There are two sides to every story, including those posted to Yelp and the like. And for those disputes, court is now in session.

The Post and Courier Food section weekly features a complaint that first surfaced online, along with testimonies from the patron and restaurateur.

You, the readers, are the jury. Join us in our Facebook group to weigh in on whether the customer is indeed right, or if the case should be resolved in the restaurant’s favor. Let’s enter the courtroom.

THE PLAINTIFF

Mike W. lives in Summerville. He’s partial to the brown sauce at New Winner Chinese Restaurant, the espresso at Mellow & Play Café and the sandwiches at Philly’s Cheesesteaks.

THE DEFENDANT

A set of Summerville residents this year opened Hometown Pizzeria in tribute to the cities where they lived before relocating to South Carolina about a decade ago. The pies, including those topped with fresh mozzarella and chicken Parmesan, are supposed to reflect their separate experiences in Staten Island and Cincinnati, as well as their shared “rich Italian heritage.”

THE CLAIM

The taste of Mike W.’s Hometown order was to his liking. What concerned him were the contours of his large cheese pizza, which didn’t appear to follow a predictable pattern. He posted a photo illustrating his contention that the pie was “not very round or consistent.” He was also troubled by the shape of Hometown’s garlic knots.

“They were not (the) shape of knots at all,” he wrote about the apparently never-tied appetizer, likening them to dough balls.

THE DEFENSE

Owners Nickolas and Celina Gabel did not return The Post and Courier’s phone, email or Facebook messages seeking comment.

Hometown last posted a photo of one of its pizzas to Instagram on June 18, and it seems to have more corners than the typical circle. But all three of its previously pictured pizzas are arguably round, suggesting the geometric variations result from Hometown’s pizzas being shaped by hand.

THE VERDICT

Who’s right in this situation? If a pizza isn’t square, should a customer expect it to be perfectly round? Or is a restaurant right to focus on flavor instead of shape? Join the discussion at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.