’s enter the courtroom.

THE PLAINTIFF

Shayla V. lives in Charleston. She’s an elite Yelper who’s reviewed nearly twice as many restaurants as bars, groceries and beauty salons combined. On average, she gives establishments a 3.6-star rating. She did not respond to a message from The Post and Courier seeking comment.

THE DEFENDANT

Stones Throw Tavern this summer opened in the former Parson Jack’s Café. “I think we’re going to be one of the best spots in this part of town,” owner Steve Stanec says, citing the West Ashley bar’s 24 beers on tap and the “best TV setup around town.”

THE CLAIM

Within a few weeks of Stones Throw’s opening, Shayla had visited the bar twice. Her second visit, though, was vexed. Dishes and drinks were seemingly forgotten, including “some strawberry basil drink” that Shayla ordered.

When Shayla asked about her cocktail, the server reportedly told her, “Oh, I gotta go get some basil.”

“He then ran outside and grabbed a few leaves in front of one of the tables,” she wrote in her online review. “I get fresh, but I'm not sure how I felt about that! Maybe wash it? LOL!”

THE DEFENSE

It’s not just basil that comes from the patio. Stanec says he’s growing mint and parsley out there, too.

“We thought it would be good to use homegrown real stuff,” he says.

The idea to grow edible plants in the restaurant’s window boxes was hatched by Stanec’s children, who helped clean up the space before Stones Throw opened. The 9-year-old and 6-year-old grow herbs at home and thought it would be fun to do the same at the bar.

According to Stanec, they’re continuing to care for the living garnishes, although servers also water them.

THE VERDICT

Who’s right in this situation? Should Shayla applaud the sports bar’s farm-to-table approach? Or has Stanec taken his kids’ contributions too far? Join the discussion at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgro